Intercorp Financial Services : Investor update - IFS, October 2020 0 10/13/2020 | 03:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Update October 2020 Agenda Key Financial Takeaways messages highlights 1 Agenda Key Financial Takeaways messages highlights 2 Key messages 1 2 3 4 5 Strong liquidity and Activity recovering from Digital trends High provisions Double-digit reduction capital position COVID-19 lows continue to support following a precautionary in expenses due to cost IFS' strategy approach in the containment measures expected loss model 3 Strong liquidity levels in 2Q20 with market share gains in deposits at Interbank Interbank - Loan to deposit ratio (LDR) Interbank - Total deposits % as of August 31, 2020 Total LDR S/ million Market 12.9% 12.5% Share 109% 99% 100% 100% System: 100% +25.5% 34,502 32,548 1 13.2% 40,846 BBVA BCP Scotiabank 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 LDR S/ LDR USD Interbank & IFS Stand-alone - Liquid assets S/ million as of June 30, 2020 115% 119% System 67% 69% System 21,436 7,605 13,830 912 488 424 Cash and due from banks Financial investments 4 Source: Company information and SBS Solid capital ratios at all IFS' segments 1 Banking System 14.8% 14.3% 14.8% 15.2% TCR 16.1% 16.1% 16.7%(1) 16.6% 12.0% 10.6% 11.1% 11.1% 10.6% regulatory minimum Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20 Total capital ratio (TCR) CET1 ratio 143.8% 138.5% 144.5% 144.8% 100.0% regulatory minimum Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20 Solvency ratio 24.4% 22.5% 21.1% 23.3% 8.0% regulatory minimum Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20 Capitalization ratio 5 1) Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% as of June 30, 2020 Economic activity in Peru recovering from low 2 levels due to lockdown GDP growth (YoY % Chg) 11.0% 3.1% 3.9% T B U -11.7%-12.7% -16.3%-18.1% -32.8% Mining and fuel GDP (YoY % Chg) 3.8% 4.0% -6.2% -11.2% -21.8% -14.4% -42.3%-45.8% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug 2020 Fishing GDP (YoY % Chg) 48.1% Electricity subsector index (YoY % Chg) 2.4% 6.0% -2.8% -6.1% -12.6% -12.4% - 29.5% -25.1% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug(P) 2020 Internal cement consumption index (YoY % Chg) -40.5% 19.3% 33.3% 51.0% 4.0% 1.3% -0.3% -4.5% -32.7%-21.4% -6.5% -32.8% -65.6% 2020 Source: Central Bank and INEI 6 (E) Estimated by the Central Bank (P) Preliminary -57.8%-47.0% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug 2020 -98.6% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug(P) 2020 Monthly operating trends indicate positive 2 developments in activity for 3Q20 Credit and debit cards turnover Payroll deduction loans disbursements Gross premiums plus collections (Index; 100 = Feb20) (Index; 100 = Feb20) (Index; 100 = Feb20) 100 83 100 100 77 76 78 64 50 52 38 8 Feb20 Apr20 Jun20 Aug20 Feb20 Apr20 Jun20 Aug20 Feb20 Apr20 Jun20 Aug20 Mortgages disbursements Net fee income AUM (Index; 100 = Feb20) (Index; 100 = Feb20) (Index; 100 = Feb20) 100 100 100 101 101 66 65 74 93 48 42 9 Feb20 Apr20 Jun20 Aug20 Feb20 Apr20 Jun20 Aug20 Feb20 Apr20 Jun20 Aug20 7 We have helped our customers through the 2 Reactiva Peru Program Commercial loans S/ million, Local GAAP +39.9% 22,390 6,060 16,000 16,000 16,330 Mar20 Aug20 Mid-sized loans S/ million, Local GAAP +63.7% 