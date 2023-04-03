Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. InterCure Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCR   IL0011063760

INTERCURE LTD.

(INCR)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-01
8.800 ILS   +18.68%
04:52pIntercure : Immediate Report
PU
03:27pInterCure Reschedules 2022 Full Year Results Conference Call
AQ
07:14aInterCure Announced Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Results
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InterCure : Immediate Report

04/03/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

InterCure Announces Reschedules 2022 Full Year

Results Conference Call

NEW YORK, TORONTO, and HERZLIYA, Israel - April 3, 2023 - InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX:

INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the "Company") announced today that it has rescheduled its previously announced conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

The call was originally scheduled for April 3 at 4:30 P.M. (Eastren time) but has been rescheduled to April 4, at 4:30 P.M. (Eastren time) due to unforeseen circumstances which caused technical issues.

Participants can access the live webcast and conference call through the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdec7603751894ebcbf0f22eca91cdb4a

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its international market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high- margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.

Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer amos@intercure.co

Disclaimer

InterCure Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 20:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERCURE LTD.
04:52pIntercure : Immediate Report
PU
03:27pInterCure Reschedules 2022 Full Year Results Conference Call
AQ
07:14aInterCure Announced Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Results
MT
03/31InterCure Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Results
AQ
02/14InterCure Sues Cann Pharmaceuticals to Recoup Funds Following Failed Merger
MT
02/14InterCure Says Filed Lawsuit Against Cann Pharmaceuticals to Recover Funds Following Fa..
MT
02/14InterCure Files Lawsuit Against Cann Pharmaceuticals to Recover Funds Following Failed ..
AQ
02/01InterCure Cancels Cann Pharmaceutical Acquisition Deal
MT
02/01InterCure Announces Termination of Acquisition Agreement with Cann Pharmaceutical
MT
02/01InterCure Announces the Termination of its Acquisition Agreement with Cann Pharmaceutic..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCURE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 113 M - -
Net income 2022 13,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart INTERCURE LTD.
Duration : Period :
InterCure Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCURE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Rabinovitch Director
Amos Cohen Chief Financial Officer
Ehud Barak Chairman
Lennie Michelson Grinbaum Independent Director
David Salton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCURE LTD.-27.15%112
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-29.59%210
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-21.82%199
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-17.39%180
AYR WELLNESS INC.-45.73%46
FLORA GROWTH CORP.29.09%39
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer