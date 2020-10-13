Intercorp Financial Services : Investor update - Interbank, October 2020

Log in
INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

(IFS)
10/13/2020

Investor

Update

October 2020

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This corporate presentation contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this corporate presentation regarding Interbank's business, financial condition, results of operations and certain of Interbank's plans, objectives, assumptions, projections, expectations or beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those concerning: Interbank's strategy and Interbank's ability to achieve it; Interbank's recent developments; expectations regarding sales, profitability and growth; Interbank's possible or assumed future results of operations; capital expenditures and investment plans; adequacy of capital; and financing plans. In addition, this corporate presentation includes forward-looking statements relating to Interbank's potential exposure to various types of market risks, such as macroeconomic risk, Peru specific risks, foreign exchange rate risk, interest rate risks and other risks related to Interbank's financial performance. The words "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "is expected to," "anticipate," "believe," "future," "continue," "help," "estimate," "plan," "schedule," "intend," "should," "would be," "seeks," "estimates," "shall," or the negative or other variations thereof, as well as other similar expressions regarding matters that are not historical facts, are or may indicate forward-looking statements.

Interbank has based these forward-looking statements on its management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views reflect the best judgment of Interbank's management but involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in Interbank's forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements. Although we believe that the estimates reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such estimates may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things:

  1. economic, business and political developments in Peru and globally; (b) changes in Peruvian and other foreign laws and regulations, including the adoption of new capital requirements for banks; (c) increased competition in the Peruvian financial services market; (d) increased inflation; (e) exchange rate instability and government measures to control foreign exchange rates; (f) developments affecting the purchasing power of middle income consumers or consumer spending generally; (g) increases in interest rates; (h) downturns in the capital markets and changes in capital markets in general that affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Peru or Peruvian companies or securities issued by Peruvian companies; (i) Interbank's ability to keep up with technological changes; (j) the inability to obtain the capital we need for further expansion of Interbank's businesses; (k) the inability to attract and retain key personnel; (l) changes in tax laws; (m) severe weather, natural disasters and adverse climate changes; (n) changes in regional or global markets; (o) dependence on sovereign debt in Interbank's investment portfolios; (p) credit and other risks of lending, such as increases in defaults of borrowers; (q) increased costs of funding or Interbank's inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms or at all; (r) a deterioration in the quality of Interbank's assets; (s) allowances for impairment losses may be inadequate; (t) changes to accounting standards; (u) dependence on information technology systems and cybersecurity risks; and (v) other risks and uncertainties.

Additionally, new risks and uncertainties can emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Interbank to predict all future risks and uncertainties, nor can Interbank assess their potential impact. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

All forward-looking statements included in this corporate presentation are based on information available to Interbank on the date of this corporate presentation. Interbank undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All other written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Interbank or persons acting on Interbank's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this corporate presentation.

Interbank prepares the financial information included in this presentation in accordance with accounting principles prescribed by the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Private Pension Fund Administrators (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFPs, or "SBS") and the Peruvian Securities Commission (Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores, or "SMV") (altogether, "Peruvian SBS GAAP" or "Local GAAP"). All financial information in this presentation regarding the relative market position and financial performance relating to us, vis-a-vis the banking sector in Peru is based, out of necessity, on information obtained from SBS statistics. In addition, for certain financial information related to our compound annual growth rate we have included such information pursuant to Peruvian SBS GAAP in order to be able to show our growth over a certain number of years. Peruvian SBS GAAP differs in certain respects from IFRS. Consequently, information presented in this presentation in accordance with Peruvian SBS GAAP or based on information from the SBS or SMV may not be comparable with financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

