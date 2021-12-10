Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. InterDigital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDCC   US45867G1013

INTERDIGITAL, INC.

(IDCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

12/10/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on January 26, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2022.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
investor.relations@interdigital.com
+1 (302) 300-1857
        


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about INTERDIGITAL, INC.
04:31pInterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
04:31pInterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
12/07New Report from Futuresource and InterDigital Details Myriad Complexities and Opportuni..
AQ
11/11New Report Captures Energy Saving Impact of 5G-Enabled Vertical Industries as World Tac..
AQ
11/04InterDigital Posts Higher Q3 Net Income, Revenue
MT
11/04INTERDIGITAL ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
11/04INTERDIGITAL : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04INTERDIGITAL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
11/04Earnings Flash (IDCC) INTERDIGITAL Posts Q3 EPS $0.83
MT
11/04Earnings Flash (IDCC) INTERDIGITAL Reports Q3 Revenue $143.5M, vs. Street Est of $120.3..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERDIGITAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 415 M - -
Net income 2021 44,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 118 M 2 118 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 514
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
InterDigital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 69,04 $
Average target price 100,25 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liren Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard John Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Henry Tirri Chief Technology Officer
Alain Mourad Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERDIGITAL, INC.15.18%2 118
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.28.60%242 723
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.52.41%43 775
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.77.11%39 535
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.15%36 666
ERICSSON-3.50%34 539