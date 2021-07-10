Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. InterCure Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCR   IL0011063760

INTERCURE LTD.

(INCR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/08 10:24:15 am
2026 ILa   -5.24%
04:55pInterCure provides an Update on its NASDAQ Listing
GL
06/08INTERCURE  : Opens The Market
AQ
05/17InterCure Announces Another Record-Breaking First Quarter Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InterCure provides an Update on its NASDAQ Listing

07/10/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (TSX: INCR.U, TASE: INCR)(dba Canndoc)(the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of its 20F registration statement on April 20, 2021, it will publicly file its 20F registration statement the week of July 11. The Company has also applied to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the trading symbol "INCR", pending the public filing of the 20F registration statement and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. The Company expects that the Common Shares will commence trading on the NASDAQ during the last week of July 2021.

The Company believes that NASDAQ listing will enable the Company to broaden its global exposure through the world's largest capital market, enhancing shareholder value. The Company believes that the listing will provide current investors with additional liquidity and prospective investors with better access to one of the leading and profitable international cannabis companies outside of North America.

Listing on the NASDAQ is subject to satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including registration of the Common Shares with the SEC, and NASDAQ requirements and approvals. Following receipt of all required approvals, the Company will issue a press release announcing its first trading day on the NASDAQ.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (TSX:INCR.U, TASE:INCR) is the leading, fastest growing and the most profitable Israeli cannabis company. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to be the most profitable cannabis company globally outside of North America.

InterCure is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol INCR.U and trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol INCR.TA. Listing of InterCure’s Shares on NASDAQ Expected in Q2 2021 and Will Trade Under the Symbol “INCR”.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects InterCure’s current expectations regarding future events. The words “will”, “expects”, “intends”, "plans" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: the listing of the Common Shares on NASDAQ, the public filing of the 20F registration statement and the future outcomes and consequences of the NASDAQ listing. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond InterCure’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions. InterCure undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.
Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
amos@canndoc-pharma.com
(972)77-460-5012

7182302


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about INTERCURE LTD.
04:55pInterCure provides an Update on its NASDAQ Listing
GL
06/08INTERCURE  : Opens The Market
AQ
05/17InterCure Announces Another Record-Breaking First Quarter Financial Results
GL
05/09InterCure Announces Preliminary First Quarter Record Financial Results
GL
05/07TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2021
AQ
05/03UPDATE - InterCure Opens in Jerusalem the First “LEMONNADE” Brand..
GL
05/03InterCure Opens in Jerusalem the First “LEMONNADE” Branded Pharma..
GL
04/23InterCure Ltd completed the acquisition of Cann Pharmaceutical Ltd.
CI
04/05InterCure Ltd signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Cann Pharmaceutical Ltd. f..
CI
03/16SUBE ACQU  : Ubversive acquisition lp announces filing of final prospectus and m..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62,4 M - -
Net income 2021 8,64 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 264 M 264 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart INTERCURE LTD.
Duration : Period :
InterCure Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCURE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Rabinovitch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos Cohen Chief Financial Officer
Ehud Barak Chairman
David Salton Independent Director
Gideon Hirschfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCURE LTD.23.91%302
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC11.34%193 712
DANAHER CORPORATION24.91%190 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.16.22%107 560
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.32%88 257
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG26.77%70 047