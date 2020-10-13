Intercorp Financial Services : Investor update - Interbank, October 2020 0 10/13/2020 | 03:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Update October 2020 Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements This corporate presentation contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this corporate presentation regarding Interbank's business, financial condition, results of operations and certain of Interbank's plans, objectives, assumptions, projections, expectations or beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those concerning: Interbank's strategy and Interbank's ability to achieve it; Interbank's recent developments; expectations regarding sales, profitability and growth; Interbank's possible or assumed future results of operations; capital expenditures and investment plans; adequacy of capital; and financing plans. In addition, this corporate presentation includes forward-looking statements relating to Interbank's potential exposure to various types of market risks, such as macroeconomic risk, Peru specific risks, foreign exchange rate risk, interest rate risks and other risks related to Interbank's financial performance. The words "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "is expected to," "anticipate," "believe," "future," "continue," "help," "estimate," "plan," "schedule," "intend," "should," "would be," "seeks," "estimates," "shall," or the negative or other variations thereof, as well as other similar expressions regarding matters that are not historical facts, are or may indicate forward-looking statements. Interbank has based these forward-looking statements on its management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views reflect the best judgment of Interbank's management but involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in Interbank's forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements. Although we believe that the estimates reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such estimates may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: economic, business and political developments in Peru and globally; (b) changes in Peruvian and other foreign laws and regulations, including the adoption of new capital requirements for banks; (c) increased competition in the Peruvian financial services market; (d) increased inflation; (e) exchange rate instability and government measures to control foreign exchange rates; (f) developments affecting the purchasing power of middle income consumers or consumer spending generally; (g) increases in interest rates; (h) downturns in the capital markets and changes in capital markets in general that affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Peru or Peruvian companies or securities issued by Peruvian companies; (i) Interbank's ability to keep up with technological changes; (j) the inability to obtain the capital we need for further expansion of Interbank's businesses; (k) the inability to attract and retain key personnel; (l) changes in tax laws; (m) severe weather, natural disasters and adverse climate changes; (n) changes in regional or global markets; (o) dependence on sovereign debt in Interbank's investment portfolios; (p) credit and other risks of lending, such as increases in defaults of borrowers; (q) increased costs of funding or Interbank's inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms or at all; (r) a deterioration in the quality of Interbank's assets; (s) allowances for impairment losses may be inadequate; (t) changes to accounting standards; (u) dependence on information technology systems and cybersecurity risks; and (v) other risks and uncertainties. Additionally, new risks and uncertainties can emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Interbank to predict all future risks and uncertainties, nor can Interbank assess their potential impact. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward-looking statements included in this corporate presentation are based on information available to Interbank on the date of this corporate presentation. Interbank undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All other written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Interbank or persons acting on Interbank's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this corporate presentation. Interbank prepares the financial information included in this presentation in accordance with accounting principles prescribed by the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Private Pension Fund Administrators (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFPs, or "SBS") and the Peruvian Securities Commission (Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores, or "SMV") (altogether, "Peruvian SBS GAAP" or "Local GAAP"). All financial information in this presentation regarding the relative market position and financial performance relating to us, vis-a-vis the banking sector in Peru is based, out of necessity, on information obtained from SBS statistics. In addition, for certain financial information related to our compound annual growth rate we have included such information pursuant to Peruvian SBS GAAP in order to be able to show our growth over a certain number of years. Peruvian SBS GAAP differs in certain respects from IFRS. Consequently, information presented in this presentation in accordance with Peruvian SBS GAAP or based on information from the SBS or SMV may not be comparable with financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. 1 Agenda Key Financial Takeaways messages highlights 2 Agenda Key Financial Takeaways messages highlights 3 Key messages 1 2 3 4 5 Strong liquidity and Activity recovering from Digital trends High provisions Double-digit reduction capital position COVID-19 lows continue to support following a precautionary in expenses due to cost Interbank's strategy approach containment measures 4 Strong liquidity levels in 2Q20 with market share gains in deposits Total deposits Loan to deposit ratio (LDR) S/ million % as of August 31, 2020 Market 12.9% 12.5% 13.2% Share 99% 100% 100% +25.5% 34,502 40,846 32,548 1 109% System: 100% 2Q191Q202Q20BBVA BCPScotiabank Loan to deposit ratio PEN (LDR) Loan to deposit ratio USD (LDR) % as of August 31, 2020 % as of August 31, 2020 115% 117% 123% 128% 77% System: 69% 67% 68% System: 119% 69% BBVA BCP Scotiabank BBVA BCP Scotiabank 5 Source: Interbank and SBS. Strong capital base to face COVID-19 1 Key initiatives Capital ratio evolution Solvency Banking System 14.8% 14.3% 14.8% 15.2% TCR Capitalization of 2019 earnings to strengthen CET1 and TCR ratio, and capitalized 1Q20 earnings

Called USD 200 million hybrid tier 1 bond to reduce interest expense on bonds that no longer provided equity credit

Issuance of a US$ 300 million subordinated Tier 2 bond in July 2020 to strengthen TCR

Ran stress scenarios to test solvency 16.1% 16.1% 16.7%(1) 16.6% 12.0% 10.6% 11.1% 11.1% 10.6% regulatory minimum Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20 Total capital ratio (TCR) CET1 ratio 6 Source: Interbank and Asociación de Bancos del Perú (ASBANC) as of August 31, 2020. 1) Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% in 2Q20. Economic activity in Peru recovering from low 2 levels due to lockdown GDP growth Mining and fuel GDP (YoY % Chg) (YoY % Chg) 3.8% 4.0% 11.0% -6.2% -11.2% -14.4% -21.8% 3.1% 3.9% TB -42.3%-45.8% U Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug 2020 -11.7% -12.7% -16.3% -18.1% Fishing GDP (YoY % Chg) 48.1% -32.8% 33.3% 19.3% -40.5% -6.5% -21.4% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul FY20(E) FY21(E) -32.7% -47.0% -57.8% 2020 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug 2020 Electricity subsector index (YoY % Chg) 2.4% 6.0% -2.8% -6.1% -12.6% -12.4% - 29.5% -25.1% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug(P) 2020 Internal cement consumption index (YoY % Chg) 51.0% 4.0% 1.3% -0.3% -4.5% -32.8% -65.6% -98.6% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug(P) 2020 Source: Central Bank and INEI. 7 (E) Estimated by the Central Bank. (P) Preliminary. Monthly operating trends indicate positive 2 developments in activity for 3Q20 Credit and debit cards turnover (Index; 100 = Feb20) Payroll deduction loans disbursements (Index; 100 = Feb20) 100 83 64 38 Feb20 Apr20 Jun20 Aug20 Mortgages disbursements (Index; 100 = Feb20) 100 66 42 9 Feb20 Apr20 Jun20 Aug20 100 77 50 8 Feb20 Apr20 Jun20 Aug20 Net fee income (Index; 100 = Feb20) 100 77 63 48 Feb20 Apr20 Jun20 Aug20 8 Source: Interbank as of August 31, 2020. We have helped our customers through the 2 Reactiva Peru Program Commercial loans S/ million, Local GAAP +39.9% 22,390 6,060 16,000 16,000 16,330 Mar20 Aug20 Mid-sized loans S/ million, Local GAAP +63.7% 16,000 8,142 3,685 4,972 4,457 Mar20 Aug20 Mar 2020 9 Source: Interbank as of August 31, 2020. Corporate loans S/ million, Local GAAP +16.3% 20,545 9,945 3,8338,549 758 9,187 Mar20 Aug20 SME loans S/ million, Local GAAP 16,713+150.1% 2,485 1,532 993 953 Mar20 Aug20 Jun 2020 Reactiva Peru Digital KPIs continue to show positive trends 3 Digital users % of digital users 74% 69% 60% Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Digital sales N° and % of products sold digitally (thousand) 43% 47% 71% 234 187 132 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 10 Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020. 100% digital customers 100% digital customers 52% 42% 31% Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Retail digital acquisition N° and % of monthly retail customers "born digitally" (thousand) 14%21% 65% 66 910 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Business accounts N° and % of business accounts opened digitally (thousand) 44% 70%81% 5 3 1 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Savings accounts N° and % of savings accounts opened digitally (thousand) 29% 44% 79% 185 3038 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 3.7 mm retail customers and 1 mm 100% digital 3 customers with improving NPS Retail customers Net promoter score (NPS) Thousand Score +15.1% +8p 3,590 3,724 39 3,236 36 31 Jun19Mar20Jun20Jun19Mar20Jun20 100% digital customers NPS 100% digital customers Thousand