16,000 8,142 3,685 4,972 4,457 Mar20 Aug20 Mar 2020 Corporate loans S/ million, Local GAAP +16.3% 20,545 9,945 3,8338,549 758 9,187 Mar20 Aug20 SME loans S/ million, Local GAAP 16,713+150.1% 2,485 1,532 993 953 Jun 2020Mar20 Aug20 Reactiva Peru 8 Digital KPIs continue to show positive trends 3 Interbank - Digital users Interbank - 100% digital customers Interbank - Business accounts % of digital users 69% 60% 74% 100% digital customers 52% 42% 31% N° and % of business accounts opened digitally (thousand) 44% 70%81% 5 3 1 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Interbank & Interseguro - Digital sales N° and % of products sold digitally (thousand) Interbank Interseguro (SOAT) 43% 47% 71% 61% 74% 91% 234 54 187 132 20 21 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 9 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Interbank - Retail digital acquisition N° and % of monthly retail customers "born digitally" (thousand) 14%21% 65% 66 910 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Interbank - Savings accounts N° and % of savings accounts opened digitally (thousand) 29% 44% 79% 185 3038 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 3.7 mm retail customers and 1 mm 100% digital 3 customers with improving NPS at Interbank Retail customers Net promoter score (NPS) Thousand Score +15.1% +8p 3,590 3,724 39 3,236 36 31 Jun19Mar20Jun20Jun19Mar20Jun20 100% digital customers NPS 100% digital customers Thousand Score +87.1% +12p 1,023 46 49 808 37 547 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 10 We have rescheduled ~30% of our loan portfolio 4 at Interbank Interbank - Performing loans Interbank - Loan rescheduling S/ billion Most exposed 40.7 4.4% 7.8% (1.8) (3.2) Small businesses S/ billion Clients 343 459 31% (Thousand) at System Rescheduled Level(1) 29% 29% balance (%) 27.5% (11.2) Self-employed workforce retail loans Private sector employees retail loans 10.7 12.1 60.3% (24.5) Public sector employees consumer loans Corporates and mid-sized companies Apr20 Aug20 Retail banking Commercial banking Clients 332 441 45% 11 18 24% (Thousand) at System at System Rescheduled Level(1) Level(1) 34% 43% 23% 17% balance (%) Least exposed Aug20 8.3 6.9 Apr20 Aug20 3.83.8 Apr20Aug20 11 Source: Company information, ASBANC and SBS 1) As of June 26, 2020 High provisions following a precautionary 4 approach in the expected loss model Interbank - Cost of risk Interbank - Non-performing exposure 13.4% 2.8%(1) 3.4% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Cost of risk - Retail banking NPL 127.9% 182.7% coverage ratio 8.5% 2.5%(1) 1H19 1H20 After adjustments 13.4% to the expected loss model: 9.6% 9.7% (S2+S3) ratio: 23.3% NPL ratio: 6.2% 2.7% 3.4% 2.9% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 (S2+S3) ratio NPL ratio (S3 + refinanced loans) Cost of risk - Commercial banking 23.6% 4.4%(1) 5.5% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 143.5% 204.0% NPL coverage ratio 14.5% 4.3%(1) 1H19 1H20 2.5% 0.7% 0.9% 2.50% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 92.4% 109.9% NPL coverage ratio 1.7% 0.4% 1H19 1H20 Reported figures Adjusted figures Excluding reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19. Including this effect cost of risk was 2.3% in 2Q19 and 1H19, while commercial cost of risk was 3.6% and 3.9% in 2Q19 and 1H19,

