Management Presentation

June 2024

Interbank in numbers (3M24)

5.1%

22%

10%

15%

Net interest

MS consumer

MS commercial

MS retail

income

loans

loans

deposits

40%

5.0 77%

C/I Retail customers

Digital

ratio

(mn)

customers

As of March 31, 2024

Interbank

at a glance

Leading bank in Peru with consistent financial performance

Financial highlights

As of March 31, 2024

S/ mn | US$ mn

Assets (1)

70,689 | 19,013

Gross loans(1)

46,108 | 12,401

Deposits (1)

48,132 | 12,946

ROE

6.6%

Efficiency ratio

40.4%

PDL ratio

3.5%

TCR ratio

15.1%

CET 1 ratio

11.3%

Source: Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP (SBS) and Interbank as of March 31, 2024

1)

Figure converted to US dollars using an end of period exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.718

2)

Ranking among four largest Peruvian banks

3)

Payroll deductible loans to public sector employees

Leading position in the Peruvian banking system(2)

#3

#2

#1

15.1%

21.9%

21.8%

Market share in

Market share in

Market share in

retail deposits

consumer loans

payroll loans(3)

151

61

Fin. stores

77%

1,672

ATMs

NPS

7,163

Digital

customers

Correspond. agents

Cornerstone of IFS, a leading financial services platform

Financial highlights

Four key businesses

99.3%

99.8%

100.0%

As of Mar24

S/ mn | US$ mn

Total assets (1)

92,466 | 24,870

Net profit (1)

141 | 38

ROE

5.6%

Efficiency ratio

37.3%

Universal bank with strategic focus on retail

#2 Consumer loans MS 21.9%

#3 Retail deposits MS 15.1%

CET1

11.3%

100.0%

Insurance company focused on life & annuities

#1 Annuities (2)

MS 31.3%

#3 Total assets

Solvency ratio 129.3%

Pillar for building our payments ecosystem

Advisory firm for the emerging wealthy

US$ 6,462 mn AUM

Fees / Avg. AUM 0.6%

Capitalization ratio 17.6%

  • 1.4 mn merchants

Source: Company information and SBS as of March 2024

1) Figure converted to US dollars using an end of period exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.718

  1. Excluding private annuities

Intercorp Group: striving to make Peru the best place to raise a family in Latin America

Financial

Retail

services

US$ 8.9bn

Revenues in 2023

~3.4% of Peru 2023 GDP

Education

Other (1)

Source: Company information and Central Bank

1) Related companies excluding Aviva and Urbi

Interbank's solid track record in capital markets

Intercorp Peru

Interbank issues

Creation of IFS as the

US$200mm hybrid

Interbank issues

controlling shareholder

acquires Banco

Tier 1 bonds

US$200mm

Internacional del Peru

Interbank issues US

syndicated senior loan

from the Peruvian

government

$400mm senior

bonds

2018

2017

2012

2013

2014

1994

2006

2010

Interbank issues

US$300mm

subordinated Tier 2

Redeems US$300mm

T2 bond

IFS executes a SEC IPO

of ~US$470mm

2024

2020

2019

Interbank issues

Interbank issues

US$300mm in

subordinated Tier 2

US$400mm and

bonds

PEN312mm in senior

Creation of IFS as the controlling shareholder

Interbank reopens

Interbank issues

US$250mm of its

US$300mm in

senior bonds due

subordinated Tier 2

2020

Interbank issues

US$200mm in senior bonds, to exchange its senior bonds due 2020

bonds, with a tender

Interbank executes a

offer of its senior

call option to redeem

bonds due 2020

US$200mm hybrid

Tier 1 bonds

Source: Interbank and IFS

Clear strategic vision

1

Become the leading digital bank in Peru with a clear strategic focus on key businesses and profitability

Growth

2

3

Provide the best digital

Build on both AI

experience based on

capabilities and the

operational excellence

best talent as our

as a differentiator

competitive

advantage

Digital

Analytics

Macro

update

