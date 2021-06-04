Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment : Loan agreement under a bond loan facility

Announcement of Privileged Information of the company

Intercontinental International REIC (the Issuer) announces, in accordance with Article 17 (Disclosure of Privileged Information) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) to its shareholders and investors, that by a loan agreement under a bond loan facility according to L.4548/2018 amounting to 40 million euros, to be covered through a private placement by EUROBANK, on 28.05.2021 proceeded with the issue of bonds up to the amount of 8,109,000 euros, which were fully covered by the bank mentioned above. The loan has a maturity of up to 5 years, provided that the usual typical for such transactions financial obligations are met. The Program and the Subscription Agreement of the respective bond loan has been concluded within the framework of competitive financial terms, on the basis of first- class mortgage of real estate properties and other related collateral on the proceeds from the exploitation of the specific properties from the Company's portfolio and following the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on December 17th, 2019. The amount of the above mentioned bond issuance is already used entirely for the partial financing of the concluded full repayment of the price of euro 12,050,000 for the acquisition by the Issuer of the full ownership of the landplot accompanied with the office building at 266 Kifissias Avenue in Chalandri (formerly owned by GlaxoSmithKline Single Member AEBE).

Athens, June 3, 2021