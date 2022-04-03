InterCure to Announce Q4 & Year-End 2021 Financial Results on April 4, 2022

Will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 before market open on Monday, April 4, 2022



Webcast scheduled for same day at 8:30am ET

NEW YORK, TORONTO, and HERZLIYA, Israel, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2021 before financial markets open on April 4, 2022.

InterCure executives will host a live conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.

To access the conference call, United States participants please dial (844) 310-5056, or for international callers, 1-706-679-4749. Conference ID: 5661207.

Participants can access the live webcast through the following link:

https://bit.ly/37N92wN

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the ‘Events and Presentations’ section of the InterCure website at http://www.intercure.co.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.

Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer

amos@intercure.co