Intercorp Financial Services : Investor update - Interbank, October 2020
10/13/2020
Investor
Update
October 2020
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This corporate presentation contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this corporate presentation regarding Interbank's business, financial condition, results of operations and certain of Interbank's plans, objectives, assumptions, projections, expectations or beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those concerning: Interbank's strategy and Interbank's ability to achieve it; Interbank's recent developments; expectations regarding sales, profitability and growth; Interbank's possible or assumed future results of operations; capital expenditures and investment plans; adequacy of capital; and financing plans. In addition, this corporate presentation includes forward-looking statements relating to Interbank's potential exposure to various types of market risks, such as macroeconomic risk, Peru specific risks, foreign exchange rate risk, interest rate risks and other risks related to Interbank's financial performance. The words "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "is expected to," "anticipate," "believe," "future," "continue," "help," "estimate," "plan," "schedule," "intend," "should," "would be," "seeks," "estimates," "shall," or the negative or other variations thereof, as well as other similar expressions regarding matters that are not historical facts, are or may indicate forward-looking statements.
Interbank has based these forward-looking statements on its management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views reflect the best judgment of Interbank's management but involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in Interbank's forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements. Although we believe that the estimates reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such estimates may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things:
economic, business and political developments in Peru and globally; (b) changes in Peruvian and other foreign laws and regulations, including the adoption of new capital requirements for banks; (c) increased competition in the Peruvian financial services market; (d) increased inflation; (e) exchange rate instability and government measures to control foreign exchange rates; (f) developments affecting the purchasing power of middle income consumers or consumer spending generally; (g) increases in interest rates; (h) downturns in the capital markets and changes in capital markets in general that affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Peru or Peruvian companies or securities issued by Peruvian companies; (i) Interbank's ability to keep up with technological changes; (j) the inability to obtain the capital we need for further expansion of Interbank's businesses; (k) the inability to attract and retain key personnel; (l) changes in tax laws; (m) severe weather, natural disasters and adverse climate changes; (n) changes in regional or global markets; (o) dependence on sovereign debt in Interbank's investment portfolios; (p) credit and other risks of lending, such as increases in defaults of borrowers; (q) increased costs of funding or Interbank's inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms or at all; (r) a deterioration in the quality of Interbank's assets; (s) allowances for impairment losses may be inadequate; (t) changes to accounting standards; (u) dependence on information technology systems and cybersecurity risks; and (v) other risks and uncertainties.
Additionally, new risks and uncertainties can emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Interbank to predict all future risks and uncertainties, nor can Interbank assess their potential impact. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.
All forward-looking statements included in this corporate presentation are based on information available to Interbank on the date of this corporate presentation. Interbank undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All other written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Interbank or persons acting on Interbank's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this corporate presentation.
Interbank prepares the financial information included in this presentation in accordance with accounting principles prescribed by the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Private Pension Fund Administrators (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFPs, or "SBS") and the Peruvian Securities Commission (Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores, or "SMV") (altogether, "Peruvian SBS GAAP" or "Local GAAP"). All financial information in this presentation regarding the relative market position and financial performance relating to us, vis-a-vis the banking sector in Peru is based, out of necessity, on information obtained from SBS statistics. In addition, for certain financial information related to our compound annual growth rate we have included such information pursuant to Peruvian SBS GAAP in order to be able to show our growth over a certain number of years. Peruvian SBS GAAP differs in certain respects from IFRS. Consequently, information presented in this presentation in accordance with Peruvian SBS GAAP or based on information from the SBS or SMV may not be comparable with financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Agenda
Key
Financial
Takeaways
messages
highlights
Agenda
Key
Financial
Takeaways
messages
highlights
Key messages
1
2
3
4
5
Strong liquidity and
Activity recovering from
Digital trends
High provisions
Double-digit reduction
capital position
COVID-19 lows
continue to support
following a precautionary
in expenses due to cost
Interbank's strategy
approach
containment measures
Strong liquidity levels in 2Q20 with market share gains in deposits
Total deposits
Loan to deposit ratio (LDR)
S/ million
% as of August 31, 2020
Market
12.9%
12.5%
13.2%
Share
99%
100%
100%
+25.5%
34,502
40,846
32,548
1
109%
System:
100%
2Q191Q202Q20BBVA BCPScotiabank
Loan to deposit ratio PEN (LDR)
Loan to deposit ratio USD (LDR)
% as of August 31, 2020
% as of August 31, 2020
115%
117%
123%
128%
77%
System:
69%
67%
68%
System:
119%
69%
BBVA
BCP
Scotiabank
BBVA
BCP
Scotiabank
Source: Interbank and SBS.
