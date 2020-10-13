Intercorp Financial Services : Investor update - IFS, October 2020

Log in
10/13/2020 | 03:15am EDT

Investor

Update

October 2020

Agenda

Key

Financial

Takeaways

messages

highlights

1

Agenda

Key

Financial

Takeaways

messages

highlights

2

Key messages

1

2

3

4

5

Strong liquidity and

Activity recovering from

Digital trends

High provisions

Double-digit reduction

capital position

COVID-19 lows

continue to support

following a precautionary

in expenses due to cost

IFS' strategy

approach in the

containment measures

expected loss model

3

Strong liquidity levels in 2Q20 with market share gains in deposits at Interbank

Interbank - Loan to deposit ratio (LDR)

Interbank - Total deposits

% as of August 31, 2020

Total LDR

S/ million

Market

12.9%

12.5%

Share

109%

99%

100%

100%

System:

100%

+25.5%

34,502

32,548

1

13.2%

40,846

BBVA

BCP

Scotiabank

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

LDR S/

LDR USD

Interbank & IFS Stand-alone - Liquid assets

S/ million as of June 30, 2020

115%

119%

System

67%

69%

System

21,436

7,605

13,830

912

488

424

Cash and due from banks

Financial investments

4

Source: Company information and SBS

Solid capital ratios at all IFS' segments

1

Banking

System 14.8% 14.3% 14.8% 15.2%

TCR

16.1%

16.1%

16.7%(1)

16.6%

12.0%

10.6%

11.1%

11.1%

10.6%

regulatory minimum

Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20

Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20

Total capital ratio (TCR)

CET1 ratio

143.8% 138.5% 144.5% 144.8%

100.0%

regulatory minimum

Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20

Solvency ratio

24.4%

22.5%

21.1%

23.3%

8.0%

regulatory minimum

Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20

Capitalization ratio

5

1)

Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% as of June 30, 2020

Economic activity in Peru recovering from low

2

levels due to lockdown

GDP growth

(YoY % Chg)

11.0%

3.1%

3.9%

T

B

U

-11.7%-12.7%

-16.3%-18.1%

-32.8%

Mining and fuel GDP

(YoY % Chg)

3.8%

4.0%

-6.2%

-11.2%

-21.8%

-14.4%

-42.3%-45.8%

Jan

Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul

Aug

2020

Fishing GDP

(YoY % Chg)

48.1%

Electricity subsector

index

(YoY % Chg)

2.4%

6.0%

-2.8%

-6.1%

-12.6%

-12.4%

-

29.5% -25.1%

Jan

Feb Mar

Apr May Jun Jul

Aug(P)

2020

Internal cement

consumption index

(YoY % Chg)

-40.5%

19.3%

33.3%

51.0%

4.0%

1.3%

-0.3%

-4.5%

-32.7%-21.4%

-6.5%

-32.8%

-65.6%

2020

Source: Central Bank and INEI

6 (E) Estimated by the Central Bank

(P) Preliminary

-57.8%-47.0%

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug

2020

-98.6%

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug(P)

2020

Monthly operating trends indicate positive

2

developments in activity for 3Q20

Credit and debit cards turnover

Payroll deduction loans disbursements

Gross premiums plus collections

(Index; 100 = Feb20)

(Index; 100 = Feb20)

(Index; 100 = Feb20)

100

83

100

100

77

76

78

64

50

52

38

8

Feb20

Apr20

Jun20

Aug20

Feb20

Apr20

Jun20

Aug20

Feb20

Apr20

Jun20

Aug20

Mortgages disbursements

Net fee income

AUM

(Index; 100 = Feb20)

(Index; 100 = Feb20)

(Index; 100 = Feb20)

