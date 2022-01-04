InterCure : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
HERZLIYA, ISRAEL - (December 30, 2021) Intercure Ltd. (the "Company") announces today the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company, held today, Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Bnei Brak, Israel (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all of the proposals set forth in the Company's management information circular dated November 29, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved by the required majority of the shareholders. The resolutions were as follows:
Election of Lennie Michelson Grinbaum
Lennie Michelson Grinbaum was elected to hold office as an external director of Intercure, commencing on September 4, 2021 for a period of three years. Based on proxies received prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
|
Voters who voted FOR
and are not a controlling
shareholder / have a personal interest
|
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
WITHHELD
|
|
Vote
|
|
|
14,631,775
|
|
|
|
4,805,372
|
|
|
|
327,975
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
% of all votes
|
|
|
97.80
|
%
|
|
|
32.12
|
%
|
|
|
2.19
|
%
|
|
|
0.007
|
%
|
% of all votes out of non controlling shareholders / those who have a personal interest - not including withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93.61
|
%
|
|
|
6.38
|
%
|
|
|
|
Election of Gideon Hirschfeld
Gideon Hirschfeld was elected to hold office as an external director of Intercure, commencing on September 24, 2021 for a period of three years. Based on proxies received prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
|
Voters Who Voted FOR and
Are Not a Controlling
Shareholder / Have a Personal
Interest
|
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
WITHHELD
|
|
Vote
|
|
|
14,626,287
|
|
|
|
4,800,897
|
|
|
|
328,049
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
% of all votes
|
|
|
97.81
|
%
|
|
|
32.10
|
%
|
|
|
2.19
|
%
|
|
|
0.003
|
%
|
% of all votes out of non controlling shareholders / those who have a personal interest - not including withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93.6
|
%
|
|
|
6.39
|
%
|
|
|
|
The Circular contains a full description of the matters voted upon at the Meeting, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.
