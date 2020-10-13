Intercorp Financial Services : Investor update - IFS, October 2020
10/13/2020 | 03:15am EDT
Investor
Update
October 2020
Agenda
Key
Financial
Takeaways
messages
highlights
Agenda
Key
Financial
Takeaways
messages
highlights
Key messages
1
2
3
4
5
Strong liquidity and
Activity recovering from
Digital trends
High provisions
Double-digit reduction
capital position
COVID-19 lows
continue to support
following a precautionary
in expenses due to cost
IFS' strategy
approach in the
containment measures
expected loss model
Strong liquidity levels in 2Q20 with market share gains in deposits at Interbank
Interbank - Loan to deposit ratio (LDR)
Interbank - Total deposits
% as of August 31, 2020
Total LDR
S/ million
Market
12.9%
12.5%
Share
109%
99%
100%
100%
System:
100%
+25.5%
34,502
32,548
1
13.2%
40,846
BBVA
BCP
Scotiabank
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
LDR S/
LDR USD
Interbank & IFS Stand-alone - Liquid assets
S/ million as of June 30, 2020
115%
119%
System
67%
69%
System
21,436
7,605
13,830
912
488
424
Cash and due from banks
Financial investments
Source: Company information and SBS
Solid capital ratios at all IFS' segments
1
Banking
System 14.8% 14.3% 14.8% 15.2%
TCR
16.1%
16.1%
16.7%(1)
16.6%
12.0%
10.6%
11.1%
11.1%
10.6%
regulatory minimum
Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20
Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20
Total capital ratio (TCR)
CET1 ratio
143.8% 138.5% 144.5% 144.8%
100.0%
regulatory minimum
Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20
Solvency ratio
24.4%
22.5%
21.1%
23.3%
8.0%
regulatory minimum
Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20
Capitalization ratio
1)
Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% as of June 30, 2020
Economic activity in Peru recovering from low
2
levels due to lockdown
GDP growth
(YoY % Chg)
11.0%
3.1%
3.9%
T
B
U
-11.7%-12.7%
-16.3%-18.1%
-32.8%
Mining and fuel GDP
(YoY % Chg)
3.8%
4.0%
-6.2%
-11.2%
-21.8%
-14.4%
-42.3%-45.8%
Jan
Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul
Aug
2020
Fishing GDP
(YoY % Chg)
48.1%
Electricity subsector
index
(YoY % Chg)
2.4%
6.0%
-2.8%
-6.1%
-12.6%
-12.4%
-
29.5% -25.1%
Jan
Feb Mar
Apr May Jun Jul
Aug(P)
2020
Internal cement
consumption index
(YoY % Chg)
-40.5%
19.3%
33.3%
51.0%
4.0%
1.3%
-0.3%
-4.5%
-32.7%-21.4%
-6.5%
-32.8%
-65.6%
2020
Source: Central Bank and INEI
6 (E) Estimated by the Central Bank
(P) Preliminary
-57.8%-47.0%
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug
2020
-98.6%
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug(P)
2020
Monthly operating trends indicate positive
2
developments in activity for 3Q20
Credit and debit cards turnover
Payroll deduction loans disbursements
Gross premiums plus collections
(Index; 100 = Feb20)
(Index; 100 = Feb20)
(Index; 100 = Feb20)
100
83
100
100
77
76
78
64
50
52
38
8
Feb20
Apr20
Jun20
Aug20
Feb20
Apr20
Jun20
Aug20
Feb20
Apr20
Jun20
Aug20
Mortgages disbursements
Net fee income
AUM
(Index; 100 = Feb20)
(Index; 100 = Feb20)
(Index; 100 = Feb20)
100
100
100
101
101
66
65
74
93
48
42
9
Feb20
Apr20
Jun20
Aug20
Feb20
Apr20
Jun20
Aug20
Feb20
Apr20
Jun20
Aug20
We have helped our customers through the
2
Reactiva Peru Program
Commercial loans
S/ million, Local GAAP
+39.9%
22,390
6,060
16,000
16,000