12 respectively. Double-digit reduction in expenses due to cost 5 containment measures Interbank - Other expenses bridge from 2Q19 to 2Q20 IFS & subsidiaries - Other expenses YoY growth by line 2Q20 YoY growth Efficiency ratio(1) +1.0% -22.2% -43.1% -7.0% -15.0% +1 -36 -15 -9 396 336 2Q19 Technology Salaries and Mktg and Other 2Q20 employee credit card benefits expenses 1Q20 2Q20 IFS -14% 36.4% 29.9% -15% 38.8% 35.3% -25% 12.0% 10.6% -7% n.m. 37.1% Interbank - Other expenses bridge from 1H19 to 1H20 YoY growth by line +8.3% -9.2% -16.8% --1.9% -4.4% +11 -30 -11 -5 787 752 1H19 Technology Salaries and Mktg and Other 1H20 employee credit card benefits expenses Main actions and impacts During 2020 we have closed 22 branches, accumulating almost a 20% reduction from its peak in 2016, down to 233 branches

Lower credit card and marketing variable expenses

Lower HR variable expenses

Implementation of specific cost contaiment programs 13 1) Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at IFS and at our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million in 2Q20 Agenda Key Financial Takeaways messages highlights 14 Highlights Banking Insurance Wealth Management Intercorp Financial Services 2Q20 earnings affected by higher provisions from COVID-19 and low activity during lockdown Loans outgrowing the system, market share up to 12.6% boosted by our participation in Reactiva Peru Program

Strong growth in deposits drove market share up to 13.2%, cost of funds down 50 bps QoQ

8.5% CoR in 1H20, based on adjustments to the expected loss model

Double-digit reduction in expenses due to cost containment measures Solid quarter as a result of a recovery in investment portfolio Top line impact from the COVID-19 pandemic offset by lower claims, benefits and tight control of expenses

COVID-19 pandemic offset by lower claims, benefits and tight control of expenses Results from investments increased 50.0% QoQ and 6.5% YoY, with ROIP reaching 6.3%

Continued as market leader in annuities with a 27.0% share YTD Sound quarter with recovery from investments and fees Strong revenues in 2Q20, positively affected by M2M on the investment portfolio

Fee generation remained solid despite economic turmoil in the region

AUM and loans grew 7.2% and 3.2% QoQ, respectively

Significant bottom-line recovery, with ROAE at 17.2% after a challenging first-quarter 2Q20 earnings affected by higher provisions at Interbank, partially offset by positive results from investments at Interseguro and Inteligo Strong liquidity and capital position across all subsidiaries

Adjusted efficiency ratio at 29.9%, an improvement of 650 bps QoQ and 510 pbs YoY

Activity recovering from COVID-19 lows

COVID-19 lows Digital trends continue to support IFS' strategy 15 2Q20 earnings affected by higher provisions, partially offset by positive results from investments Intercorp Financial Services Banking Net profit in S/ million ROAE 18.5% 6.6% n.m. 350 145 350 145 Negative Impact of provisions: S/ -1.3bn Net profit in S/ million ROAE 21.7% 13.8% n.m. 300 221 300 221 Negative Impact of provisions: S/ -1.3bn -361(1) -471(1) -96 -96 -457 -568 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Insurance Wealth Management Net profit in S/ million Net profit in S/ million ROAE 13.6% n.m. 46.3% ROAE 16.8% n.m. 17.2% Positive Positive impact on impact on +78.1% investments: investments: S/ +5mm -2.3% S/ +11mm 58 33 33 33 -22 -55 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 16 Reported figures Adjustments Growth Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 2Q20 2) 17 3) 4) IFS key indicators 2Q20 S/ million 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 %chg QoQ %chg YoY IFS Banking Total revenues(1) 1,304.9 1,292.8 1,315.2 1.7% 0.8% Net interest and similar income(1) 856.4 908.7 870.5 -4.2% 1.6% Efficiency ratio(1) 35.0% 36.4% 29.9% -650 bps -510 bps Profit for the period 350.1 144.9 -457.3 n.m. n.m. Adjusted profit for the period(1) 350.1 144.9 -361.0 n.m. n.m. ROAE 18.5% 6.6% n.m. n.m. n.m. ROAA 2.1% 0.8% n.m. n.m. n.m. EPS 3.14 1.24 n.m. n.m. n.m. NIM(1) 5.8% 5.6% 5.0% -60 bps -80 bps Adjusted NIM after provisions 3.9% 3.2% n.m. n.m. n.m. Cost of Risk 2.3% 3.4% 13.4% n.m. n.m. Adjusted Cost of Risk(2) 2.8% 3.4% 13.4% n.m. n.m. Fees from financial services 200.6 190.4 113.0 -40.6% -43.7% Total capital ratio(3) 16.1% 16.1% 16.7% 60 bps 60 bps CET1 10.6% 12.0% 11.1% -90 bps 50 bps Gross premiums plus collections Insurance Adjustment of technical reserves ROIP(4) Wealth AUM (USD) Management Fees from financial services 219.6 208.1 135.4 -34.9% -38.3% 67.9 48.4 2.8 -94.2% -95.8% 6.0% 4.2% 6.3% 210 bps 30 bps 5,622 5,239 5,456 4.1% -3.0% 37.1 43.0 40.4 -6.0% 9.0% Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 2Q20