Strong capital base to face COVID-19
1
Key initiatives
Capital ratio evolution
Solvency
Banking
System 14.8% 14.3% 14.8% 15.2%
TCR
Capitalization of 2019 earnings to strengthen CET1 and TCR ratio, and capitalized 1Q20 earnings
Called USD 200 million hybrid tier 1 bond to reduce interest expense on bonds that no longer provided equity credit
Issuance of a US$ 300 million subordinated Tier 2 bond in July 2020 to strengthen TCR
Ran stress scenarios to test solvency
16.1%
16.1%
16.7%(1)
16.6%
12.0%
10.6%
11.1%
11.1%
10.6%
regulatory minimum
Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20 Aug20
Total capital ratio (TCR)
CET1 ratio
Source: Interbank and Asociación de Bancos del Perú (ASBANC) as of August 31, 2020.
1)
Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% in 2Q20.
Economic activity in Peru recovering from low
2
levels due to lockdown
GDP growth
Mining and fuel GDP
(YoY % Chg)
(YoY % Chg)
3.8%
4.0%
11.0%
-6.2%
-11.2%
-14.4%
-21.8%
3.1%
3.9%
TB
-42.3%-45.8%
U
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
2020
-11.7%
-12.7%
-16.3%
-18.1%
Fishing GDP
(YoY % Chg)
48.1%
-32.8%
33.3%
19.3%
-40.5%
-6.5%
-21.4%
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Jul
FY20(E) FY21(E)
-32.7%
-47.0%
-57.8%
2020
Jan Feb Mar Apr
May Jun Jul Aug
2020
Electricity subsector
index
(YoY % Chg)
2.4%
6.0%
-2.8%
-6.1%
-12.6%
-12.4%
-
29.5% -25.1%
Jan
Feb Mar
Apr May Jun Jul
Aug(P)
2020
Internal cement
consumption index
(YoY % Chg)
51.0%
4.0%
1.3%
-0.3%
-4.5%
-32.8%
-65.6%
-98.6%
Jan Feb
Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug(P)
2020
Source: Central Bank and INEI.
(E) Estimated by the Central Bank.
(P) Preliminary.
(P) Preliminary.
Monthly operating trends indicate positive
2
developments in activity for 3Q20
Credit and debit cards turnover (Index; 100 = Feb20)
N° and % of monthly retail customers "born digitally" (thousand)
14%21% 65%
66
910
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
Business accounts
N° and % of business accounts opened digitally (thousand)
44% 70%81%
5
3
1
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
Savings accounts
N° and % of savings accounts opened digitally
(thousand)
29% 44% 79%
185
3038
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
3.7 mm retail customers and 1 mm 100% digital
3
customers with improving NPS
Retail customers
Net promoter score (NPS)
Thousand
Score
+15.1%
+8p
3,590
3,724
39
3,236
36
31
Jun19Mar20Jun20Jun19Mar20Jun20
100% digital customers
NPS 100% digital customers
Thousand
Score
+87.1%
+12p
1,023
46
49
808
37
547
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
Jun19
Mar20
Jun20
Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.
We have rescheduled ~30% of our loan portfolio
4
Performing loans
Loan rescheduling
S/ billion
S/ billion
Most exposed
40.7
4.4%
(1.8)
Small businesses
7.8%
(3.2)
Clients
343
459
31%
(Thousand)
at System
Rescheduled
Level(1)
29%
29%
balance (%)
Self-employed workforce
retail loans
27.5%
Private sector employees
(11.2)
retail loans
10.7
12.1
Public sector employees
60.3%
consumer loans
Corporates and mid-sized
(24.5)
companies
Apr20
Aug20
Retail banking
Commercial banking
Clients
332
441
45%
11
18
24%
(Thousand)
at System
at System
Rescheduled
Level(1)
Level(1)
34%
43%
23%
17%
balance (%)
Least exposed
Aug20
6.9
8.3
Apr20
Aug20
3.83.8
Apr20Aug20
Source: Interbank, ASBANC and SBS.