16,330
Mar20
Aug20
Mid-sized loans
S/ million, Local GAAP
+63.7%
16,000
8,142
3,685
4,972
4,457
Mar20
Aug20
Mar 2020
Corporate loans
S/ million, Local GAAP
+16.3%
20,545
9,945
3,8338,549
758
9,187
Mar20
Aug20
SME loans
S/ million, Local GAAP
16,713+150.1%
2,485
1,532
993
953
Jun 2020Mar20
Aug20
Reactiva Peru
8
Digital KPIs continue to show positive trends
3
Interbank - Digital users
Interbank - 100% digital customers
Interbank - Business accounts
% of digital users
69%
60%
74%
100% digital customers
52%
42%
31%
N° and % of business accounts opened digitally (thousand)
44% 70%81%
5
3
1
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
Interbank & Interseguro - Digital sales
N° and % of products sold digitally (thousand)
Interbank
Interseguro (SOAT)
43%
47%
71%
61%
74%
91%
234
54
187
132
20
21
Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
Interbank - Retail digital acquisition
N° and % of monthly retail customers "born digitally" (thousand)
14%21% 65%
66
910
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
Interbank - Savings accounts
N° and % of savings accounts opened digitally (thousand)
29% 44% 79%
185
3038
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
3.7 mm retail customers and 1 mm 100% digital
3
customers with improving NPS at Interbank
Retail customers
Net promoter score (NPS)
Thousand
Score
+15.1%
+8p
3,590
3,724
39
3,236
36
31
Jun19Mar20Jun20Jun19Mar20Jun20
100% digital customers
NPS 100% digital customers
Thousand
Score
+87.1%
+12p
1,023
46
49
808
37
547
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
We have rescheduled ~30% of our loan portfolio
at Interbank
4
at Interbank
Interbank - Performing loans
Interbank - Loan rescheduling
S/ billion
Most exposed
40.7
4.4%
7.8% (1.8)
(3.2)
Small businesses
S/ billion
Clients
343
459
31%
(Thousand)
at System
Rescheduled
Level(1)
29%
29%
balance (%)
27.5%
(11.2)
Self-employed workforce retail loans
Private sector employees retail loans
10.7
12.1
60.3%
(24.5)
Public sector employees consumer loans Corporates and mid-sized companies
Apr20
Aug20
Retail banking
Commercial banking
Clients
332
441
45%
11
18
24%
(Thousand)
at System
at System
Rescheduled
Level(1)
Level(1)
34%
43%
23%
17%
balance (%)
Least exposed
Aug20
8.3
6.9
Apr20
Aug20
3.83.8
Apr20Aug20
Source: Company information, ASBANC and SBS
1) As of June 26, 2020
High provisions following a precautionary
4
approach in the expected loss model
Interbank - Cost of risk
Interbank - Non-performing exposure
13.4%
2.8%(1)
3.4%
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Cost of risk - Retail banking
NPL
127.9% 182.7% coverageratio
8.5%
2.5%(1)
1H19
1H20
After
adjustments
13.4%
to the expected
loss model:
9.6%
9.7%
(S2+S3) ratio: 23.3%
NPL ratio: 6.2%
2.7%
3.4%
2.9%
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
(S2+S3) ratio
NPL ratio (S3
+ refinanced loans)
Cost of risk - Commercial banking
23.6%
4.4%(1)
5.5%
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
143.5%
204.0%
NPL
coverage
ratio
14.5%
4.3%(1)
1H19
1H20
2.5%
0.7%
0.9%
2.50%
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
92.4%
109.9%
NPL
coverage
ratio
1.7%
0.4%
1H19
1H20
Reported figures
Adjusted figures
Excluding reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19. Including this effect cost of risk was 2.3% in 2Q19 and 1H19, while commercial cost of risk was 3.6% and 3.9% in 2Q19 and 1H19, 12 respectively.