Excluding the effects of reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19

Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% in 2Q20 ROIP excluding the impact on investments was 6.7% in 2Q19, 6.1% in 1Q20 and 6.1% in 2Q20 1H20 earnings affected by higher provisions Intercorp Financial Services Banking Net profit in S/ million Net profit in S/ million ROAE 18.9% n.m. ROAE 20.7%(2) n.m. 703 600 Negative 32 Negative Impact of Impact of provisions: 567(2) provisions: S/ -1.6bn S/ -1.6bn -216(1) -96 -250(1) -96 -312 -346 1H19 1H20 1H19 1H20 Insurance Wealth Management Net profit in S/ million ROAE 13.7% 11.2% Negative 62impact on investments: S/ -51mm 37 1H19 1H20 Net profit in S/ million ROAE 27.9% n.m. 112 Negative impact on investments: S/ -73mm -22 1H19 1H20 Reported figures Adjustments Growth 18 1) Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 1H20 2) Excluding the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 32.4 million after taxes in 1H19 2) 19 3) 4) IFS key indicators 1H20 S/ million 1H19 1H20 %chg YoY IFS Banking Total revenues(1) 2,588.9 2,608.0 0.7% Net interest and similar income(1) 1,680.6 1,779.2 5.9% Efficiency ratio(1) 34.4% 33.1% -130 bps Profit for the period 702.8 -312.4 n.m. Adjusted profit for the period(1) 702.8 -216.1 n.m. ROAE 18.9% n.m. n.m. ROAA 1.8% n.m. n.m. EPS 6.31 n.m. NIM(1) 5.7% 5.2% -50 bps Adjusted NIM after provisions 3.9% n.m. n.m. Cost of Risk 2.3% 8.5% n.m. Adjusted Cost of Risk(2) 2.5% 8.5% n.m. Fees from financial services 393.9 303.4 -23.0% Total capital ratio(3) 16.1% 16.7% 60 bps CET1 10.6% 11.1% 50 bps Gross premiums plus collections 446.9 343.5 -23.1% Insurance Adjustment of technical reserves 141.2 51.2 -63.7% ROIP(4) 5.9% 5.2% -70 bps Wealth AUM (USD) 5,622 5,456 -3.0% Management Fees from financial services 76.0 83.4 9.8% Excluding the one-off impact from the modification of contractual cash flows due to the loan rescheduling schemes offered to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our banking segment for S/ 136.7 million or S/ 96.3 million after taxes in 1H20

Excluding the effects of reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 1H19

Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% in 1H20 ROIP excluding the impact on investments was 6.1% in 1H19 and 6.0% in 1H20 Agenda Key Financial Takeaways messages highlights 20 We foresee positive trends in 2H20 vs. 1H20 Capital and liquidity Overall activity should continue to recover to remain at sound Reactiva 2 loans NIM will continue to be levels and well above impacted despite regulatory requirements to continue to lower cost of funds boost commercial loans Lower cost of risk Recovery of fees Strict cost containment measures will continue after peak in 2Q20 from low 2Q20 levels to be in place 21 Summary 1 2 3 4 5 Strong liquidity and Activity recovering from Digital trends High provisions Double-digit reduction capital position COVID-19 lows continue to support following a precautionary in expenses due to cost IFS' strategy approach in the containment measures expected loss model 22 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:14:10 UTC 0 All news about INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. 03:15a INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Investor update - Interbank, October 2020 PU 03:15a INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Investor update - IFS, October 2020 PU 09/24 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Investor update, September 2020 PU 08/19 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : IFS confirmed to remain part of Lima Stock Exchan.. PU 07/21 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : IFS announces dates of 2Q20 earnings release and .. PU 04/27 Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F GL 04/27 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 04/07 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Annual Shareholders' Meeting, Lima April 2020 PU 03/17 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : IFS announces 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting PU 02/14 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings presentation PU