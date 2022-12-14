Intercorp Financial Services : Informes De Clasificación De Riesgo.

Outlooks On Four Peruvian Financial Institutions Revised To Negative From Stable On Same Action On Sovereign

Our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) Of Peru Incorporates Impact Of Political Volatility

Our bank criteria use our BICRA's economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. For Peru, our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in the country is 'bbb-'. Peru's economic risk trend is negative, reflecting the downside risks for growth and investments from continued political volatility amid the ongoing recovery from the pandemic's effects. We could weaken our assessment of the BICRA's economic risk if the ongoing political developments significantly dent resilience in the economy, hurting banks' operating performance and asset quality. We will also monitor if the additional withdrawals of pension funds have implications for the banking industry. If the negative economic risk trend materializes, the starting point (anchor) when assigning a rating to a financial institution that operates in Peru would remain 'bbb-'. However, the higher economic risk score, which calibrates the risk weights for our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, could lead to higher risk charges, and therefore, lower the RAC ratios for some financial institutions operating in the country. This would affect the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) and/or our ratings on these entities.

In our view, Peru's industry risk trend remains stable. We expect the Peruvian banking system's funding structure to remain healthy and for its regulator and central bank to continue introducing regulation in a proactive matter as needed, while shifting away from the measures introduced to contain the impact of the pandemic on the financial system. We also expect profitability remain resilient and to continue recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

Outlook

BCP

The negative outlook on BCP reflects the outlook on Peru. We could lower the sovereign ratings if prolonged political impasse or further adverse developments reduce the predictability of policymaking or worsen institutional stability, auguring badly for economic policy outcomes.

On the other hand, if higher risks materialize that damage the operating conditions for banks in Peru--indicated by a downward revision of the BICRA economic risk score--it could hurt the bank's capitalization and intrinsic credit fundamentals, but not the ratings.

Downside scenario

We expect that the ratings on the bank will move in tandem with those on the sovereign in the next 12-24 months because of BCP's high exposure to the domestic market. We rarely rate financial institutions higher than the sovereign where they operate because we consider it unlikely that these institutions would remain unaffected by developments in domestic economies.