Double-digit reduction in expenses due to cost
containment measures
5
containment measures
Interbank - Other expenses bridge from 2Q19 to 2Q20
IFS & subsidiaries - Other expenses
YoY growth by line
2Q20 YoY growth
Efficiency ratio(1)
+1.0%
-22.2%
-43.1%
-7.0%
-15.0%
+1
-36
-15
-9
396
336
2Q19
Technology
Salaries and
Mktg and
Other
2Q20
employee
credit card
benefits
expenses
1Q20
2Q20
IFS
-14%
36.4%
29.9%
-15%
38.8%
35.3%
-25%
12.0%
10.6%
-7%
n.m.
37.1%
Interbank - Other expenses bridge from 1H19 to 1H20
YoY growth by line
+8.3%
-9.2%
-16.8%
--1.9%
-4.4%
+11
-30
-11
-5
787
752
1H19
Technology
Salaries and
Mktg and
Other
1H20
employee
credit card
benefits
expenses
Main actions and impacts
During 2020 we have closed 22 branches, accumulating almost a 20% reduction from its peak in 2016, down to 233 branches
Lower credit card and marketing variable expenses
Lower HR variable expenses
Implementation of specific cost contaiment programs
1) Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at IFS and at our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million in 2Q20
Agenda
Key
Financial
Takeaways
messages
highlights
Highlights
Banking
Insurance
Wealth
Management
Intercorp
Financial
Services
2Q20 earnings affected by higher provisions from COVID-19 and low activity during lockdown
Loans outgrowing the system, market share up to 12.6% boosted by our participation in Reactiva Peru Program
Strong growth in deposits drove market share up to 13.2%, cost of funds down 50 bps QoQ
8.5% CoR in 1H20, based on adjustments to the expected loss model
Double-digitreduction in expenses due to cost containment measures
Solid quarter as a result of a recovery in investment portfolio
Top line impact from the COVID-19 pandemic offset by lower claims, benefits and tight control of expenses
Results from investments increased 50.0% QoQ and 6.5% YoY, with ROIP reaching 6.3%
Continued as market leader in annuities with a 27.0% share YTD
Sound quarter with recovery from investments and fees
Strong revenues in 2Q20, positively affected by M2M on the investment portfolio
Fee generation remained solid despite economic turmoil in the region
AUM and loans grew 7.2% and 3.2% QoQ, respectively
Significant bottom-line recovery, with ROAE at 17.2% after a challenging first-quarter
2Q20 earnings affected by higher provisions at Interbank, partially offset by positive results from investments at Interseguro and Inteligo
Strong liquidity and capital position across all subsidiaries
Adjusted efficiency ratio at 29.9%, an improvement of 650 bps QoQ and 510 pbs YoY
Activity recovering from COVID-19 lows
Digital trends continue to support IFS' strategy
2Q20 earnings affected by higher provisions, partially offset by positive results from investments
Intercorp Financial Services
Banking
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
18.5%
6.6%
n.m.
350
145
350
145
Negative Impact of provisions: S/ -1.3bn
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
21.7%
13.8%
n.m.
300
221
300
221
Negative Impact of provisions: S/ -1.3bn
-361(1)
-471(1)
-96
-96
-457
-568
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Insurance
Wealth Management
Net profit in S/ million
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
13.6%
n.m.
46.3%
ROAE
16.8%
n.m.
17.2%
Positive
Positive
impact on
impact on
+78.1%
investments:
investments:
S/ +5mm
-2.3%
S/ +11mm
58
33
33
33
-22
-55
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Reported figures
Adjustments
Growth
Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 2Q20
2)
173)
4)
IFS key indicators 2Q20
S/ million
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
%chg QoQ %chg YoY
IFS
Banking
Total revenues(1)
1,304.9
1,292.8
1,315.2
1.7%
0.8%
Net interest and similar income(1)
856.4
908.7
870.5
-4.2%
1.6%
Efficiency ratio(1)
35.0%
36.4%
29.9%
-650 bps
-510 bps
Profit for the period
350.1
144.9
-457.3
n.m.
n.m.
