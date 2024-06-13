Investor Presentation

June 2024

Universal bank

with strategic focus on

retail

Advisory firm for the

emerging

wealthy

Insurance company

focused on

life & annuities

Pillar for building our

payments

ecosystem

Intercorp Group: striving to make Peru the best place to raise a family in Latin America

Financial

Retail

services

US$ 8.9bn

Revenues in 2023

~3.4% of Peru 2023 GDP

Education

Other (1)

2

Source: Company information and Central Bank

1) Related companies excluding Aviva and Urbi

Leading digital financial platform

Financial highlights

Four key businesses

99.3%

99.8%

100.0%

As of Mar24

S/ mn | US$ mn

Total assets (1)

92,466 | 24,870

Net profit (1)

141 | 38

ROE

5.6%

Efficiency ratio

37.3%

Universal bank with strategic focus on retail

#2 Consumer loans MS 21.9%

#3 Retail deposits MS 15.1%

CET1

11.3%

100.0%

Insurance company focused on life & annuities

#1 Annuities (2)

MS 31.3%

#3 Total assets

Solvency ratio 129.3%

Pillar for building our payments ecosystem

Advisory firm for the emerging wealthy

US$ 6,462 mn AUM

Fees / Avg. AUM 0.6%

Capitalization ratio 17.6%

  • 1.4 mn merchants

3

Source: Company information and SBS as of March 2024

1) Figure converted to US dollars using an end of period exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.718

  1. Excluding private annuities

Digital financial platform with strategic focus on key businesses and profitability

Growth

Leading digital platform with profitable growth

+12%

+14%

YoY banking

YoY insurance

customers

customers

+17%

YoY payments

merchants

4

Digital

Creating the best digital experience

77%

Digital banking

customers

61

NPS

banking

Focus

Core businesses

15.1%

21.8%

MS retail

MS consumer

deposits

banking loans

10.1%

43.5%

MS comercial

MS acquiring

banking loans

business(1)

31.3%

+11.5%

MS

YoY AUM

annuities

WM

  1. Internal estimate

1

3

Sustainable

Building a

growth

2 digital platform

Key

4

Takeaways

businesses

1

3

Sustainable

Building a

growth

2 digital platform

Key

4

Takeaways

businesses

Economy starts to show signs of recovery

Quarterly GDP growth YoY (%)

1.4%

2024(E)

3.0%

-0.4%

-0.5%

-1.0%

-0.3%

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

USD/PEN

3.73

3.68

Interest rates (%)

Soles reference rate (BCRP)

Dollar reference rate (FED)

7.75

7.75

7.50

6.75

6.00

4.75

5.25

5.50

5.50

5.50

Mar23

Jun23

Sep23

Dec23

Mar24

Inflation YoY (%)

8.4

6.5

5.0

3.2 3.0

May24

5.75%

12m (E)

2.2%

Abr24

2.4%

Mar23

Jun23

Dec23

Mar24

Mar23

Jun23

Sep23

Dec23

Mar24

7

Source: Central Bank, MEF and INEI

Moderate improvement in leading indicators

Consumer confidence index & Business trust (%)

Consumer confidence index

Business trust

59

55

52 51 52

44

39

39

39

35

FY24 Private investment estimate

2.3%

1.8%

Mar23

Mar24

FY24 Public investment estimate

4.0%4.0%

Mar23

Jun23

Sep23

Dec23

Mar24

Mar23

Mar24

8

Source: Central Bank: Survey of macroeconomic expectations

Delivering consistent return to our shareholders

Dividends declared(1)

9

(S/ mn)

(S/ mn)

Net profit (2)

1,040

1,222

265

1,201

1,172

901

Net profit (2)

361

436

257

304

203

315

Payout Ratio

45%

25%

n.m.

50%

50%

45%

Payout Ratio

68%

46%

78%

66%

49%

48%

467

n.m.

600

245

200

200

202

405

150

302

100

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(US$ mn)

(US$ mn)

Net profit (2)

55

60

72

72

n.m.

8

Net profit (2)

373

435

106

452

438

291

Payout Ratio

55%

50%

53%

73%

n.m.

99%

Dividend per

1.75

1.75

0.77

1.75

1.18

1.00

Share (US$)

US$ 0.65

53

197

202

extraordinary

202

38

dividend

30

30

paid in Dec21

136

115

90

n.m.

8

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: Company information

  1. IFS dividends are declared and paid in U.S. dollars | Represents dividends for the fiscal year which are declared and paid in the following year
  2. Net profit under Local GAAP for Interbank and Interseguro, and under IFRS for Inteligo and IFS. IFS' net profit converted to US dollars using an exchange rate (Sol / US dollar) of 3.318, 3.314, 3.621, 3.987, 3.814 and 3.709 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively | Adjusted net profit for IFS in 2018 excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 21:48:03 UTC.