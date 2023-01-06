Advanced search
    IDCC   US45867G1013

INTERDIGITAL, INC.

(IDCC)
01:35 2023-01-06 pm EST
58.68 USD   +0.99%
01/04Interdigital : International Arbitration – the Best Practice for Resolving Global Licensing Issues
PU
01/03Tesla, Univar fall; InterDigital, Digital Realty Trust
AQ
01/03Sector Update: Tech Stocks Finish Well Above Intra-Day Lows
MT
InterDigital : As demand for high-definition streaming media grows, InterDigital's Erik Reinhard details innovative solutions for a more sustainable future

01/06/2023 | 01:14pm EST
In addition to being a Distinguished Scientist and impactful inventor of video and HDR solutions, InterDigital's Erik Reinhard is passionate about the sustainability of the foundational technologies we develop, and is driving critical efforts to incorporate greater energy awareness across video standards bodies. In his latest article in TV Tech, Erik outlines how certain technological advances are helping to make sustainability within the broadcast industry and production media more achievable.

Read his full article Minimizing the Environmental Impact of Broadcast and Streaming Technology, here.

Disclaimer

InterDigital Inc. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 18:12:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 443 M - -
Net income 2022 77,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 1 723 M 1 723 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 40,7%
InterDigital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 58,10 $
Average target price 83,50 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liren Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard John Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Alain Mourad Engineering Director
Michael G. Cortino Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERDIGITAL, INC.16.39%1 723
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.60%192 588
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-1.01%42 657
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.77%33 457
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.18%27 394
NOKIA OYJ3.71%26 440