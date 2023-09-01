UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2023 COMMISSION FILE NUMBER 001-40614 INTERCURE LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 85 Medinat ha-Yehudim Street Herzliya, 4676670, Israel Tel: +972 77 460 5012 (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐

On August 31, 2023, Intercure Ltd. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Attached hereto are the following exhibits: 99.1:Press Release dated August 31, 2023.

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Intercure Ltd. By: /s/ Amos Cohen Name: Amos Cohen Title: Chief Executive Officer Date: August 31, 2023

Exhibit 99.1 InterCure Announces Record Revenues First Half of 2023 with over 14% growth YOY Achieved record revenues of NIS 209 million ($75 million)1 for the first half of 2023 Annualized revenue run rate of NIS 417 million ($149 million) Adjusted EBITDA2 of NIS 30 million ($11 million) Generated NIS 35 million ($13 million) cash from operations in the second quarter Strong balance sheet with over NIS 116 million ($42 million) cash and financial assets3 of NIS 71 million ($25 million) NEW YORK, and HERZLIYA, Israel - Aug 31, 2023 - InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in New Israeli Shekels (NIS) or Canadian dollars ($), unless otherwise noted. Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Key Financial Highlights Record revenue of NIS 209 million ($75 million) for first half of 2023 and NIS 102 ($36 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing YOY growth of over 14% and 8% respectively.

Seventh consecutive half year growth representing an Annualized revenue run rate of NIS 417 million ($149 million).

Gross profit of NIS 68 million ($24 million), 33% of revenue, for first half of 2023 and NIS 33 million ($12 million), 32% of revenue for the second quarter.

EBITDA 2 of NIS 30 million ($11 million) for first half of 2023, representing 14% of revenue and NIS 14 million ($5 million) for the second quarter.

Generated positive NIS 35 million ($13 million) cash from operations in the second quarter and a negative NIS 17 million ($6 million) for the first half.

Cash and restricted cash at period end of over NIS 116 million ($42 million) and financial assets 3 of NIS 71 million ($25 million). As the interest rate environment is changing, we are constantly revising our financing structure. During the first half of 2023 we voluntarily repaid loans of NIS 86 million ($31 million). Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Key Operating Highlights Sustained market share growth during first half of 2023 due to solid demand for Canndoc's branded products with more than 20 new SKU's successful launches during the period marking Intercure's leading position in all categories.

The cultivation operation successfully added 18 new highly demanded strains into its growth cycles. Including new high THC Humbolt cultivars. These are expected to launch during the third and fourth quarters. All amounts are expressed in New Israeli Shekels (NIS) or Canadian Dollar ($). Means EBITDA for the cannabis sector adjusted for changes in the fair value of inventory, share-based payment expense, impairment losses (and gains) on financial assets, non-controlling interest and other expenses (or income). Financial assets are mainly debts and loans included in other receivables.