100

100

100

101

101

66

65

74

93

48

42

9

Feb20

Apr20

Jun20

Aug20

Feb20

Apr20

Jun20

Aug20

Feb20

Apr20

Jun20

Aug20

7

We have helped our customers through the

2

Reactiva Peru Program

Commercial loans

S/ million, Local GAAP

+39.9%

22,390

6,060

16,000

16,000

16,330

Mar20

Aug20

Mid-sized loans

S/ million, Local GAAP

+63.7%

16,000

8,142

3,685

4,972

4,457

Mar20

Aug20

Mar 2020

Corporate loans

S/ million, Local GAAP

+16.3%

20,545

9,945

3,8338,549

758

9,187

Mar20

Aug20

SME loans

S/ million, Local GAAP

16,713+150.1%

2,485

1,532

993

953

Jun 2020Mar20

Aug20

Reactiva Peru

8

Digital KPIs continue to show positive trends

3

Interbank - Digital users

Interbank - 100% digital customers

Interbank - Business accounts

% of digital users

69%

60%

74%

100% digital customers

52%

42%

31%

N° and % of business accounts opened digitally (thousand)

44% 70%81%

5

3

1

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

Interbank & Interseguro - Digital sales

N° and % of products sold digitally (thousand)

Interbank

Interseguro (SOAT)

43%

47%

71%

61%

74%

91%

234

54

187

132

20

21

Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20

9

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

Interbank - Retail digital acquisition

N° and % of monthly retail customers "born digitally" (thousand)

14%21% 65%

66

910

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

Interbank - Savings accounts

N° and % of savings accounts opened digitally (thousand)

29% 44% 79%

185

3038

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

3.7 mm retail customers and 1 mm 100% digital

3

customers with improving NPS at Interbank

Retail customers

Net promoter score (NPS)

Thousand

Score

+15.1%

+8p

3,590

3,724

39

3,236

36

31

Jun19Mar20Jun20Jun19Mar20Jun20

100% digital customers

NPS 100% digital customers

Thousand

Score

+87.1%

+12p

1,023

46

49

808

37

547

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

10

We have rescheduled ~30% of our loan portfolio

4

at Interbank

Interbank - Performing loans

Interbank - Loan rescheduling

S/ billion

Most exposed

40.7

4.4%

7.8% (1.8)

(3.2)

Small businesses

S/ billion

Clients

343

459

31%

(Thousand)

at System

Rescheduled

Level(1)

29%

29%

balance (%)

27.5%

(11.2)

Self-employed workforce retail loans

Private sector employees retail loans

10.7

12.1

60.3%

(24.5)

Public sector employees consumer loans Corporates and mid-sized companies

Apr20

Aug20

Retail banking

Commercial banking

Clients

332

441

45%

11

18

24%

(Thousand)

at System

at System

Rescheduled

Level(1)

Level(1)

34%

43%

23%

17%

balance (%)

Least exposed

Aug20

8.3

6.9

Apr20

Aug20

3.83.8

Apr20Aug20

11

Source: Company information, ASBANC and SBS

1) As of June 26, 2020

High provisions following a precautionary

4

approach in the expected loss model

Interbank - Cost of risk

Interbank - Non-performing exposure

13.4%

2.8%(1)

3.4%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Cost of risk - Retail banking

NPL

127.9% 182.7% coverage ratio

8.5%

2.5%(1)

1H19

1H20

After

adjustments

13.4%

to the expected

loss model:

9.6%

9.7%

(S2+S3) ratio: 23.3%

NPL ratio: 6.2%

2.7%

3.4%

2.9%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

(S2+S3) ratio

NPL ratio (S3

+ refinanced loans)

Cost of risk - Commercial banking

23.6%

4.4%(1)

5.5%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

143.5%

204.0%

NPL

coverage

ratio

14.5%

4.3%(1)

1H19

1H20

2.5%

0.7%

0.9%

2.50%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

92.4%

109.9%

NPL

coverage

ratio

1.7%

0.4%

1H19

1H20

Reported figures

Adjusted figures

  1. Excluding reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19. Including this effect cost of risk was 2.3% in 2Q19 and 1H19, while commercial cost of risk was 3.6% and 3.9% in 2Q19 and 1H19,
    12 respectively.

Double-digit reduction in expenses due to cost

5

containment measures

Interbank - Other expenses bridge from 2Q19 to 2Q20

IFS & subsidiaries - Other expenses

YoY growth by line

2Q20 YoY growth

Efficiency ratio(1)

+1.0%

-22.2%

-43.1%

-7.0%

-15.0%

+1

-36

-15

-9

396

336

2Q19

Technology

Salaries and

Mktg and

Other

2Q20

employee

credit card

benefits

expenses

1Q20

2Q20

IFS

-14%

36.4%

29.9%

-15%

38.8%

35.3%

-25%

12.0%

10.6%

-7%

n.m.

