Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment : CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR 2021 AMENDMENT

08/04/2021 | 04:46am EDT
04 August 2021

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR FOR THE YEAR 2021

INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REIC S.A. announces the Corporate Events Calendar for the year 2021 in accordance with articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Regulation:

29/03/2021: 2020 Annual Financial Report Publication.

16/04/2021: Conference Call with Analysts for the presentation of 2020 financial results.

07/06/2021: Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting.

09/06/2021: Cut-off date for the dividend payment.

10/06/2021: Determination of dividend beneficiaries (Record Date). *

15/06/2021: Commencement of dividend payment. *

13/08/2021: Publication of the Interim Financial Report (as of 30 June 2021).

  • The above-mentioned dates for the dividend payment are subject to the approval of the General Shareholders Meeting.

The Company clarifies that the Financial Results will be announced after the closing of the Athens Stock Exchange session, on the Company's website (www.ici-reic.com) and on the Athens Exchange Group website (www.athexgroup.gr).

The Company reserves the right to amend the above-mentioned dates, provided that the investors are informed on time with a new announcement.

26, Rigillis Str., 3rd floor, 10674 Athens

Tel: +30 218 218 1374 / 216 7000 555 Fax: +30 216 7000 554 E-mail:info@ici-reic.com

Disclaimer

Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 08:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
