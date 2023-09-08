Investor Presentation

August 2023

Universal bank

with strategic focus on

retail

Advisory firm for the

emerging

wealthy

Insurance company

focused on

life & annuities

Pillar for building our

payments

ecosystem

Intercorp Group: striving to make Peru the best place to raise a family in Latin America

Financial

Retail

services

US$ 8.4bn

Revenues in 2022

~4.0% of Peru 2022 GDP

Education

Other (1)

2

Source: Company information and BCRP

1) Related companies excluding Aviva and Urbi

Building a leading digital financial platform

Financial highlights

Four key businesses

99.3%

99.8%

100.0%

As of Jun23

S/ mn | US$ mn

Total assets (1)

88,338 | 24,349

Net profit (1)

598 | 165 || 639(2) | 176

ROE

12.8% | 13.7%(2)

Efficiency ratio

34.9% |34.2%(2)

Universal bank with strategic focus on retail

#2 Consumer loans MS 22.7%

#3 Retail deposits MS 15.1%

CET1

11.4%

100.0%

Insurance company focused on life & annuities

#1 Annuities (3) MS 26.5%

#3 Total assets

Solvency ratio 136.1%

Pillar for building our payments ecosystem

Advisory firm for the emerging wealthy

US$ 5,930 mn AUM

Fees / Avg. AUM 0.7%

Capitalization ratio 16.7%

  • 1.2 mn merchants

Source: Company information and SBS as of June 2023

3

1)

Figure converted to US dollars using an end of period exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.628

2)

Excludes impairment in our banking segment for S/ 70.0 million or S/ 41.5 million after taxes in 1Q23

3)

Excluding private annuities

Consistently delivering strong return to our shareholders

Dividends declared(1)

4

(S/ mn)

(S/ mn)

Net profit (2)

902

1,040

1,222

265

1,201

1,172

Net profit (2)

104

361

436

257

304

203

Payout Ratio

45%

45%

25%

n.m.

50%

50%

Payout Ratio

96%

68%

46%

78%

66%

49%

467

600

586

245

200

200

202

406

302

100

100

n.m.

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(US$ mn)

(US$ mn)

Net profit (2)

58

55

60

72

72

n.m.

Net profit (2)

317

373

435

106

452

438

Payout Ratio

81%

55%

50%

53%

73%

n.m.

Dividend per

1.40

1.75

1.75

0.77

1.75

1.18

Share (US$)

US$ 0.65

53

197

202

extraordinary

202

47

38

158

dividend

paid in Dec21

136

30

30

90

n.m.

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Company information

  1. IFS dividends are declared and paid in U.S. dollars | Represents dividends for the fiscal year which are declared and paid in the following year
  2. Net profit under Local GAAP for Interbank and Interseguro, and under IFRS for Inteligo and IFS. IFS' net profit converted to US dollars using an exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.262, 3.318, 3.314, 3.621, 3.987 and 3.814 for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively | Adjusted net profit for IFS in 2018 excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 18:20:06 UTC.