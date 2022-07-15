InterCure : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders dated July 15, 2022 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on September 15, 2022 - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1

July 15, 2022

● Nova Scotia Securities Commission ● Securities Commission of Newfoundland and Labrador ● Alberta Securities Commission ● Saskatchewan Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority ● Manitoba Securities Commission ● New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission ● Ontario Securities Commission ● British Columbia Securities Commission ● Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island ● Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut ● Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories ● Superintendent of Securities, Yukon Territory

RE: Intercure Ltd.

Pursuant to a request from the above-mentioned reporting issuer, we wish to advise you of the following information in connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

Date of meeting: September 15, 2022 Record date for notice: August 11, 2022 Record date for voting: August 11, 2022 Beneficial ownership determination date: August 11, 2022 Securities entitled to notice: Ordinary Shares Securities entitled to vote: Ordinary Shares Issuer mailing directly to non-objecting beneficial owners: No Issuer will pay for objecting beneficial owner material distribution: No Issuer using notice-and-access for registered investors: No Issuer using notice-and-access for non-registered investors: No Notice-and-access stratification criteria: No

Sincerely,

Trust Central Services

TSX TRUST COMPANY