37.1%

Interbank - Other expenses bridge from 1H19 to 1H20

YoY growth by line

+8.3%

-9.2%

-16.8%

--1.9%

-4.4%

+11

-30

-11

-5

787

752

1H19

Technology

Salaries and

Mktg and

Other

1H20

employee

credit card

benefits

expenses

Main actions and impacts

  • During 2020 we have closed 22 branches, accumulating almost a 20% reduction from its peak in 2016, down to 233 branches
  • Lower credit card and marketing variable expenses
  • Lower HR variable expenses
  • Implementation of specific cost contaiment programs

13

1) Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at IFS and at our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million in 2Q20

Agenda

Key

Financial

Takeaways

messages

highlights

14

Highlights

Banking

Insurance

Wealth

Management

Intercorp

Financial

Services

2Q20 earnings affected by higher provisions from COVID-19 and low activity during lockdown

  • Loans outgrowing the system, market share up to 12.6% boosted by our participation in Reactiva Peru Program
  • Strong growth in deposits drove market share up to 13.2%, cost of funds down 50 bps QoQ
  • 8.5% CoR in 1H20, based on adjustments to the expected loss model
  • Double-digitreduction in expenses due to cost containment measures

Solid quarter as a result of a recovery in investment portfolio

  • Top line impact from the COVID-19 pandemic offset by lower claims, benefits and tight control of expenses
  • Results from investments increased 50.0% QoQ and 6.5% YoY, with ROIP reaching 6.3%
  • Continued as market leader in annuities with a 27.0% share YTD

Sound quarter with recovery from investments and fees

  • Strong revenues in 2Q20, positively affected by M2M on the investment portfolio
  • Fee generation remained solid despite economic turmoil in the region
  • AUM and loans grew 7.2% and 3.2% QoQ, respectively
  • Significant bottom-line recovery, with ROAE at 17.2% after a challenging first-quarter

2Q20 earnings affected by higher provisions at Interbank, partially offset by positive results from investments at Interseguro and Inteligo

  • Strong liquidity and capital position across all subsidiaries
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio at 29.9%, an improvement of 650 bps QoQ and 510 pbs YoY
  • Activity recovering from COVID-19 lows
  • Digital trends continue to support IFS' strategy

15

2Q20 earnings affected by higher provisions, partially offset by positive results from investments

Intercorp Financial Services

Banking

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

18.5%

6.6%

n.m.

350

145

350

145

Negative Impact of provisions: S/ -1.3bn

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

21.7%

13.8%

n.m.

300

221

300

221

Negative Impact of provisions: S/ -1.3bn

-361(1)

-471(1)

-96

-96

-457

-568

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Insurance

Wealth Management

Net profit in S/ million

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

13.6%

n.m.

46.3%

ROAE

16.8%

n.m.

17.2%

Positive

Positive

impact on

impact on

+78.1%

investments:

investments:

S/ +5mm

-2.3%

S/ +11mm

58

33

33

33

-22

-55

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

16

Reported figures

Adjustments

Growth

  1. Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 2Q20
2)
17 3)
4)

IFS key indicators 2Q20

S/ million

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

%chg QoQ %chg YoY

IFS

Banking

Total revenues(1)

1,304.9

1,292.8

1,315.2

1.7%

0.8%

Net interest and similar income(1)

856.4

908.7

870.5

-4.2%

1.6%

Efficiency ratio(1)

35.0%

36.4%

29.9%

-650 bps

-510 bps

Profit for the period

350.1

144.9

-457.3

n.m.

n.m.

Adjusted profit for the period(1)

350.1

144.9

-361.0

n.m.

n.m.

ROAE

18.5%

6.6%

n.m.

n.m.

n.m.

ROAA

2.1%

0.8%

n.m.

n.m.

n.m.

EPS

3.14

1.24

n.m.

n.m.

n.m.

NIM(1)

5.8%

5.6%

5.0%

-60 bps

-80 bps

Adjusted NIM after provisions

3.9%

3.2%

n.m.

n.m.

n.m.

Cost of Risk

2.3%

3.4%

13.4%

n.m.

n.m.

