InterCure : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders dated July 15, 2022 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on September 15, 2022 - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1
July 15, 2022
●
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
●
Securities Commission of Newfoundland and Labrador
●
Alberta Securities Commission
●
Saskatchewan Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority
●
Manitoba Securities Commission
●
New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission
●
Ontario Securities Commission
●
British Columbia Securities Commission
●
Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island
●
Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut
●
Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories
●
Superintendent of Securities, Yukon Territory
RE: Intercure Ltd.
Pursuant to a request from the above-mentioned reporting issuer, we wish to advise you of the following information in connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:
Date of meeting:
September 15, 2022
Record date for notice:
August 11, 2022
Record date for voting:
August 11, 2022
Beneficial ownership determination date:
August 11, 2022
Securities entitled to notice:
Ordinary Shares
Securities entitled to vote:
Ordinary Shares
Issuer mailing directly to non-objecting beneficial owners:
No
Issuer will pay for objecting beneficial owner material distribution:
No
Issuer using notice-and-access for registered investors:
No
Issuer using notice-and-access for non-registered investors:
No
Notice-and-access stratification criteria:
No
Sincerely,
Trust Central Services
TSX TRUST COMPANY
1
Toronto Street Suite 1200 Toronto, ON M5C 2V6 T 416.682.3800 TSXTRUST.COM
Disclaimer
InterCure Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 18:53:02 UTC.