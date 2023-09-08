Intercorp Financial Services Inc is a Peru-based holding company and a provider of financial services. The Business is managed in four segments operated through subsidiaries: banking, insurance, wealth management and payments. The banking segment is run through Interbank with strategic focus on retail banking. The insurance segment operates through Interseguro, which is an insurance company with key focus on life and annuities in Peru. The wealth management segment operates through Inteligo Bank, Inteligo SAB and Interfondos, which together provide wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory and other investment services focused on emerging investors. The payments are conducted via Izipay, which is a pillar for building payments ecosystem.

Sector Banks