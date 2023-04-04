Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Intercorp Financial Services Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFS   PAL2400671A3

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

(IFS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2023-04-02
23.23 USD   +1.49%
02:28pIntercorp Financial Services : Investor Presentation - IFS, March 2023
PU
04/03Intercorp Financial Services Announces Dividend for 2022 Payable on May 8, 2023
CI
03/30Intercorp Financial Services : Annual Shareholder's Meeting, Lima March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intercorp Financial Services : Investor Presentation - IFS, March 2023

04/04/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

March 2023

Universal bank

with strategic focus on

retail

Advisory firm for the

emerging

wealthy

Insurance company

focused on

life & annuities

Pillar for building our

payments

ecosystem

Our transformation path to a digitally- driven organization

Prior to 2014

2015 - 2018

2019 - 2021

2022 onwards

1

2

3

4

Store-centric

Omnichannel

Digital

Two-tier

model

platform

first

digital strategy

focused on physical

with strong focus

with growth

to foster profitable

convenience

on building digital

through advanced

& sustainable growth

capabilities

analytics

Physical

Digital

Physical

Digital

supports growth

supports physical

supports digital

only vision

Building a leading digital financial platform

Financial highlights

Four key businesses

99.3%

99.8%

100.0%

As of Dec22

S/ mn | US$ mn

Total assets (1)

87,483 | 22,937

Net profit (2)

1,671 | 438

ROE

17.7%

Efficiency ratio

36.1%

Universal bank with strategic focus on retail

#2 Consumer loans MS 21.8%

#3 Retail deposits

MS 14.9%

Capital ratio 15.1%

100.0%

Insurance company focused on life & annuities

#1 Annuities (3) MS 30.0%

#3 Total assets

Solvency ratio 138.7%

Pillar for building our payments ecosystem

Advisory firm for the emerging wealthy

US$ 5,589 mn AUM

Fees / Avg. AUM 0.7%

Capitalization ratio 20.4%

  • 1 mn merchants

Source: Company information and SBS as of December 2022.

3

1)

Figure converted to US dollars using an end of period exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.814.

2)

Figure converted to US dollars using an average exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.814.

3)

Excluding private annuities.

Intercorp Group: striving to make Peru the best place to raise a family in Latin America

Financial

Retail

services

US$ 8.5bn

Revenues in 2021

~3.9% of Peru 2021 GDP

Education

Other (1)

4

Source: Company information and BCRP.

1) Related companies excluding Aviva and Urbi.

Disclaimer

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 18:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
02:28pIntercorp Financial Services : Investor Presentation - IFS, March 2023
PU
04/03Intercorp Financial Services Announces Dividend for 2022 Payable on May 8, 2023
CI
03/30Intercorp Financial Services : Annual Shareholder's Meeting, Lima March 2023
PU
03/03Intercorp Financial Services : Management Presentation - Interbank, March 2023
PU
02/15Transcript : Intercorp Financial Services Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15..
CI
02/14Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended..
CI
02/14Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/09Intercorp Financial Services : IFS announces dates of 4Q22 earnings release and conference..
PU
01/14Intercorp Financial Services : Investor Presentation - IFS, January 2023
PU
01/14Intercorp Financial Services : Management Presentation - Interbank, January 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 176 M 1 640 M 1 640 M
Net income 2023 1 807 M 480 M 480 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,54x
Yield 2023 8,30%
Capitalization 10 099 M 2 681 M 2 681 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 7 378
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 87,50 PEN
Average target price 120,25 PEN
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Felipe Castellanos López Torres Chief Executive Officer
Michela Casassa Ramat Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Tomás Rodríguez-Pastor Persivale Chairman
Won Lung Chief Compliance Officer
Enrique Espinoza Aguayo Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.-2.80%2 681
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.94%383 107
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.24%219 841
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 187
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.65%142 472
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer