InterDigital : As demand for high-definition streaming media grows, InterDigital's Erik Reinhard details innovative solutions for a more sustainable future

In addition to being a Distinguished Scientist and impactful inventor of video and HDR solutions, InterDigital's Erik Reinhard is passionate about the sustainability of the foundational technologies we develop, and is driving critical efforts to incorporate greater energy awareness across video standards bodies. In his latest article in TV Tech, Erik outlines how certain technological advances are helping to make sustainability within the broadcast industry and production media more achievable.

Read his full article Minimizing the Environmental Impact of Broadcast and Streaming Technology, here.