1

Agenda

Key

Financial

Takeaways

messages

highlights

2

Agenda

Key

Financial

Takeaways

messages

highlights

3

Key messages

1

2

3

4

5

Strong liquidity and

Activity recovering from

Digital trends

High provisions

Double-digit reduction

capital position

COVID-19 lows

continue to support

following a precautionary

in expenses due to cost

Interbank's strategy

approach

containment measures

4

Strong liquidity levels in 2Q20 with market share gains in deposits

Total deposits

Loan to deposit ratio (LDR)

S/ million

% as of August 31, 2020

Market

12.9%

12.5%

13.2%

Share

99%

100%

100%

+25.5%

34,502

40,846

32,548

1

109%

System:

100%

2Q191Q202Q20BBVA BCPScotiabank

Loan to deposit ratio PEN (LDR)

Loan to deposit ratio USD (LDR)

% as of August 31, 2020

% as of August 31, 2020

115%

117%

123%

128%

77%

System:

69%

67%

68%

System:

119%

69%

BBVA

BCP

Scotiabank

BBVA

BCP

Scotiabank

5

Source: Interbank and SBS.

Strong capital base to face COVID-19

1

Key initiatives

Capital ratio evolution

Solvency

Banking

System 14.8% 14.3% 14.8% 15.2%

TCR

  • Capitalization of 2019 earnings to strengthen CET1 and TCR ratio, and capitalized 1Q20 earnings
  • Called USD 200 million hybrid tier 1 bond to reduce interest expense on bonds that no longer provided equity credit
  • Issuance of a US$ 300 million subordinated Tier 2 bond in July 2020 to strengthen TCR
  • Ran stress scenarios to test solvency

16.1%

16.1%

16.7%(1)

16.6%

12.0%

10.6%

11.1%

11.1%

10.6%

regulatory minimum

Jun19 Mar20 Jun20 Aug20

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20 Aug20

Total capital ratio (TCR)

CET1 ratio

6

Source: Interbank and Asociación de Bancos del Perú (ASBANC) as of August 31, 2020.

1)

Proforma to include the USD 300 million subordinated bond placed in June 2020 and issued in July 2020. Excluding this effect, total capital ratio was 14.7% in 2Q20.

Economic activity in Peru recovering from low

2

levels due to lockdown

GDP growth

Mining and fuel GDP

(YoY % Chg)

(YoY % Chg)

3.8%

4.0%

11.0%

-6.2%

-11.2%

-14.4%

-21.8%

3.1%

3.9%

TB

-42.3%-45.8%

U

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

2020

-11.7%

-12.7%

-16.3%

-18.1%

Fishing GDP

(YoY % Chg)

48.1%

-32.8%

33.3%

19.3%

-40.5%

-6.5%

-21.4%

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun

Jul

FY20(E) FY21(E)

-32.7%

-47.0%

-57.8%

2020

Jan Feb Mar Apr

May Jun Jul Aug

2020

Electricity subsector

index

(YoY % Chg)

2.4%

6.0%

-2.8%

-6.1%

-12.6%

-12.4%

-

29.5% -25.1%

Jan

Feb Mar

Apr May Jun Jul

Aug(P)

2020

Internal cement

consumption index

(YoY % Chg)

51.0%

4.0%

1.3%

-0.3%

-4.5%

-32.8%

-65.6%

-98.6%

Jan Feb

Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug(P)

2020

Source: Central Bank and INEI.

7 (E) Estimated by the Central Bank.

(P) Preliminary.

Monthly operating trends indicate positive

2

developments in activity for 3Q20

Credit and debit cards turnover (Index; 100 = Feb20)

Payroll deduction loans disbursements (Index; 100 = Feb20)

100

83

64

38

Feb20

Apr20

Jun20

Aug20

Mortgages disbursements (Index; 100 = Feb20)

100

66

42

9

Feb20

Apr20

Jun20

Aug20

100

77

50

8

Feb20

Apr20

Jun20

Aug20

Net fee income (Index; 100 = Feb20)

100

77

63

48

Feb20

Apr20

Jun20

Aug20

8

Source: Interbank as of August 31, 2020.

