Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Intercorp Financial Services Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFS   PAL2400671A3

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

(IFS)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2021-07-26
23.21 USD   -.--%
11/10Transcript : Intercorp Financial Services Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/04Fitch Revises Outlook on Intercorp Peru to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intercorp Financial Services : Informes De Clasificación De Riesgo.

12/14/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lima, 14 de diciembre de 2022

Señores

SUPERINTENDENCIA DEL MERCADO DE VALORES

Av. Santa Cruz No. 315

Miraflores. -

Referencia:

Hecho de Importancia

De nuestra consideración:

Conforme con lo establecido en el Reglamento de Hechos de Importancia e Información Reservada, aprobado mediante Resolución SMV No. 005-2014-SMV-01 y normas modificatorias, por medio de la presente cumplimos con informarles, en calidad de Hecho de Importancia, que hoy 14 de diciembre de 2022 S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") reafirmó las calificaciones de largo y corto plazo de IFS, en 'BBB-' y 'A-3', respectivamente, y la calificación de largo plazo de su subsidiaria Interbank, en 'BBB-'. Asimismo, S&P mantuvo la perspectiva de calificación negativa de IFS al persistir en negativa la tendencia de riego económico del Análisis de Riesgo de la Industria Bancaria (BICRA, por sus siglas en inglés) de Perú, lo cual fue debidamente informado el pasado 16 de julio de 2020. De similar forma, S&P mantuvo la perspectiva de calificación estable de Interbank.

Estas acciones se dan tras el anuncio de S&P de revisar, de estable a negativa, la perspectiva de calificación crediticia para el Perú el pasado 12 de diciembre de 2022.

Cumplimos con adjuntar copia del referido informe de S&P.

Sin otro particular, quedamos de ustedes.

Atentamente,

JUAN ANTONIO CASTRO MOLINA

DNI No. 09337988

Representante Bursátil

Firmado Digitalmente por:

JUAN ANTONIO CASTRO MOLINA

Fecha: 14/12/2022 05:20:14 p.m.

Outlooks On Four Peruvian Financial Institutions Revised To Negative From Stable On Same Action On Sovereign

December 14, 2022

  • On Dec. 12, 2022, S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on Peru to negative from stable after the most recent change in power and reflecting the risks stemming from the enduring political standstill and challenging relationship between the country's executive and legislative branches of government. These risks threaten to weaken the government's capacity to implement timely policies to support robust private investment and economic growth.

PRIMARY CREDIT ANALYST

Ivana L Recalde

Buenos Aires

+ 54 11 4891 2127

ivana.recalde

@spglobal.com

  • Following this action, we revised the outlooks to negative from stable on four banks operating in the country that we rate at the same level as the sovereign. We rarely rate financial institutions higher than the sovereign where they operate because we consider it unlikely that these institutions would remain unaffected by developments in domestic economies.
  • We also affirmed the ratings on two holding companies that are significantly exposed to Peru and that already have negative outlooks. In addition, we affirmed the ratings and stable outlooks on two entities that we rate below the sovereign.

SAO PAULO (S&P Global Ratings) Dec. 14, 2022--S&P Global Ratings today revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the ratings on four Peruvian banks: Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP), MiBanco Banco de La Microempresa S.A. (MiBanco), Scotiabank Peru S.A.A., and Banco BBVA Peru. At the same time, we affirmed the ratings and negative outlooks on two Peru-based holding companies, Credicorp Ltd. and Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS). Finally, we affirmed the ratings and stable outlooks on Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank and Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE). Refer to the rating list below for more details.

The rating actions on the financial entities follow our revision of the outlook on Peru (foreign currency: BBB/Negative/A-2; local currency: BBB+/Negative/A-2) to negative from stable. The prolonged political impasse between Peru's executive and legislative powers has, in our view, limited the government's capacity to implement economic policies on a timely basis. While we believe still solid economic institutions limit downside risk, political volatility limits government capacity to promote growth and tackle long-standing structural productivity issues, such as a large informal sector and infrastructure investment. The country's relatively favorable external and fiscal profiles remain vulnerable to adverse political developments that could result in further erosion in investment or in poor economic policies, under a more extreme scenario.

SECONDARY CONTACT

Sergio A Garibian

Sao Paulo

+ 55 11 3039 9749

sergio.garibian

@spglobal.com

www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect

December 14, 2022 1

Outlooks On Four Peruvian Financial Institutions Revised To Negative From Stable On Same Action On Sovereign

Our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) Of Peru Incorporates Impact Of Political Volatility

Our bank criteria use our BICRA's economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. For Peru, our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in the country is 'bbb-'. Peru's economic risk trend is negative, reflecting the downside risks for growth and investments from continued political volatility amid the ongoing recovery from the pandemic's effects. We could weaken our assessment of the BICRA's economic risk if the ongoing political developments significantly dent resilience in the economy, hurting banks' operating performance and asset quality. We will also monitor if the additional withdrawals of pension funds have implications for the banking industry. If the negative economic risk trend materializes, the starting point (anchor) when assigning a rating to a financial institution that operates in Peru would remain 'bbb-'. However, the higher economic risk score, which calibrates the risk weights for our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, could lead to higher risk charges, and therefore, lower the RAC ratios for some financial institutions operating in the country. This would affect the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) and/or our ratings on these entities.

In our view, Peru's industry risk trend remains stable. We expect the Peruvian banking system's funding structure to remain healthy and for its regulator and central bank to continue introducing regulation in a proactive matter as needed, while shifting away from the measures introduced to contain the impact of the pandemic on the financial system. We also expect profitability remain resilient and to continue recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

Environmental, social, and governance factors have no influence on the abovementioned rating actions.

