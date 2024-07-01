6-K

June 28, 2024

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc.

Torre Interbank, Av. Carlos Villarán 140

La Victoria

Lima 13, Peru

(51) (1) 615-9011

June 28, 2024

Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC

MATERIAL EVENT

Dear Sirs:

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS") notifies you, as a Material Event, that on June 28, 2024, IFS and Tanaka, Valdivia & Asociados S. Civil de R. L. - firm member of Ernst & Young ("EY Perú") have entered into the Engagement Letter 2024 to formalize the appointment of EY Perú as External Auditors for IFS and its subsidiaries for the year 2024. It is worth mentioning that on May 12, 2022, a Master Agreement was entered into between IFS and EY Perú for the rendering of External Audit Services for the period 2022-2026.

EY Perú meets the independence criteria under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionand the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. The start date of the audit work is June 28, 2024.

Sincerely,

/s/ Juan Antonio Castro

General Counsel

