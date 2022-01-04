Log in
    INCR   IL0011063760

INTERCURE LTD.

(INCR)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/03
21.29 ILS   +3.40%
INTERCURE : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
2021INTERCURE : Other Report or Announcement
PU
2021INTERCURE : Announces European Expansion with International Cannabis Brand Cookies - Form 6-K
PU
InterCure : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

01/04/2022 | 11:09am EST
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL - (December 30, 2021) Intercure Ltd. (the "Company") announces today the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company, held today, Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Bnei Brak, Israel (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all of the proposals set forth in the Company's management information circular dated November 29, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved by the required majority of the shareholders. The resolutions were as follows:

Election of Lennie Michelson Grinbaum

Lennie Michelson Grinbaum was elected to hold office as an external director of Intercure, commencing on September 4, 2021 for a period of three years. Based on proxies received prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

FOR Voters who voted FOR
and are not a controlling
shareholder / have a personal interest 		AGAINST WITHHELD
Vote 14,631,775 4,805,372 327,975 1,042
% of all votes 97.80 % 32.12 % 2.19 % 0.007 %

% of all votes out of non controlling shareholders / those who have a personal interest - not including withheld

93.61 % 6.38 %

Election of Gideon Hirschfeld

Gideon Hirschfeld was elected to hold office as an external director of Intercure, commencing on September 24, 2021 for a period of three years. Based on proxies received prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

FOR Voters Who Voted FOR and
Are Not a Controlling
Shareholder / Have a Personal
Interest 		AGAINST WITHHELD
Vote 14,626,287 4,800,897 328,049 456
% of all votes 97.81 % 32.10 % 2.19 % 0.003 %
% of all votes out of non controlling shareholders / those who have a personal interest - not including withheld 93.6 % 6.39 %

The Circular contains a full description of the matters voted upon at the Meeting, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

For further information, please contact:

Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer

amos@canndoc-pharma.com

Disclaimer

InterCure Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 16:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