Outlook

BCP

The negative outlook on BCP reflects the outlook on Peru. We could lower the sovereign ratings if prolonged political impasse or further adverse developments reduce the predictability of policymaking or worsen institutional stability, auguring badly for economic policy outcomes.

On the other hand, if higher risks materialize that damage the operating conditions for banks in Peru--indicated by a downward revision of the BICRA economic risk score--it could hurt the bank's capitalization and intrinsic credit fundamentals, but not the ratings.

Downside scenario

We expect that the ratings on the bank will move in tandem with those on the sovereign in the next 12-24 months because of BCP's high exposure to the domestic market. We rarely rate financial institutions higher than the sovereign where they operate because we consider it unlikely that these institutions would remain unaffected by developments in domestic economies.

Upside scenario

www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect

December 14, 2022 2

Outlooks On Four Peruvian Financial Institutions Revised To Negative From Stable On Same Action On Sovereign

We could revise the outlook on BCP to stable if we were to take a similar action on the sovereign.

MiBanco

The negative outlook on MiBanco reflects that on its parent, BCP, as long as the former remains a core subsidiary to the group.

Downside scenario

We could downgrade MiBanco in the next 24 months if we take the same action on BCP, which in turn could happen if we downgrade Peru.

Upside scenario

We could revise the outlook on MiBanco to stable if we were to take a similar action on BCP.

Scotiabank Peru

The negative outlook on Scotiabank Peru reflects the outlook on Peru. We could lower the sovereign ratings if prolonged political impasse or further adverse developments reduce the predictability of policymaking or worsen institutional stability, auguring badly for economic policy outcomes.

On the other hand, a downward revision of the bank's SACP (for instance, because of lower capitalization or higher credit risks) wouldn't result in a downgrade, given that Scotiabank Peru is a strategically important subsidiary that could receive group support, which could result in up to three notches of uplift to the rating above Scotiabank Peru's SACP.

Downside scenario

We expect that the ratings on the bank will move in tandem with those on the sovereign in the next 12-24 months because of Scotiabank Peru's high exposure to the domestic market. We rarely rate financial institutions higher than the sovereign where they operate because we consider it unlikely that these institutions would remain unaffected by developments in domestic economies.

Upside scenario

We could revise the outlook on Scotiabank Peru to stable if we were to take a similar action on the sovereign.

Banco BBVA Peru

The negative outlook on Banco BBVA Peru reflects the outlook on Peru. We could lower the sovereign ratings if prolonged political impasse or further adverse developments reduce the predictability of policymaking or worsen institutional stability, auguring badly for economic policy outcomes.

On the other hand, A downward revision of the bank's SACP (for instance, because of lower

www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect

December 14, 2022 3

Outlooks On Four Peruvian Financial Institutions Revised To Negative From Stable On Same Action On Sovereign

capitalization or higher credit risks) wouldn't result in a downgrade, given that Banco BBVA Peru is a strategically important subsidiary that could receive group support, which could result in up to three notches of uplift to the rating above the bank's SACP.

Downside scenario

We expect that the ratings on the bank will move in tandem with those on the sovereign in the next 12-24 months because of Banco BBVA Peru 's high exposure to the domestic market. We rarely rate financial institutions higher than the sovereign where they operate because we consider it unlikely that these institutions would remain unaffected by developments in domestic economies.

Upside scenario

We could revise the outlook on Banco BBVA Peru to stable if we were to take a similar action on the sovereign.

Interbank

The stable outlook on Interbank in the next 24 months reflects our expectation that it will maintain stable credit fundamentals.

A potential downgrade of Peru wouldn't directly affect Interbank because we already rate it below the sovereign.

Downside scenario

We could lower the ratings if we downgrade Peru, together with a downward revision of Interbank's SACP by one notch. However, we don't consider this scenario likely at this point.

Upside scenario

We could take a positive rating action on the bank if we were to revise upward its SACP due to consistent strengthening in its capital.

IFS

The negative outlook on IFS reflects the potential effects of Peru's deteriorating credit fundamentals, along with those of the financial system, on the company's asset portfolio, fundamentals, and dividend stream. The outlook also incorporates the negative trend of the economic risk in Peru's BICRA that could pressure IFS's RAC ratio.

Downside scenario

We could lower the ratings if the deterioration in business conditions results in a significant weakening in dividend flows received by the holding company. We could also downgrade IFS if higher risks materialize that damage the operating conditions for banks in Peru--indicated by a downward revision of the BICRA's economic risk score--hurting the bank's capitalization and intrinsic credit fundamentals.

www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect

December 14, 2022 4

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 22:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
11/10Transcript : Intercorp Financial Services Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10..
CI
11/10Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
11/04Fitch Revises Outlook on Intercorp Peru to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-'
AQ
10/12IFS Delivers Connected Operations for Global Enterprises with October 2022 Release of I..
CI
10/04IFS Appoints John Walsh as Non-Executive Board Director
CI
09/15Intercorp Financial Services : Management Presentation - Interbank, September 2022
PU
09/09Intercorp Financial Services : Investor Presentation - IFS, September 2022
PU
08/26Intercorp Financial Services : Management Presentation - Interbank, August 2022
PU
08/24Grupo Santander Upgrades Intercorp Financial Services to Outperform From Neutral, Adjus..
MT
08/16Transcript : Intercorp Financial Services Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
More recommendations
Chart INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Luis Felipe Castellanos López Torres Chief Executive Officer
Michela Casassa Ramat Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Tomás Rodríguez-Pastor Persivale Chairman
Won Lung Chief Compliance Officer
Enrique Espinoza Aguayo Vice President-Investments