Sustainability Update

Shareholders Meeting Presentation

March 2024

Agenda

01

02

03

Sustainability

Framework

Update 2023

Focus Areas 2024

Sustainability

Framework

Operating Sustainability Framework

Strategic Goal

To create sustainable value by incorporating responsible management for the environment and society and acting under robust corporate governance policies.

Focus Areas

Environmental

Foster a culture of respect for the environment

IFS • Eco-efficiency

Clients

Sustainable Finance

Climate Strategy

Society

Social

Foster a culture of

responsible management

for society

  • Transformational Talent
  • Human Rights
  • Financial Inclusion
  • SME Development
  • Corporate Citizenship
  • Public Works for Taxes

Governance

Reinforce the culture of corporate governance, transparency & ethics

  • Corporate Governance
  • Cybersecurity
  • ESG Impact Metrics
  • Transparency Culture

Sustainability Culture

Operating Governance Structure

Board

CEO IFS

Chief Sustainability

Officer IFS

The Sustainability Committee decides the strategic priorities, allocates resources, assigns responsibilities and oversees the implementation of initiatives at executive level.

Subsidiaries' Boards

Sustainability Committee

4 CEOs of each subsidiary

and CEO of IFS

Executive Sponsors (CEO)

Sustainability Owners

Update

2023

Continuing to build on our leadership

Social

Interbank #1

Interbank #5

Interbank #2

Inteligo #6

Interseguro #8

Interseguro #10

Izipay #10

Interbank #5

Interbank #6

Interbank #7

Interseguro #9

Interseguro #11

Interbank for

Interbank #7

Interbank #7

Aprendemás

Interseguro

Interseguro

<<<

Governance

Interbank Top 10

IFS in S&P/BVL

Most Admired

ESG Index Peru

Companies Peru

Interbank #2

Interbank #1

Interbank for

Corporate Governance

Izipay 3 Creative

Entrepreneurship

Awards 2023

Environmental

Carbon Print Peru

Interbank

Level 3

- Interbank

certified 100%

Level 3

- Interseguro

Renewable

Level 2

- Inteligo

Energy in

Level 2

- Izipay

main building

Results CSA 2023

61pts

Percentile 92

(+2 vs 2022)

+11 pts vs 2022

environmental dimension

Highlights from 2023

Environmental

Eco-efficiency

  • Izipay first Carbon Footprint measurement and third-party verification
  • All subsidiaries measuring and managing Carbon Footprint

Sustainable Finance

  • Interbank published Sustainable Financing Framework with SPO by S&P.
  • Total ESG commercial disbursements / commitments up to US$195MM

Social

Transformational Talent

  • 50.04% share of women in all management positions (+0.8% vs. 2023)
  • Focus on upskilling of digital talent and increasing inclusion of talent with disabilities
  • Development of Employee Resource Groups in Interbank (Women, People with Disabilities, LGBTQI+)

Governance

& Economic

Corporate Governance

  • Updated IFS Sustainability Policy
  • Climate Governance at Board Committee Level at Interbank

Cybersecurity

  • Appointment of new CISO at IFS level

Climate Risk Management

  • Interbank's new SARAS aligned with Equator Principles and IFC Performance Standards
  • Building towards TCFD disclosure (2024 KPMG Climate Risk consultancy)

Financial Inclusion

  • +1.2MM sessions in AprendeMás, digital financial education platform
  • 758K micro-merchants receive free and immediate digital payments through IzipayYa, increasing transactions by 38% vs. 2022

International Standards

  • CSA Score 61 (Included in Sustainability Yearbook 2024)
  • First IFS Sustainability Report 2023
  • All subsidiaries now members of UN Global Compact

Sustainability

94% of employees believe that sustainability is valued

Culture

and promoted in their subsidiary

Focus Areas

2024

