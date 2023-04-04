Intercorp Financial Services : Investor Presentation - IFS, March 2023
Investor Presentation
March 2023
Universal bank
with strategic focus on
retail
Advisory firm for the
emerging
wealthy
Insurance company
focused on
life & annuities
Pillar for building our
payments
ecosystem
Our transformation path to a
digitally- driven organization
Prior to 2014
2015 - 2018
2019 - 2021
2022 onwards
1
2
3
4
Store-centric
Omnichannel
Digital
Two-tier
model
platform
first
digital strategy
focused on physical
with strong focus
with growth
to foster profitable
convenience
on building digital
through advanced
& sustainable growth
capabilities
analytics
Physical
Digital
Physical
Digital
supports growth
supports physical
supports digital
only vision
Building a leading digital financial platform
Financial highlights
Four key businesses
As of Dec22
S/ mn | US$ mn
Total assets
(1)
87,483 |
22,937
Net profit
(2)
1,671 |
438
ROE
17.7%
Efficiency ratio
36.1%
Universal bank with strategic focus on retail
#2 Consumer loans MS 21.8%
#3 Retail deposits
MS 14.9%
Capital ratio 15.1%
100.0%
Insurance company focused on life & annuities
#1 Annuities (3) MS 30.0%
#3 Total assets
Solvency ratio 138.7%
Pillar for building our payments ecosystem
Advisory firm for the emerging wealthy
US$ 5,589 mn AUM
Fees / Avg. AUM 0.7%
Capitalization ratio 20.4%
Source: Company information and SBS as of December 2022.
3
1)
Figure converted to US dollars using an end of period exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.814.
2)
Figure converted to US dollars using an average exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.814.
3)
Excluding private annuities.
Intercorp Group: striving to make Peru the best place to raise a family in Latin America
Financial
Retail
services
US$ 8.5bn
Revenues in 2021
~3.9% of Peru 2021 GDP
Education
Other
(1)
4
Source: Company information and BCRP.
1) Related companies excluding Aviva and Urbi.
Sales 2023
6 176 M
1 640 M
1 640 M
Net income 2023
1 807 M
480 M
480 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
5,54x
Yield 2023
8,30%
Capitalization
10 099 M
2 681 M
2 681 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,52x
Nbr of Employees
7 378
Free-Float
29,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.