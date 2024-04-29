Athens, 29 April 2024

AMENDMENT OF CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR FOR THE YEAR 2024

INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REIC announces the Corporate Events Calendar for the year 2024 in accordance with articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Regulation:

05/06/2024: Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting.

25/06/2024: Cut-off date for the dividend payment for fiscal year 2023.

26/06/2024: Record Date for the determination of dividend beneficiaries for fiscal year 2023.*

28/06/2024: Date of commencement of dividend payment.*

09/08/2024: Publication of the Interim Financial Report (as of 30 June 2024).

The above-mentioned dates for the dividend payment are subject to the approval of the General Shareholders Meeting.

The Company clarifies that the Financial Results will be announced on the Company's website (www.ici-reic.com) and on the Athens Exchange Group website (www.athexgroup.gr).

The Company reserves the right to amend the above-mentioned dates, provided that the investors are informed on time with a new announcement.

INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL R.E.I.C.

26, Rigillis Str., 3rd floor, 10674 Athens

Tel: +30 218 218 1374 / 216 7000 555 Fax: +30 216 7000 554 E-mail:info@ici-reic.com