Score +87.1% +12p 1,023 46 49 808 37 547 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 11 Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020. We have rescheduled ~30% of our loan portfolio 4 Performing loans Loan rescheduling S/ billion S/ billion Most exposed 40.7 4.4% (1.8) Small businesses 7.8% (3.2) Clients 343 459 31% (Thousand) at System Rescheduled Level(1) 29% 29% balance (%) Self-employed workforce retail loans 27.5% Private sector employees (11.2) retail loans 10.7 12.1 Public sector employees 60.3% consumer loans Corporates and mid-sized (24.5) companies Apr20 Aug20 Retail banking Commercial banking Clients 332 441 45% 11 18 24% (Thousand) at System at System Rescheduled Level(1) Level(1) 34% 43% 23% 17% balance (%) Least exposed Aug20 6.9 8.3 Apr20 Aug20 3.83.8 Apr20Aug20 12 Source: Interbank, ASBANC and SBS. 1) As of June 26, 2020. High provisions following a precautionary 4 approach Cost of risk 5.8% 2.6% 3.3% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 4.5% 2.5% 1H19 1H20 Past due loans Coverage 173.4% 173.6% 229.4% ratio 2.7% 2.8% 2.4% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Cost of risk - Retail banking Cost of risk - Commercial banking 10.1% 5.6% 4.2% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 13 Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020. 7.8% 4.1% 1H19 1H20 1.0% 0.7% 0.4% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 0.7% 0.6% 1H19 1H20 Double-digit reduction in expenses due to cost 5 containment measures Optimizing our distribution channels Reducing total expenses(3) following cost containment measures Units 2018 Jun20 % Change Financial 270 233 -16% stores ATMs 1,975 1,576 -20% Correspondent 2,506 3,276 +31% agents Sales force 598 568 -5% Call center 340 294 -14% agents -14.5% 390 402 333 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 608 564 1H19 1H20 Focus on efficiency ratio o During 2020 we have closed 22 branches, accumulating almost 40.5% 41.4% (1) 39.6%(2) 38.9% a 20% reduction from its peak in 2016, down to 233 branches o Lower credit card and marketing variable expenses o Lower HR variable expenses o Implementation of specific cost containment programs 2017 2018 2019 1H20 Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020. 1) Excludes gain on sale of securities for S/ 128.6 million in January 2018. Including this effect efficiency ratio was 40.0% in 2018. 2) Excludes (i) gain on sale of Interfondos to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million in January 2019, (ii) gain on sale of IFS shares in NYSE, excluding brokerage fees, for S/ 121.3 million in July 2019 and (iii) the one-off impact of a 14 Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.3 million in 4Q19. Including these effects efficiency ratio was 38.3% in 2019. 3) Total expenses are defined as Administrative expenses + Depreciation + Amortization. Agenda Key Financial Takeaways messages highlights 15 Sustained loan growth supported by appropriate funding Total gross loans S/ mm 40,316 36,166 32,51833,882 27,876 2017 2018 2019 Jun19 Jun20 Total assets S/ mm 63,106 45,322 47,128 52,303 49,708 2017 2018 2019 Jun19 Jun20 16 Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020. Total deposits S/ mm 41,467 30,595 31,323 35,610 33,137 2017 2018 2019 Jun19 Jun20 Net shareholders' equity S/ mm 6,029 5,484 5,989 4,757 5,307 2017 2018 2019 Jun19 Jun20 High NIM and solid profitability pre COVID-19 Total revenues (1) NIM and risk-adjusted NIM (2) (3) S/ mm 4,093 3,346 3,614 5.9% 5.9% 6.1% 1,950 5.2% 1,891 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 2017 2018 2019 1H20 NIM 3.9% 4.2% 4.2% 2017 2018 2019 Risk-adjusted NIM Net profit evolution ROE S/ mm 1,040 1,222 20.7% 21.3% 22.0% 902 572 7.9% 239 2017 2018 2019 1H20 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020. 1) Total revenues calculated as the sum of gross financial margin, fee income from financial services, net, and income from financial transactions. 17 2) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.3 million in 2019. Including this effect NIM was 6.0% in 2019. 3) Excludes voluntary provisions for S/ 100.0 million constituted in January 2018 to cover potential risks related to the exposure to the construction sector, net of a release of these provisions for S/ 30.0 million in 2018, and S/ 15.4 million in 2019. Including these effects risk-adjusted NIM was 4.0% in 2018 and 4.1% in 2019. Agenda Key Financial Takeaways messages highlights 18 Takeaways Capital and liquidity to remain at sound levels and well above regulatory requirements Voluntary provisions booked in advance 19 Overall activity should continue to recover Reactiva 2 loans to continue to boost commercial loans Recovery of fees from low 2Q20 levels NIM will continue to be impacted despite lower cost of funds Strict cost containment measures will continue to be in place Summary 1 2 3 4 5 Strong liquidity and Activity recovering from Digital trends High provisions Double-digit reduction capital position COVID-19 lows continue to support following a precautionary in expenses due to cost Interbank's strategy approach containment measures 20 Attachments Original document

