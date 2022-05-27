Intercontinental Hotels : Long live the Queen! A celebration of the new Elizabethan Era

Move over gold, platinum has a new ring to it! Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II, and the world for that matter, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June - marking 70 years of service in a reign that will forever be etched into the hearts of many. Most of us have seen The Crown and fallen in love with a woman of compassion, strength, characteristic wit, and so much more. The Queen has been a nurturing presence, touching the lives of billions and enacting powerful change for good. The Elizabethan Era took place from 1558 to 1603 and is often considered by historians as the golden age in English history. However, with this new momentous occasion, it can be said that we're heralding a new era - the platinum age.

The UK government itself is calling the public to get involved in Her Majesty's 2022 Jubilee celebrations. Adding to the festivities, IHG Hotels & Resorts will be answering the call and offering up multiple ways to join in the fun at our hotels in the United Kingdom. Sip, savor & sleep like a Queen with InterContinental Hotels In the heart of central London, InterContinental London Park Lane was built on royal roots. Its previous address, 145 Piccadilly, was the Queen's former childhood home! Paying homage to its history, you can stay like a sovereign in The Royal Suite, designed to encapsulate signature style from Her Majesty's early life through the present. Further honoring the Queen, "The Royal Collection" cocktail menu is now serving up tipples in the iconic Arch Bar. Indulge like a royal with twelve delicious drinks, and sip on the Golden Brooch - its flower garnish resembles the rectangular golden brooch presented to Queen Elizabeth II on her first state visit to Mexico in 1975. Treat your tastebuds with an afternoon tea with a modern twist for an experience fit for royalty, with the Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea. Choose from specialty finger sandwiches from the "Royal Savories" collection, including smoke rainbow trout pâté with caviar and slow-roasted venison with wild truffle and mushroom chutney. Finally, why not have the full Royal Experience, and book the Jubilee Experience room package - an exclusive package that takes you on a tour of both London and Edinburgh, from InterContinental London Park Lane to InterContinental Edinburgh The George. Explore Edinburgh Castle before stepping aboard The Royal Yacht Britannia, Her Majesty The Queen's former floating palace for over 40 years.

Celebrate all "Kweens" at Kimpton If you're looking to celebrate all Queens, Kimpton Clocktower Hotel is taking it up a notch and throwing the ultimate alternative Queen's Jubilee Street Party. A host of Manchester's DJs and bands will descend onto The Refuge's terrace on Friday 3rd June, to celebrate the Jubilee in royally fun way. Expect to munch on an array of street party nibbles including coronation chicken or jackfruit tacos, pork and kimchi sausage rolls, and mushroom and truffle vol-au-vents. Complete with a cocktail menu fit for the queen, including "The Crown Jewel," it's sure to be a night to remember!

Head over to Galvin's Bar and Grill at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel in London, where Head Chef Chris Galvin has created a special dessert to honor the occasion. Inspired by one of Queen Elizabeth's favorite desserts, the Bombe Glacée Royale, the new "Busy Lizzy" is a chocolate dome filled with mint ice cream, chocolate ganache and bitter chocolate sponge. voco hosted service fit for Her Highness Afternoon tea is steeped in British culture, and it's no surprise that there will be many royal tributes in celebration of the Jubilee - especially at voco hotels. After all, the Queen herself partakes in a daily afternoon tea, opting for scones with jam and clotted cream at the very least. Wildly contested amongst afternoon tea lovers, jam first vs cream first, she chooses the former. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II always has an afternoon tea wherever she is in the world and has visited over 120 countries during her long reign, keeping tradition alive across the globe. voco St. David's Cardiff is serving up its Welsh afternoon tea with royal touches, jubilee cocktails and live acoustic music. At voco Reading you can look forward to a Jubilee themed welcome treat upon arrival and relax after a day of sightseeing with their specialty Jubilee cocktail. voco Oxford spires is offering a cream tea, a twist on afternoon tea, with scones, clotted cream or butter, strawberry jam, and of course, tea. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Principal York is also joining in the royal fun. Witness the stunning beauty of York Minster and wind down with the hotel's Jubilee Royal Afternoon tea. Guest also receive a special chocolate bar on arrival, alongside Pimm's and cake to enjoy. Fun fact: the Queen recently celebrated her 96th birthday in the historic town!