Adjusted profit for the period(1)
350.1
144.9
-361.0
n.m.
n.m.
ROAE
18.5%
6.6%
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
ROAA
2.1%
0.8%
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
EPS
3.14
1.24
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
NIM(1)
5.8%
5.6%
5.0%
-60 bps
-80 bps
Adjusted NIM after provisions
3.9%
3.2%
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
Cost of Risk
2.3%
3.4%
13.4%
n.m.
n.m.
Adjusted Cost of Risk(2)
2.8%
3.4%
13.4%
n.m.
n.m.
Fees from financial services
200.6
190.4
113.0
-40.6%
-43.7%
Total capital ratio(3)
16.1%
16.1%
16.7%
60 bps
60 bps
CET1
10.6%
12.0%
11.1%
-90 bps
50 bps
Gross premiums plus collections
Insurance
Adjustment of technical reserves
ROIP(4)
Wealth
AUM (USD)
Management
Fees from financial services
219.6
208.1
135.4
-34.9%
-38.3%
67.9
48.4
2.8
-94.2%
-95.8%
6.0%
4.2%
6.3%
210 bps
30 bps
5,622
5,239
5,456
4.1%
-3.0%
37.1
43.0
40.4
-6.0%
9.0%
Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 2Q20
Excluding the effects of reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19
Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% in 2Q20 ROIP excluding the impact on investments was 6.7% in 2Q19, 6.1% in 1Q20 and 6.1% in 2Q20
1H20 earnings affected by higher provisions
Intercorp Financial Services
Banking
Net profit in S/ million
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
18.9%
n.m.
ROAE
20.7%(2)
n.m.
703
600
Negative
32
Negative
Impact of
Impact of
provisions:
567(2)
provisions:
S/ -1.6bn
S/ -1.6bn
-216(1)
-96
-250(1)
-96
-312
-346
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
Insurance
Wealth Management
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
13.7%
11.2%
Negative
62impact on investments:
S/ -51mm
37
1H19
1H20
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
27.9%
n.m.
112
Negative impact on investments: S/ -73mm
-22
1H19
1H20
Reported figures
Adjustments
Growth
18
1)
Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million
or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 1H20
2)
Excluding the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 32.4 million after taxes in 1H19
2)
193)
4)
IFS key indicators 1H20
S/ million
1H19
1H20 %chg YoY
IFS
Banking
Total revenues(1)
2,588.9
2,608.0
0.7%
Net interest and similar income(1)
1,680.6
1,779.2
5.9%
Efficiency ratio(1)
34.4%
33.1%
-130 bps
Profit for the period
702.8
-312.4
n.m.
Adjusted profit for the period(1)
702.8
-216.1
n.m.
ROAE
18.9%
n.m.
n.m.
ROAA
1.8%
n.m.
n.m.
EPS
6.31
n.m.
NIM(1)
5.7%
5.2%
-50 bps
Adjusted NIM after provisions
3.9%
n.m.
n.m.
Cost of Risk
2.3%
8.5%
n.m.
Adjusted Cost of Risk(2)
2.5%
8.5%
n.m.
Fees from financial services
393.9
303.4
-23.0%
Total capital ratio(3)
16.1%
16.7%
60 bps
CET1
10.6%
11.1%
50 bps
Gross premiums plus collections
446.9
343.5
-23.1%
Insurance
Adjustment of technical reserves
141.2
51.2
-63.7%
ROIP(4)
5.9%
5.2%
-70 bps
Wealth
AUM (USD)
5,622
5,456
-3.0%
Management
Fees from financial services
76.0
83.4
9.8%
Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 1H20
Excluding the effects of reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 1H19
Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% in 1H20 ROIP excluding the impact on investments was 6.1% in 1H19 and 6.0% in 1H20
