Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTERCO   GRS516003001

INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

(INTERCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment : Loan agreement under a bond loan facility

06/04/2021 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement of Privileged Information of the company

INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REIC

Intercontinental International REIC (the Issuer) announces, in accordance with Article 17 (Disclosure of Privileged Information) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) to its shareholders and investors, that by a loan agreement under a bond loan facility according to L.4548/2018 amounting to 40 million euros, to be covered through a private placement by EUROBANK, on 28.05.2021 proceeded with the issue of bonds up to the amount of 8,109,000 euros, which were fully covered by the bank mentioned above. The loan has a maturity of up to 5 years, provided that the usual typical for such transactions financial obligations are met. The Program and the Subscription Agreement of the respective bond loan has been concluded within the framework of competitive financial terms, on the basis of first- class mortgage of real estate properties and other related collateral on the proceeds from the exploitation of the specific properties from the Company's portfolio and following the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on December 17th, 2019. The amount of the above mentioned bond issuance is already used entirely for the partial financing of the concluded full repayment of the price of euro 12,050,000 for the acquisition by the Issuer of the full ownership of the landplot accompanied with the office building at 266 Kifissias Avenue in Chalandri (formerly owned by GlaxoSmithKline Single Member AEBE).

Athens, June 3, 2021

Disclaimer

Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 12:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
08:53aINTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL : Loan agreement under a bond loan facility
PU
07:33aINTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL : Announcement of acquisition
PU
03/29INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL : Press release of financial results for th..
PU
03/22INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL : Corporate events calendar 2021 amendment
PU
03/09INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL : Corporate events calendar 2021 amendment
PU
03/03INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL : Business negotiations announcement
PU
03/01INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL : Corporate events calendar 2021
PU
01/26INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL : New Investment Director
PU
2020INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL : Corporate events calendar 2020 amendment
PU
2020INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL : Corporate events calendar 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8,16 M 9,88 M 9,88 M
Net income 2020 5,37 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
Net Debt 2020 17,2 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,4 M 90,2 M 90,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,4x
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evangelos J. Kontos Chief Executive Officer
Gerasimos Robotis Chief Financial Officer
Aristidis Halikias Executive Chairman
Irene Stromatia Operations Director
Giorgios Grigoriou Georgopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY10.94%90
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.20%44 523
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%35 295
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.34%33 044
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-11.57%26 671
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED26.63%26 159