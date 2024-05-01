UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, DC 20549 FORM 20-F REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _____________to _____________ OR SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of event requiring this shell company report _____________ Commission File No.: INTERCURE LTD. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Not Applicable (Translation of Registrant's name into English) Israel (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) 85 Medinat ha-Yehudim Street Herzliya, 4676670, Israel (Address of principal executive offices) Amos Cohen 85 Medinat ha-Yehudim Street Herzliya, 4676670, Israel Tel: +972 77 460 5012 Amos@intercure.co (Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person) Copies to: Mark S. Selinger, Esq. Ronen Kantor, Esq. Gary Emmanuel, Esq. Doron Tikotzky Kantor Eyal Peled, Esq. Gutman & Amit Gross Greenberg Traurig, LLP B.S.R. 4 Tower, 33 Floor One Vanderbilt Avenue 7 Metsada Street, New York, NY 10017 Bnei Brak 5126112 Israel +1 212.801.9200 Tel: +972 3 613 3371 Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of each exchange on which Title of each class: Trading Symbol: registered or to be registered Ordinary Shares INCR Nasdaq Capital Market Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of December 31, 2023: 45,572,689.

INTRODUCTION Intercure is an Israeli public corporation whose shares are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "INCR" and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE") under the symbol "INCR". Unless indicated otherwise by the context, all references in this Annual Report on Form 20-F to "Intercure", the "Company", "our Company", "we", "us", "our" or the "Registrant" are to Intercure Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Our functional currency and reporting currency are the New Israeli Shekel (NIS). Unless otherwise noted, all monetary amounts are in NIS. References to "USD," "U.S. dollars" or "$" are to currency of the United States of America, references to "CAD" or "C$" are to Canadian dollars, and references to "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels. References to "ordinary shares" or "Intercure Shares" are to our ordinary shares, no par value. Effective as of April 8, 2021, we effectuated a 1-for-4.44926 share consolidation of our outstanding ordinary shares, pursuant to which the number of our outstanding ordinary shares was decreased to 27,021,100 ("Share Consolidation"). We have adjusted all outstanding options, warrants and other rights entitling their holders to purchase ordinary shares, as required by the terms of these securities. In particular, we have reduced the conversion ratio used in the Share Consolidation, and we increased the exercise price in accordance with the terms of each security based on the same ratio. The Share Consolidation did not otherwise affect any of the rights currently accruing to holders of our ordinary shares, or options or warrants exercisable for our ordinary shares. PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION We have included in this Annual Report on Form 20-F our audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and for each of the years in the three-year period ended December 31, 2023. Our consolidated financial statements appearing in this registration statement are prepared in New Israeli Shekels and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and are audited in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. MARKET, INDUSTRY AND OTHER DATA This Annual Report on Form 20-F includes market and industry data and forecasts that were obtained from third-party sources, industry publications and publicly available information as well as industry data prepared by management on the basis of its knowledge of the industry in which Intercure operates (including management's estimates and assumptions relating to the industry based on that knowledge). Management's knowledge of the cannabis industry has been developed through its experience and participation in the industry. Management believes that its industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third-party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Although management believes it to be reliable, Intercure has neither independently verified any of the data from management or third-party sources referred to in this registration statement, nor analyzed or verified the underlying studies or surveys relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in Item 3.D "Risk Factors" below. Statements made in this Annual Report on Form 20-F concerning the contents of any contract, agreement or other document are summaries of such contracts, agreements or documents and are not complete descriptions of all of their terms. If we filed any of these documents as an exhibit to this Annual Report, you may read the document itself for a complete description of its terms, and the summary included herein is qualified by reference to the full text of the document which is incorporated by reference into this registration statement. 2

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES In this Annual Report on Form 20-F, Intercure uses certain non-IFRS financial measures to measure, compare and explain the operating results and financial performance of Intercure. These measures are commonly used by companies operating in the cannabis industry as useful metrics for measuring performance. However, they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other publicly traded entities. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Intercure defines such financial measures as follows: "Adjusted EBITDA" means EBITDA adjusted for changes in the fair value of inventory, share-based payment expense, impairment losses (and gains) on financial assets, and other expenses (or income); "EBITDA" means net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. These measures should not be considered in isolation or used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, please see Item 5. "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - A. Operating Results." 3

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Except for the historical information contained in this Annual Report on Form 20-F, the statements contained in this Annual Report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other federal securities laws with respect to our business, financial condition and results of operations. All information other than statements of current and historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of the words "anticipate", "believe", "budget", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "outlook", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "scheduled", "should", "target", "would", and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this Annual Report should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed throughout this Annual Report. Some of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: our ability to obtain, and the timing of, regulatory approvals to produce, manufacture, distribute, export and import pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products;

pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products; our partners' ability to obtain, and the timing of, regulatory approvals to produce, manufacture, distribute, export and import pharmaceutical- grade cannabis and cannabis-based products;

cannabis-based products; the development and regulation of cannabis and, more specifically, the medical-use cannabis industry;

