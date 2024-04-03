(Alliance News) - Intercos Spa has learned from some news agencies about the lawsuit involving Kolmar Korea and Intercos Korea.

In this regard, the company believes it is appropriate to point out that the lawsuit has been filed against two former employees of Kolmar Korea for actions taken independently before they were hired by Intercos Korea, which was involved in the lawsuit only as the new employer of the above two individuals.

Moreover, the case is still awaiting a final decision, which is why Intercos is being held to the strictest secrecy on the same. Again, Intercos was already active in the Suncare segment prior to the entry of the two former Kolmar Korea employees, and the reported figure of KRW49 billion in revenues related solely to Suncare products is unfounded. Revenues earned by Intercos Korea in 2018 related only to Suncare products was about KRW2 billion, or about EUR1.4 million.

"We reiterate Intercos' absolute opposition to any act of infringement of anyone's intellectual property rights," Intercos said.

