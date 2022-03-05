Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Intercorp Financial Services Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFS   PAL2400671A3

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

(IFS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intercorp Financial Services : Management Presentation - Interbank, March 2022

03/05/2022 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Management

Presentation

March 2022

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This corporate presentation contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this corporate presentation regarding Interbank's business, financial condition, results of operations and certain of Interbank's plans, objectives, assumptions, projections, expectations or beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those concerning: Interbank's strategy and Interbank's ability to achieve it; Interbank's recent developments; expectations regarding sales, profitability and growth; Interbank's possible or assumed future results of operations; capital expenditures and investment plans; adequacy of capital; and financing plans. In addition, this corporate presentation includes forward-looking statements relating to Interbank's potential exposure to various types of market risks, such as macroeconomic risk, Peru specific risks, foreign exchange rate risk, interest rate risks and other risks related to Interbank's financial performance. The words "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "is expected to," "anticipate," "believe," "future," "continue," "help," "estimate," "plan," "schedule," "intend," "should," "would be," "seeks," "estimates," "shall," or the negative or other variations thereof, as well as other similar expressions regarding matters that are not historical facts, are or may indicate forward-looking statements.

Interbank has based these forward-looking statements on its management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views reflect the best judgment of Interbank's management but involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in Interbank's forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements. Although we believe that the estimates reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such estimates may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things:

  1. economic, business and political developments in Peru and globally; (b) changes in Peruvian and other foreign laws and regulations, including the adoption of new capital requirements for banks; (c) increased competition in the Peruvian financial services market; (d) increased inflation; (e) exchange rate instability and government measures to control foreign exchange rates; (f) developments affecting the purchasing power of middle income consumers or consumer spending generally; (g) increases in interest rates; (h) downturns in the capital markets and changes in capital markets in general that affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Peru or Peruvian companies or securities issued by Peruvian companies; (i) Interbank's ability to keep up with technological changes; (j) the inability to obtain the capital we need for further expansion of Interbank's businesses; (k) the inability to attract and retain key personnel; (l) changes in tax laws; (m) severe weather, natural disasters and adverse climate changes; (n) changes in regional or global markets; (o) dependence on sovereign debt in Interbank's investment portfolios; (p) credit and other risks of lending, such as increases in defaults of borrowers; (q) increased costs of funding or Interbank's inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms or at all; (r) a deterioration in the quality of Interbank's assets; (s) allowances for impairment losses may be inadequate; (t) changes to accounting standards; (u) dependence on information technology systems and cybersecurity risks; and (v) other risks and uncertainties.

Additionally, new risks and uncertainties can emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Interbank to predict all future risks and uncertainties, nor can Interbank assess their potential impact. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

All forward-looking statements included in this corporate presentation are based on information available to Interbank on the date of this corporate presentation. Interbank undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All other written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Interbank or persons acting on Interbank's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this corporate presentation.

Interbank prepares the financial information included in this presentation in accordance with accounting principles prescribed by the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Private Pension Fund Administrators (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFPs, or "SBS") and the Peruvian Securities Commission (Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores, or "SMV") (altogether, "Peruvian SBS GAAP" or "Local GAAP"). All financial information in this presentation regarding the relative market position and financial performance relating to us, vis-a-vis the banking sector in Peru is based, out of necessity, on information obtained from SBS statistics. In addition, for certain financial information related to our compound annual growth rate we have included such information pursuant to Peruvian SBS GAAP in order to be able to show our growth over a certain number of years. Peruvian SBS GAAP differs in certain respects from IFRS. Consequently, information presented in this presentation in accordance with Peruvian SBS GAAP or based on information from the SBS or SMV may not be comparable with financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

1

Interbank

at a glance

Leading bank in Peru with strong financial performance

Financial highlights

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

S/ 68,112 mm

Gross loans

S/ 43,041 mm

Deposits

S/ 44,990 mm

ROE

19.1%

Efficiency ratio

45.0%

PDL ratio

3.6%

TCR ratio

15.9%

CET 1 ratio

12.5%

Leading position in the Peruvian financial system(1)

1

2

1

19.1%

22.6%

25.2%

Market share in

Market share in

ROE

consumer loans

payroll loans(2)

3

4

3

15.0%

189

1,589

Financial stores

Market share in

ATM

retail deposits

Source: Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP (SBS) and Interbank as of December 31, 2021.

3

1)

Ranking among four largest Peruvian banks.

2)

Payroll deductible loans to public sector employees.

Solid capital ratios

Key initiatives

Capital ratio evolution

Solvency

  • Capitalized 2019 earnings to strengthen CET1 and TCR ratio
  • Called US$ 200 million hybrid Tier 1 bond in April 2020 to reduce interest expense on bonds that no longer provided equity credit
  • Issued US$ 300 million subordinated Tier 2 bond in July 2020 to strengthen TCR
  • Called S/ 110 million subordinated bond in September 2021
  • Capital ratio of 15.9%, above regulatory risk- adjusted minimum capital ratio requirement of 9.0%

4

Source: Interbank and Asociación de Bancos del Perú (ASBANC).

Banking

System 14.7%

15.1%

15.1%

14.9%

TCR

15.8%

17.0%

15.9%

11.6%

12.5%

15.2%

11.5%

10.6%

9.0%

regulatory minimum

2018

2019

2020

2021

2018

2019

2020

2021

Total capital ratio (TCR)

CET1 ratio

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 17:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
12:39pINTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management Presentation - Interbank, March 2022
PU
02/11Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/11TRANSCRIPT : Intercorp Financial Services Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
02/11Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/11INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : IFS announces dates of 4Q21 earnings release and conference..
PU
02/08Borr Drilling Selects IFS Cloud
CI
01/20INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : IFS announces dates of 4Q21 earnings release and conference..
PU
2021INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Investor Presentation - IFS, December 2021
PU
2021INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2021Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Announces Extraordinary Dividend, Payable on December..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
More recommendations
Chart INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Luis Felipe Castellanos López Torres Chief Executive Officer
Michela Casassa Ramat Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Tomás Rodríguez-Pastor Persivale Chairman
Won Lung Chief Compliance Officer
Enrique Espinoza Aguayo Vice President-Investments