Intercos S p A : Earning Call 9M 2022

Agenda
3Q22 Executive Summary
Net Sales
€229.1m
+34% Rep FX
+29% c.FX
Adj. EBITDA
Net Debt
€35.8m
€116.2m
15.6% on Net Sales
1.01x Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio
+35% or +€9.3m vs. 3Q21
-0.88x vs. 30Sep21
Highest Sales and EBITDA Quarter ever
9M22 and 3Q Results overview
€m
9M22
9M21
% vs 9M21
Revenues
597,1
485,4
Rep FX
c FX
23%
18%
9M22
Adj. EBITDA
84,4
70,6
20%
Adj. EBITDA %
14,1%
14,5%
Net Debt
116,2
180,1
Net Debt/EBITDA
1,01x
1,89x
€m
3Q22
3Q21
% vs 3Q21
Revenues
229,1
170,8
Rep FX
c FX
3Q22
34%
29%
Adj. EBITDA
35,8
26,5
35%
Adj. EBITDA %
15,6%
15,5%
9M22 Net Sales amounted to €597.1m (+23% at reported FX , and +18% at constant FX), increasing by €111.6m compared to 9M21. In 3Q22, sales growth accelerated materially vs. 3Q21, amounting to €229.1m (+34% at reported FX, and +29% at constant FX). 9M22 sales growth at constant FX was mainly driven by volumes, which further accelerated in Q3.
9M22 Adjusted EBITDA was equal to €84.4m (+20% vs. 9M21), growing by €13.8m vs. last year. 3Q22 profitability increased by 10Bps vs. 3Q21 and by 240Bps vs. 1H22.
30Sep22 Net Debt stood at €116.2m, reflecting €63.9m improvement vs. 30Sep21 (including IPO net proceeds of €37.5m). Leverage ratio (Net Debt on LTM EBITDA) reached the level of 1x, thanks to both 9M22 cash generation and continuous EBITDA growth.
Intercos S.p.A. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 17:13:06 UTC.