As of June 26, 2020.
High provisions following a precautionary
4
approach
Cost of risk
5.8%
2.6%
3.3%
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
4.5%
2.5%
1H19
1H20
Past due loans
Coverage
173.4%
173.6%
229.4%
ratio
2.7%
2.8%
2.4%
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Cost of risk - Retail banking
Cost of risk - Commercial banking
10.1%
5.6%
4.2%
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.
7.8%
4.1%
1H19
1H20
1.0%
0.7%
0.4%
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
0.7%
0.6%
1H19
1H20
Double-digit reduction in expenses due to cost
5
containment measures
Optimizing our distribution channels
Reducing total expenses(3) following cost containment measures
Units
2018 Jun20 % Change
Financial
270
233
-16%
stores
ATMs
1,975
1,576
-20%
Correspondent
2,506
3,276
+31%
agents
Sales force
598
568
-5%
Call center
340
294
-14%
agents
-14.5%
390
402
333
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
608
564
1H19
1H20
Focus on efficiency ratio
o During 2020 we have closed 22 branches, accumulating almost
40.5%
41.4% (1)
39.6%(2)
38.9%
a 20% reduction from its peak in 2016, down to 233 branches
o Lower credit card and marketing variable expenses
o Lower HR variable expenses
o Implementation of specific cost containment programs
2017
2018
2019
1H20
Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.
1)
Excludes gain on sale of securities for S/ 128.6 million in January 2018. Including this effect efficiency ratio was 40.0% in 2018.
2)
Excludes (i) gain on sale of Interfondos to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million in January 2019, (ii) gain on sale of IFS shares in NYSE, excluding brokerage fees, for S/ 121.3 million in July 2019 and (iii) the one-off impact of a
Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.3 million in 4Q19. Including these effects efficiency ratio was 38.3% in 2019.
3)
Total expenses are defined as Administrative expenses + Depreciation + Amortization.
Agenda
Key
Financial
Takeaways
messages
highlights
Sustained loan growth supported by appropriate funding
Total gross loans
S/ mm
40,316
36,166
32,51833,882
27,876
2017
2018
2019
Jun19
Jun20
Total assets
S/ mm
63,106
45,322 47,12852,30349,708
2017
2018
2019
Jun19
Jun20
Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.
Total deposits
S/ mm
41,467
30,595 31,32335,61033,137
2017
2018
2019
Jun19
Jun20
Net shareholders' equity
S/ mm
6,029
5,484
5,989
4,757
5,307
2017
2018
2019
Jun19
Jun20
High NIM and solid profitability pre COVID-19
Total revenues (1)
NIM and risk-adjusted NIM (2) (3)
S/ mm
4,093
3,346 3,614
5.9%
5.9%
6.1%
1,950
5.2%
1,891
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
2017
2018
2019
1H20
NIM
3.9% 4.2% 4.2%
2017 2018 2019 Risk-adjusted NIM
Net profit evolution
ROE
S/ mm
1,040
1,222
20.7%
21.3%
22.0%
902
572
7.9%
239
2017
2018
2019
1H20
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.
Total revenues calculated as the sum of gross financial margin, fee income from financial services, net, and income from financial transactions.
Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.3 million in 2019. Including this effect NIM was 6.0% in 2019.
3) Excludes voluntary provisions for S/ 100.0 million constituted in January 2018 to cover potential risks related to the exposure to the construction sector, net of a release of these provisions for S/ 30.0 million in 2018, and
S/ 15.4 million in 2019. Including these effects risk-adjusted NIM was 4.0% in 2018 and 4.1% in 2019.
Agenda
Key
Financial
Takeaways
messages
highlights
Takeaways
Capital and liquidity to remain at sound levels and well above regulatory requirements
Voluntary provisions booked
in advance
Overall activity
should continue to recover
Reactiva 2 loans
to continue to
boost commercial loans
Recovery of fees
from low 2Q20 levels
NIM will continue to be
impacted despite lower cost of funds
Strict cost containment measures will continue to be in place
