Investor Presentation
June 2024
Universal bank
with strategic focus on
retail
Advisory firm for the
emerging
wealthy
Insurance company
focused on
life & annuities
Pillar for building our
payments
ecosystem
Intercorp Group: striving to make Peru the best place to raise a family in Latin America
Financial
Retail
services
US$ 8.9bn
Revenues in 2023
~3.4% of Peru 2023 GDP
Education
Other (1)
1) Related companies excluding Aviva and Urbi
Leading digital financial platform
Financial highlights
Four key businesses
99.3%
99.8%
100.0%
As of Mar24
S/ mn | US$ mn
Total assets (1)
92,466 | 24,870
Net profit (1)
141 | 38
ROE
5.6%
Efficiency ratio
37.3%
Universal bank with strategic focus on retail
#2 Consumer loans MS 21.9%
#3 Retail deposits MS 15.1%
CET1
11.3%
100.0%
Insurance company focused on life & annuities
#1 Annuities (2)
MS 31.3%
#3 Total assets
Solvency ratio 129.3%
Pillar for building our payments ecosystem
Advisory firm for the emerging wealthy
US$ 6,462 mn AUM
Fees / Avg. AUM 0.6%
Capitalization ratio 17.6%
- 1.4 mn merchants
Digital financial platform with strategic focus on key businesses and profitability
Growth
Leading digital platform with profitable growth
+12%
+14%
YoY banking
YoY insurance
customers
customers
+17%
YoY payments
merchants
Digital
Creating the best digital experience
77%
Digital banking
customers
61
NPS
banking
Focus
Core businesses
15.1%
21.8%
MS retail
MS consumer
deposits
banking loans
10.1%
43.5%
MS comercial
MS acquiring
banking loans
business(1)
31.3%
+11.5%
MS
YoY AUM
annuities
WM
Sustainable
Building a
growth
2 digital platform
Key
Economy starts to show signs of recovery
Quarterly GDP growth YoY (%)
1.4%
2024(E)
3.0%
-0.4%
-0.5%
-1.0%
-0.3%
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
USD/PEN
3.73
3.68
Interest rates (%)
Soles reference rate (BCRP)
Dollar reference rate (FED)
7.75
7.75
7.50
6.75
6.00
4.75
5.25
5.50
5.50
5.50
Mar23
Jun23
Sep23
Dec23
Mar24
Inflation YoY (%)
8.4
6.5
5.0
3.2 3.0
May24
5.75%
12m (E)
2.2%
Abr24
2.4%
Mar23
Jun23
Dec23
Mar24
Mar23
Jun23
Sep23
Dec23
Mar24
Moderate improvement in leading indicators
Consumer confidence index & Business trust (%)
Consumer confidence index
Business trust
59
55
52 51 52
44
39
39
39
35
FY24 Private investment estimate
2.3%
1.8%
Mar23
Mar24
FY24 Public investment estimate
4.0%4.0%
Mar23
Jun23
Sep23
Dec23
Mar24
Mar23
Mar24
Delivering consistent return to our shareholders
Dividends declared(1)
(S/ mn)
(S/ mn)
Net profit (2)
1,040
1,222
265
1,201
1,172
901
Net profit (2)
361
436
257
304
203
315
Payout Ratio
45%
25%
n.m.
50%
50%
45%
Payout Ratio
68%
46%
78%
66%
49%
48%
467
n.m.
600
245
200
200
202
405
150
302
100
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(US$ mn)
(US$ mn)
Net profit (2)
55
60
72
72
n.m.
8
Net profit (2)
373
435
106
452
438
291
Payout Ratio
55%
50%
53%
73%
n.m.
99%
Dividend per
1.75
1.75
0.77
1.75
1.18
1.00
Share (US$)
US$ 0.65
53
197
202
extraordinary
202
38
dividend
30
30
paid in Dec21
136
115
90
n.m.
8
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
