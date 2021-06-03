Log in
INTERDIGITAL, INC.

InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/03/2021
WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on July 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2021.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P SmallCap 600® index.
InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

 InterDigital Contact:
Tiziana Figliolia
Tiziana.figliolia@interdigital.com
+1 (302) 300-1857


 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 M - -
Net income 2021 30,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 84,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 537 M 2 537 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,13x
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 514
Free-Float 42,6%
Technical analysis trends INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 95,25 $
Last Close Price 82,44 $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liren Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Henry Tirri Chief Technology Officer
Alain Mourad Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERDIGITAL, INC.35.86%2 537
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.35%223 184
ERICSSON AB11.29%43 776
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-10.45%38 056
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.22.07%35 221
NOKIA OYJ40.91%30 592