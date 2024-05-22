InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc), the leading medical cannabis company outside of North America, today announced that it will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 8th Annual Global Cannabis Conference. The conference is scheduled for tomorrow, May 23, 2024, at the Westin NY Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

This prestigious event will bring together senior management teams from leading cannabis companies including InterCure CEO Alex Rabinovitch, to engage in panel discussions, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings. For more information about the event please refer to the following link:

https://www.canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/events-and-conferences/cg-8th-annual-global-cannabis-conference/

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

