  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. InterCure Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCR   IL0011063760

INTERCURE LTD.

(INCR)
  Report
Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:24:48 2023-06-08 am EDT
770.30 ILa   +3.81%
Intercure : Immediate Report
PU
InterCure Provides an Update About The Lawsuit it Filed Against Cann Pharmaceuticals to Recover Funds Following Failed Merger
AQ
2021InterCure to Launch Trading on Nasdaq Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InterCure : Immediate Report

06/10/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
InterCure Provides an Update About The Lawsuit it Filed Against Cann Pharmaceuticals to Recover Funds Following Failed Merger

NEW YORK, TORONTO, and HERZLIYA, Israel - June 9, 2023 - InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the "Company"), reports today

that, further to the Company's press release issued on February 1, 2023, where the Company had reported the termination of the merger agreement (the "Agreement") with Cann

Pharmaceutical Ltd. ("Better") due to fundamental disagreements between the parties thereto and that the closing conditions contained in the Agreement were not met, and further to the Company press release issued on February 14, 2023, where the Company had reported that it had filed a lawsuit against Better to recover funds loaned to Better in the course of their dealings in connection with the Agreement, Better has filed a statement of defense and counterclaim against the Company, seeking, inter alia, a demand for the Company to consummate the transaction contemplated in the Agreement under its original terms or alternatively, an order for damages seemingly suffered by Better as a result of the termination of the Agreement.

The Company has performed a preliminary evaluation of the statement of defense and counterclaim filed by Better and it rejects all of Better's allegations and claims contained therein. The Company remains committed to pursue any and all legal actions available to it to recover the funds it has loaned to Better.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned

subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

ForwardLooking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to InterCure's ongoing lawsuit and legal proceedings with Better, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that InterCure intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to

be appropriate.. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause InterCure's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward- looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's success of its global expansion plans, its continued growth, the expected operations, financial results business strategy, competitive strengths, goals and expansion and growth plans, expansion strategy to major markets worldwide, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine and the conditions of the markets generally. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond InterCure's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in InterCure's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the registration statement on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on May 1, 2023. InterCure undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.

Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer amos@intercure.co

Disclaimer

InterCure Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2023 18:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 129 M - -
Net income 2023 4,11 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 96,1 M 97,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart INTERCURE LTD.
Duration : Period :
InterCure Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Rabinovitch Director
Amos Cohen Chief Financial Officer
Ehud Barak Chairman
Lennie Michelson Grinbaum Independent Director
David Salton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCURE LTD.-36.23%98
FLOA GROW-20.04%508
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-33.67%203
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-39.13%136
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-49.09%135
AYR WELLNESS INC.-29.27%63