Adjusted Cost of Risk(2)

2.8%

3.4%

13.4%

n.m.

n.m.

Fees from financial services

200.6

190.4

113.0

-40.6%

-43.7%

Total capital ratio(3)

16.1%

16.1%

16.7%

60 bps

60 bps

CET1

10.6%

12.0%

11.1%

-90 bps

50 bps

Gross premiums plus collections

Insurance

Adjustment of technical reserves

ROIP(4)

Wealth

AUM (USD)

Management

Fees from financial services

219.6

208.1

135.4

-34.9%

-38.3%

67.9

48.4

2.8

-94.2%

-95.8%

6.0%

4.2%

6.3%

210 bps

30 bps

5,622

5,239

5,456

4.1%

-3.0%

37.1

43.0

40.4

-6.0%

9.0%

  1. Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 2Q20
    Excluding the effects of reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19
    Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% in 2Q20 ROIP excluding the impact on investments was 6.7% in 2Q19, 6.1% in 1Q20 and 6.1% in 2Q20

1H20 earnings affected by higher provisions

Intercorp Financial Services

Banking

Net profit in S/ million

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

18.9%

n.m.

ROAE

20.7%(2)

n.m.

703

600

Negative

32

Negative

Impact of

Impact of

provisions:

567(2)

provisions:

S/ -1.6bn

S/ -1.6bn

-216(1)

-96

-250(1)

-96

-312

-346

1H19

1H20

1H19

1H20

Insurance

Wealth Management

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

13.7%

11.2%

Negative

62impact on investments:

S/ -51mm

37

1H19

1H20

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

27.9%

n.m.

112

Negative impact on investments: S/ -73mm

-22

1H19

1H20

Reported figures

Adjustments

Growth

18

1)

Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million

or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 1H20

2)

Excluding the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 32.4 million after taxes in 1H19

2)
19 3)
4)

IFS key indicators 1H20

S/ million

1H19

1H20 %chg YoY

IFS

Banking

Total revenues(1)

2,588.9

2,608.0

0.7%

Net interest and similar income(1)

1,680.6

1,779.2

5.9%

Efficiency ratio(1)

34.4%

33.1%

-130 bps

Profit for the period

702.8

-312.4

n.m.

Adjusted profit for the period(1)

702.8

-216.1

n.m.

ROAE

18.9%

n.m.

n.m.

ROAA

1.8%

n.m.

n.m.

EPS

6.31

n.m.

NIM(1)

5.7%

5.2%

-50 bps

Adjusted NIM after provisions

3.9%

n.m.

n.m.

Cost of Risk

2.3%

8.5%

n.m.

Adjusted Cost of Risk(2)

2.5%

8.5%

n.m.

Fees from financial services

393.9

303.4

-23.0%

Total capital ratio(3)

16.1%

16.7%

60 bps

CET1

10.6%

11.1%

50 bps

Gross premiums plus collections

446.9

343.5

-23.1%

Insurance

Adjustment of technical reserves

141.2

51.2

-63.7%

ROIP(4)

5.9%

5.2%

-70 bps

Wealth

AUM (USD)

5,622

5,456

-3.0%

Management

Fees from financial services

76.0

83.4

9.8%

  1. Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 1H20
    Excluding the effects of reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 1H19
    Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% in 1H20 ROIP excluding the impact on investments was 6.1% in 1H19 and 6.0% in 1H20

Agenda

Key

Financial

Takeaways

messages

highlights

20

We foresee positive trends in 2H20 vs. 1H20

Capital and liquidity

Overall activity

should continue to recover

to remain at sound

Reactiva 2 loans

NIM will continue to be

levels and well above

impacted despite

regulatory requirements

to continue to

lower cost of funds

boost commercial loans

Lower cost of risk

Recovery of fees

Strict cost containment

measures will continue

after peak in 2Q20

from low 2Q20 levels

to be in place

21

Summary

1

2

3

4

5

Strong liquidity and

Activity recovering from

Digital trends

High provisions

Double-digit reduction

capital position

COVID-19 lows

continue to support

following a precautionary

in expenses due to cost

IFS' strategy

approach in the

containment measures

expected loss model

22

Disclaimer

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:14:10 UTC
