InterCure : Immediate Report

InterCure Provides an Update About The Lawsuit it Filed Against Cann Pharmaceuticals to Recover Funds Following Failed Merger

NEW YORK, TORONTO, and HERZLIYA, Israel - June 9, 2023 - InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the "Company"), reports today

that, further to the Company's press release issued on February 1, 2023, where the Company had reported the termination of the merger agreement (the "Agreement") with Cann

Pharmaceutical Ltd. ("Better") due to fundamental disagreements between the parties thereto and that the closing conditions contained in the Agreement were not met, and further to the Company press release issued on February 14, 2023, where the Company had reported that it had filed a lawsuit against Better to recover funds loaned to Better in the course of their dealings in connection with the Agreement, Better has filed a statement of defense and counterclaim against the Company, seeking, inter alia, a demand for the Company to consummate the transaction contemplated in the Agreement under its original terms or alternatively, an order for damages seemingly suffered by Better as a result of the termination of the Agreement.

The Company has performed a preliminary evaluation of the statement of defense and counterclaim filed by Better and it rejects all of Better's allegations and claims contained therein. The Company remains committed to pursue any and all legal actions available to it to recover the funds it has loaned to Better.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned

subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to InterCure's ongoing lawsuit and legal proceedings with Better, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that InterCure intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to