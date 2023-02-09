Advanced search
    IFS   PAL2400671A3

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

(IFS)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2021-07-26
23.21 USD   -.--%
Intercorp Financial Services : IFS announces dates of 4Q22 earnings release and conference call

02/09/2023 | 05:27pm EST
4Q22 CONFERENCE CALL

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS)
(BVL/NYSE: IFS)
cordially invites you to its
Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. New York Time
10:00 a.m. Lima Time

Presenting for the Company:
Mr. Luis Felipe Castellanos, Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp Financial Services
Ms. Michela Casassa, Chief Financial Officer, Intercorp Financial Services
Mr. Gonzalo Basadre, Chief Executive Officer, Interseguro
Mr. Bruno Ferreccio, Chief Executive Officer, Inteligo
Mr. Carlos Tori, Excecutive Vice President of Payments at Intercorp Financial Services

Dial-in Numbers:
From within the U.S.: 1 (866) 807-9684
From outside the U.S.: +1 (412) 317-5415
Conference ID: IFS

There will be a live video webcast presentation on this event available at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=usfyY5EN

Note: Intercorp Financial Services will release Fourth Quarter 2022 results on Monday, February 13, 2023 after the market closes

A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion at:
www.ifs.com.pe

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Ernesto Ferrero, Investor Relations Officer
eferrerom@intercorp.com.pe
Tel: (511) 219-2000

Mr. Jorge Orihuela, Investor Relations
jorihuelao@intercorp.com.pe
Tel: (511) 219-2000

Ms. Andrea Zolessi, Investor Relations
azolessi@intercorp.com.pe
Tel: (511) 219-2000

Intercorp Financial Services Inc.
Torre Interbank
Carlos Villaran 140
Lima 13, Peru

Please, download the press release here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
