Intercorp Financial Services : Management Presentation - Interbank, March 2022

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This corporate presentation contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this corporate presentation regarding Interbank's business, financial condition, results of operations and certain of Interbank's plans, objectives, assumptions, projections, expectations or beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those concerning: Interbank's strategy and Interbank's ability to achieve it; Interbank's recent developments; expectations regarding sales, profitability and growth; Interbank's possible or assumed future results of operations; capital expenditures and investment plans; adequacy of capital; and financing plans. In addition, this corporate presentation includes forward-looking statements relating to Interbank's potential exposure to various types of market risks, such as macroeconomic risk, Peru specific risks, foreign exchange rate risk, interest rate risks and other risks related to Interbank's financial performance. The words "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "is expected to," "anticipate," "believe," "future," "continue," "help," "estimate," "plan," "schedule," "intend," "should," "would be," "seeks," "estimates," "shall," or the negative or other variations thereof, as well as other similar expressions regarding matters that are not historical facts, are or may indicate forward-looking statements.

Interbank has based these forward-looking statements on its management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views reflect the best judgment of Interbank's management but involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in Interbank's forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements. Although we believe that the estimates reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such estimates may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things:

economic, business and political developments in Peru and globally; (b) changes in Peruvian and other foreign laws and regulations, including the adoption of new capital requirements for banks; (c) increased competition in the Peruvian financial services market; (d) increased inflation; (e) exchange rate instability and government measures to control foreign exchange rates; (f) developments affecting the purchasing power of middle income consumers or consumer spending generally; (g) increases in interest rates; (h) downturns in the capital markets and changes in capital markets in general that affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Peru or Peruvian companies or securities issued by Peruvian companies; (i) Interbank's ability to keep up with technological changes; (j) the inability to obtain the capital we need for further expansion of Interbank's businesses; (k) the inability to attract and retain key personnel; (l) changes in tax laws; (m) severe weather, natural disasters and adverse climate changes; (n) changes in regional or global markets; (o) dependence on sovereign debt in Interbank's investment portfolios; (p) credit and other risks of lending, such as increases in defaults of borrowers; (q) increased costs of funding or Interbank's inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms or at all; (r) a deterioration in the quality of Interbank's assets; (s) allowances for impairment losses may be inadequate; (t) changes to accounting standards; (u) dependence on information technology systems and cybersecurity risks; and (v) other risks and uncertainties.

Additionally, new risks and uncertainties can emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Interbank to predict all future risks and uncertainties, nor can Interbank assess their potential impact. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

All forward-looking statements included in this corporate presentation are based on information available to Interbank on the date of this corporate presentation. Interbank undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All other written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Interbank or persons acting on Interbank's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this corporate presentation.

Interbank prepares the financial information included in this presentation in accordance with accounting principles prescribed by the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Private Pension Fund Administrators (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFPs, or "SBS") and the Peruvian Securities Commission (Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores, or "SMV") (altogether, "Peruvian SBS GAAP" or "Local GAAP"). All financial information in this presentation regarding the relative market position and financial performance relating to us, vis-a-vis the banking sector in Peru is based, out of necessity, on information obtained from SBS statistics. In addition, for certain financial information related to our compound annual growth rate we have included such information pursuant to Peruvian SBS GAAP in order to be able to show our growth over a certain number of years. Peruvian SBS GAAP differs in certain respects from IFRS. Consequently, information presented in this presentation in accordance with Peruvian SBS GAAP or based on information from the SBS or SMV may not be comparable with financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

1