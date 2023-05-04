Intercos S p A : Earning Call Q1 2023

This presentations is being furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person.
Agenda
1Q23 Results overview
€m Revenues
Adj. EBITDA
1Q23
234.6
29.8
1Q22
174.6
19.1
% vs 1Q22
Rep FX
c FX
34%
33%
56%
Adj. EBITDA %
12.7%
10.9%
Net Debt
96.7
154.8
Net Debt/EBITDA
0.73x
1.48x
1Q23 Net Sales amounted to €234.6m (+34% at reported FX , and +33% at constant FX), increasing by €59.9m compared to 1Q22. Strong performances of American and European customers continued. In terms of business units, Make-up and Hair&Body were the ones growing the most. Supply chain improvement together with the increase in inventories recorded in 2022, allowed to improve production feasibility in all the factories around the world, accelerating deliveries to customers.
1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA was equal to €29.8m (+56% vs. 1Q22), growing by €10.7m vs. last year. The increase was also driven by higher profitability vs. last year, which reached 12.7%, +177Bps vs.1Q22.
31Mar23 Net Debt stood at €96.7m, reflecting €58.1m improvement vs. 31Mar22. Leverage ratio (Net Debt on LTM Adjusted EBITDA) amounted to 0.73x (decreasing by more than 50% vs. a year ago).
1Q23 Revenues by BU's
1Q23
FY22
1Q22
Hair & Body
Hair & Body
Hair & Body
23,3%
18,8%
20,4%
Skincare
13,7%
63,0%
Skincare 15,7%
65,5%
Skincare
17,0% 62,5%
Make Up
Make Up
Make Up
€m
1Q23
1Q22
% vs 1Q22
Revenues
234.6
174.6
34%
Make Up
147.8
109.2
35%
Skincare
32.1
29.8
8%
Hair & Body
54.7
35.6
53%
Make-upsharp growth continued (+35% in 1Q23). The growth came from all commercial areas and type of clients and characterized all market segments (i.e. prestige and mass).
Skincare growth in 1Q23 was mainly driven by US good performance.
Hair & Body net sales increased significantly in 1Q23. As already anticipated, thanks to the new agreements signed with some new brands, including Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, good growth rates are expected in the medium term.