medical-use cannabis industry; the outcomes of preclinical studies, clinical trials and other research regarding the safety and efficacy of cannabis and the ability of such trials to increase acceptance of cannabis in the medical community;

the commercialization and pricing of our products;

our competitors' development, marketing and sale of products that compete with our products ;

our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to complete the expansion of our facilities in northern Israel, southern Israel, the European Union and Canada, as well as the overall expansion of the Cannolam pharmacy chain in 2024 ;

our estimates regarding the growth of the Israeli medical cannabis market (including the number of patients) ;

our ability to enter into arrangements with distributors, including any required regulatory approvals ;

our ability to develop an active trading market for the Intercure Shares and whether the market price of the Intercure Shares is volatile ;

our ability to execute our growth strategies ;

our competitive position within the industry ;

expectations for regulatory and competitive factors related to the cannabis industry generally, including the permanent export permit from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency (the "IMCA") and Israeli authorities, as well as the ability to obtain import permits into Israel for future cannabis shipments ; 4

the listing or continued listing of the Intercure Shares ;

the provisions in the Articles of Association of Intercure Ltd. ("Intercure Articles") ;

The conflict in the Middle East, and specifically on-going armed conflict between Israel and its neighbors (Gaza strip and Lebanon);

on-going armed conflict between Israel and its neighbors (Gaza strip and Lebanon); our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations;

expectations regarding future director and executive compensation levels and plans ;

the time and attention each executive officer and director will devote to our business;

the continuing anticipated and potential adverse impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic ;

COVID-19 pandemic expected industry trends ;

general economic trends ;

fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and

fluctuations in interest rates. The foregoing list sets forth some, but not all, of the factors that could affect our ability to achieve results described in any forward-looking statements. You should read this Annual Report on Form 20-F and the documents that we reference herein and have filed as exhibits to the Annual Report completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. You should assume that the information appearing in this Annual Report is accurate as of the date hereof. Because the risk factors referred to in Item 3.D. "Risk Factors" of this Annual Report, could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We qualify all of the information presented in this Annual Report, and particularly our forward-looking statements, by these cautionary statements. 5

TABLE OF CONTENTS PART I 8 ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS. 8 ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE. 8 ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION. 8 A. Reserved. 8 B. Capitalization and Indebtedness. 8 C. Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds. 8 D. Risk Factors. 9 ITEM 4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY. 40 A. History and Development of the Company. 40 B. Business Overview. 42 C. Organizational Structure. 69 D. Property, Plants and Equipment. 69 ITEM 4A. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS 70 ITEM 5. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS. 71 A. Operating Results. 71 B. Liquidity and Capital Resources. 81 C. Research and Development. 83 D. Trend Information. 83 E. Critical Accounting Estimates. 84 ITEM 6. DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES. 84 A. Directors and Senior Management. 84 B. Compensation. 86 C. Board Practices. 90 D. Employees. 103 E. Share Ownership. 103 F. Disclosure of a Registrant's Action to Recover Erroneously Awarded Compensation 104 ITEM 7. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS. 104 A. Major Shareholders. 104 B. Related Party Transactions. 106 C. Interests of Experts and Counsel. 106 ITEM 8. FINANCIAL INFORMATION. 107 A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information. 107 B. Significant Changes. 112 ITEM 9. THE OFFER AND LISTING. 112 A. Offer and Listing Details. 112 B. Plan of Distribution. 112 C. Markets. 112 D. Selling Shareholders. 113 E. Dilution. 113 F. Expenses of the Issue. 113 ITEM 10. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. 113 A. Share Capital. 113 B. Memorandum and Articles of Association. 113 C. Material Contracts. 113 D. Exchange Controls. 113 E. Taxation. 114 F. Dividends and Paying Agents. 122 G. Statement by Experts. 122 H. Documents on Display. 122 I. Subsidiary Information. 122 J. Annual Report to Security Holders. 122 6

ITEM 11. QUANTITATIVE ANDQUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK. 123 ITEM 12. DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES. 123 A. Debt Securities. 123 B. Warrants and rights. 123 C. Other Securities. 123 D. American Depositary Shares. 123 PART II ITEM 13. DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES. 123 ITEM 14. MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND USE OF PROCEEDS. 123 ITEM 15. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES. 124 ITEM 16. A. AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT. 124 ITEM 16. B. CODE OF ETHICS. 124 ITEM 16. C. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES. 125 ITEM 16. D. EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES. 125 ITEM 16. E. PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED PURCHASERS. 125 ITEM 16. F. CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT. 125 ITEM 16. G. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE. 125 ITEM 16. H. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE. 127 ITEM 16. I. DISCLOSURE REGARDING FOREIGN JURISDICTIONS THAT PREVENT INSPECTIONS 127 ITEM 16. J. INSIDER TRADING POLICIES 127 ITEM 16. K. CYBERSECURITY 127 PART III ITEM 17. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 127 ITEM 18. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 127 ITEM 19. EXHIBITS. 129 7

PART I ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS Not applicable. ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE Not applicable. ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION Reserved. Capitalization and Indebtedness. Not applicable. Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds. Not applicable. 8