Intercorp Financial Services : Investor Presentation - IFS, August 2023
Today at 02:21 pm
Investor Presentation
August 2023
Universal bank
with strategic focus on
retail
Advisory firm for the
emerging
wealthy
Insurance company
focused on
life & annuities
Pillar for building our
payments
ecosystem
Intercorp Group: striving to make Peru the best place to raise a family in Latin America
Financial
Retail
services
US$ 8.4bn
Revenues in 2022
~4.0% of Peru 2022 GDP
Education
Other (1)
2
Source: Company information and BCRP
1) Related companies excluding Aviva and Urbi
Building a leading digital financial platform
Financial highlights
Four key businesses
99.3%
99.8%
100.0%
As of Jun23
S/ mn | US$ mn
Total assets (1)
88,338 | 24,349
Net profit (1)
598 | 165 || 639(2) | 176
ROE
12.8% | 13.7%(2)
Efficiency ratio
34.9% |34.2%(2)
Universal bank with strategic focus on retail
#2 Consumer loans MS 22.7%
#3 Retail deposits MS 15.1%
CET1
11.4%
100.0%
Insurance company focused on life & annuities
#1 Annuities (3) MS 26.5%
#3 Total assets
Solvency ratio 136.1%
Pillar for building our payments ecosystem
Advisory firm for the emerging wealthy
US$ 5,930 mn AUM
Fees / Avg. AUM 0.7%
Capitalization ratio 16.7%
1.2 mn merchants
Source: Company information and SBS as of June 2023
3
1)
Figure converted to US dollars using an end of period exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.628
2)
Excludes impairment in our banking segment for S/ 70.0 million or S/ 41.5 million after taxes in 1Q23
3)
Excluding private annuities
Consistently delivering strong return to our shareholders
Dividends declared(1)
4
(S/ mn)
(S/ mn)
Net profit (2)
902
1,040
1,222
265
1,201
1,172
Net profit (2)
104
361
436
257
304
203
Payout Ratio
45%
45%
25%
n.m.
50%
50%
Payout Ratio
96%
68%
46%
78%
66%
49%
467
600
586
245
200
200
202
406
302
100
100
n.m.
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(US$ mn)
(US$ mn)
Net profit (2)
58
55
60
72
72
n.m.
Net profit (2)
317
373
435
106
452
438
Payout Ratio
81%
55%
50%
53%
73%
n.m.
Dividend per
1.40
1.75
1.75
0.77
1.75
1.18
Share (US$)
US$ 0.65
53
197
202
extraordinary
202
47
38
158
dividend
paid in Dec21
136
30
30
90
n.m.
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source: Company information
IFS dividends are declared and paid in U.S. dollars | Represents dividends for the fiscal year which are declared and paid in the following year
Net profit under Local GAAP for Interbank and Interseguro, and under IFRS for Inteligo and IFS. IFS' net profit converted to US dollars using an exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.262, 3.318, 3.314, 3.621, 3.987 and 3.814 for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively | Adjusted net profit for IFS in 2018 excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 18:20:06 UTC.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc is a Peru-based holding company and a provider of financial services. The Business is managed in four segments operated through subsidiaries: banking, insurance, wealth management and payments. The banking segment is run through Interbank with strategic focus on retail banking. The insurance segment operates through Interseguro, which is an insurance company with key focus on life and annuities in Peru. The wealth management segment operates through Inteligo Bank, Inteligo SAB and Interfondos, which together provide wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory and other investment services focused on emerging investors. The payments are conducted via Izipay, which is a pillar for building payments ecosystem.