We have helped our customers through the

2

Reactiva Peru Program

Commercial loans

S/ million, Local GAAP

+39.9%

22,390

6,060

16,000

16,000

16,330

Mar20

Aug20

Mid-sized loans

S/ million, Local GAAP

+63.7%

16,000

8,142

3,685

4,972

4,457

Mar20

Aug20

Mar 2020

9

Source: Interbank as of August 31, 2020.

Corporate loans

S/ million, Local GAAP

+16.3%

20,545

9,945

3,8338,549

758

9,187

Mar20

Aug20

SME loans

S/ million, Local GAAP

16,713+150.1%

2,485

1,532

993

953

Mar20

Aug20

Jun 2020

Reactiva Peru

Digital KPIs continue to show positive trends

3

Digital users

% of digital users

74%

69%

60%

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

Digital sales

N° and % of products sold digitally (thousand)

43% 47% 71%

234

187

132

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

10

Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.

100% digital customers

100% digital customers

52%

42%

31%

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

Retail digital acquisition

N° and % of monthly retail customers "born digitally" (thousand)

14%21% 65%

66

910

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

Business accounts

N° and % of business accounts opened digitally (thousand)

44% 70%81%

5

3

1

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

Savings accounts

N° and % of savings accounts opened digitally

(thousand)

29% 44% 79%

185

3038

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

3.7 mm retail customers and 1 mm 100% digital

3

customers with improving NPS

Retail customers

Net promoter score (NPS)

Thousand

Score

+15.1%

+8p

3,590

3,724

39

3,236

36

31

Jun19Mar20Jun20Jun19Mar20Jun20

100% digital customers

NPS 100% digital customers

Thousand

Score

+87.1%

+12p

1,023

46

49

808

37

547

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

Jun19

Mar20

Jun20

11

Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.

We have rescheduled ~30% of our loan portfolio

4

Performing loans

Loan rescheduling

S/ billion

S/ billion

Most exposed

40.7

4.4%

(1.8)

Small businesses

7.8%

(3.2)

Clients

343

459

31%

(Thousand)

at System

Rescheduled

Level(1)

29%

29%

balance (%)

Self-employed workforce

retail loans

27.5%

Private sector employees

(11.2)

retail loans

10.7

12.1

Public sector employees

60.3%

consumer loans

Corporates and mid-sized

(24.5)

companies

Apr20

Aug20

Retail banking

Commercial banking

Clients

332

441

45%

11

18

24%

(Thousand)

at System

at System

Rescheduled

Level(1)

Level(1)

34%

43%

23%

17%

balance (%)

Least exposed

Aug20

6.9

8.3

Apr20

Aug20

3.83.8

Apr20Aug20

12

Source: Interbank, ASBANC and SBS.

1) As of June 26, 2020.

High provisions following a precautionary

4

approach

Cost of risk

5.8%

2.6%

3.3%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

4.5%

2.5%

1H19

1H20

Past due loans

Coverage

173.4%

173.6%

229.4%

ratio

2.7%

2.8%

2.4%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Cost of risk - Retail banking

Cost of risk - Commercial banking

10.1%

5.6%

4.2%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

13

Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.

7.8%

4.1%

1H19

1H20

1.0%

0.7%

0.4%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

0.7%

0.6%

1H19

1H20

Double-digit reduction in expenses due to cost

5

containment measures

Optimizing our distribution channels

Reducing total expenses(3) following cost containment measures

Units

2018 Jun20 % Change

Financial

270

233

-16%

stores

ATMs

1,975

1,576

-20%

Correspondent

2,506

3,276

+31%

agents

Sales force

598

568

-5%

Call center

340

294

-14%

agents

-14.5%

390

402

333

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

608

564

1H19

1H20

Focus on efficiency ratio

o During 2020 we have closed 22 branches, accumulating almost

40.5%

41.4% (1)

39.6%(2)

38.9%

a 20% reduction from its peak in 2016, down to 233 branches

o Lower credit card and marketing variable expenses

o Lower HR variable expenses

o Implementation of specific cost containment programs

2017

2018

2019

1H20

Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.

