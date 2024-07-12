Sustainability Update
Shareholders Meeting Presentation
March 2024
Agenda
01
02
03
Sustainability
Framework
Update 2023
Focus Areas 2024
Sustainability
Framework
Operating Sustainability Framework
Strategic Goal
To create sustainable value by incorporating responsible management for the environment and society and acting under robust corporate governance policies.
Focus Areas
Environmental
Foster a culture of respect for the environment
IFS • Eco-efficiency
Clients
•
Sustainable Finance
•
Climate Strategy
Society
Social
Foster a culture of
responsible management
for society
- Transformational Talent
- Human Rights
- Financial Inclusion
- SME Development
- Corporate Citizenship
- Public Works for Taxes
Governance
Reinforce the culture of corporate governance, transparency & ethics
- Corporate Governance
- Cybersecurity
- ESG Impact Metrics
- Transparency Culture
Sustainability Culture
Operating Governance Structure
Board
CEO IFS
Chief Sustainability
Officer IFS
The Sustainability Committee decides the strategic priorities, allocates resources, assigns responsibilities and oversees the implementation of initiatives at executive level.
Subsidiaries' Boards
Sustainability Committee
4 CEOs of each subsidiary
and CEO of IFS
Executive Sponsors (CEO)
Sustainability Owners
Update
2023
Continuing to build on our leadership
Social
Interbank #1
Interbank #5
Interbank #2
Inteligo #6
Interseguro #8
Interseguro #10
Izipay #10
Interbank #5
Interbank #6
Interbank #7
Interseguro #9
Interseguro #11
Interbank for
Interbank #7
Interbank #7
Aprendemás
Interseguro
Interseguro
<<<
Governance
Interbank Top 10
IFS in S&P/BVL
Most Admired
ESG Index Peru
Companies Peru
Interbank #2
Interbank #1
Interbank for
Corporate Governance
Izipay 3 Creative
Entrepreneurship
Awards 2023
Environmental
Carbon Print Peru
Interbank
Level 3
- Interbank
certified 100%
Level 3
- Interseguro
Renewable
Level 2
- Inteligo
Energy in
Level 2
- Izipay
main building
Results CSA 2023
61pts
Percentile 92
(+2 vs 2022)
+11 pts vs 2022
environmental dimension
Highlights from 2023
Environmental
Eco-efficiency
- Izipay first Carbon Footprint measurement and third-party verification
- All subsidiaries measuring and managing Carbon Footprint
Sustainable Finance
- Interbank published Sustainable Financing Framework with SPO by S&P.
- Total ESG commercial disbursements / commitments up to US$195MM
Social
Transformational Talent
- 50.04% share of women in all management positions (+0.8% vs. 2023)
- Focus on upskilling of digital talent and increasing inclusion of talent with disabilities
- Development of Employee Resource Groups in Interbank (Women, People with Disabilities, LGBTQI+)
Governance
& Economic
Corporate Governance
- Updated IFS Sustainability Policy
- Climate Governance at Board Committee Level at Interbank
Cybersecurity
- Appointment of new CISO at IFS level
Climate Risk Management
- Interbank's new SARAS aligned with Equator Principles and IFC Performance Standards
- Building towards TCFD disclosure (2024 KPMG Climate Risk consultancy)
Financial Inclusion
- +1.2MM sessions in AprendeMás, digital financial education platform
- 758K micro-merchants receive free and immediate digital payments through IzipayYa, increasing transactions by 38% vs. 2022
International Standards
- CSA Score 61 (Included in Sustainability Yearbook 2024)
- First IFS Sustainability Report 2023
- All subsidiaries now members of UN Global Compact
Sustainability
94% of employees believe that sustainability is valued
Culture
and promoted in their subsidiary
Focus Areas
2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 20:09:08 UTC.