Intercos SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the personal products industry. The Company is active in the production of cosmetics. Intercos SpA also operates in the skincare market, through the Swiss company CRB. Its products portfolio encompasses two lines, such as make up and skin care, which include various color cosmetics, such as powders, delivery systems and pencils, lipsticks, foundations and nails care, among others. In addition, the Company offers products for face care, body care, sun care, hair care, organic and actives. Intercos SpA is also engaged in the research and development in laboratories, as well as customizes skincare product. It operates through nine sales offices and 11 production facilities in nine countries.

Sector Personal Products