1)

Excludes gain on sale of securities for S/ 128.6 million in January 2018. Including this effect efficiency ratio was 40.0% in 2018.

2)

Excludes (i) gain on sale of Interfondos to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million in January 2019, (ii) gain on sale of IFS shares in NYSE, excluding brokerage fees, for S/ 121.3 million in July 2019 and (iii) the one-off impact of a

14

Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.3 million in 4Q19. Including these effects efficiency ratio was 38.3% in 2019.

3)

Total expenses are defined as Administrative expenses + Depreciation + Amortization.

Agenda

Key

Financial

Takeaways

messages

highlights

15

Sustained loan growth supported by appropriate funding

Total gross loans

S/ mm

40,316

36,166

32,51833,882

27,876

2017

2018

2019

Jun19

Jun20

Total assets

S/ mm

63,106

45,322 47,128 52,303 49,708

2017

2018

2019

Jun19

Jun20

16

Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.

Total deposits

S/ mm

41,467

30,595 31,323 35,610 33,137

2017

2018

2019

Jun19

Jun20

Net shareholders' equity

S/ mm

6,029

5,484

5,989

4,757

5,307

2017

2018

2019

Jun19

Jun20

High NIM and solid profitability pre COVID-19

Total revenues (1)

NIM and risk-adjusted NIM (2) (3)

S/ mm

4,093

3,346 3,614

5.9%

5.9%

6.1%

1,950

5.2%

1,891

2017

2018

2019

1H19

1H20

2017

2018

2019

1H20

NIM

3.9% 4.2% 4.2%

2017 2018 2019 Risk-adjusted NIM

Net profit evolution

ROE

S/ mm

1,040

1,222

20.7%

21.3%

22.0%

902

572

7.9%

239

2017

2018

2019

1H20

2017

2018

2019

1H19

1H20

Source: Interbank as of June 30, 2020.

1) Total revenues calculated as the sum of gross financial margin, fee income from financial services, net, and income from financial transactions.

17

2) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.3 million in 2019. Including this effect NIM was 6.0% in 2019.

3) Excludes voluntary provisions for S/ 100.0 million constituted in January 2018 to cover potential risks related to the exposure to the construction sector, net of a release of these provisions for S/ 30.0 million in 2018, and

S/ 15.4 million in 2019. Including these effects risk-adjusted NIM was 4.0% in 2018 and 4.1% in 2019.

Agenda

Key

Financial

Takeaways

messages

highlights

18

Takeaways

Capital and liquidity to remain at sound levels and well above regulatory requirements

Voluntary provisions booked

in advance

19

Overall activity

should continue to recover

Reactiva 2 loans

to continue to

boost commercial loans

Recovery of fees

from low 2Q20 levels

NIM will continue to be

impacted despite lower cost of funds

Strict cost containment measures will continue to be in place

Summary

1

2

3

4

5

Strong liquidity and

Activity recovering from

Digital trends

High provisions

Double-digit reduction

capital position

COVID-19 lows

continue to support

following a precautionary

in expenses due to cost

Interbank's strategy

approach

containment measures

20

Disclaimer

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:14:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4 562 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
Net income 2020 630 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 7,01%
Capitalization 9 934 M 2 771 M 2 771 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 125,84 PEN
Last Close Price 88,74 PEN
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Felipe Castellanos López Torres Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Tomás Rodríguez-Pastor Persivale Chairman
Michela Casassa Ramat Chief Financial Officer
Felipe Federico Roy Morris Guerinoni Treasurer & Independent Director
José Alfonso Ernesto Bustamante y Bustamante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.-39.49%2 771
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.24%160 770
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-36.79%53 417
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.42%48 545
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.09%45 309
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-3.34%44 004
