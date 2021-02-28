Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InterDigital, Inc.    IDCC

INTERDIGITAL, INC.

(IDCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InterDigital : Celebrating Black History in Tangible Ways

02/28/2021 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It is a shame that February, the shortest month of the year, is also the month we celebrate Black History, and the myriad contributions from Black and African Americans across the country and around the globe. Black inventors are responsible for some of our most valued and often used amenities, including the three-light stoplight (Garrett Morgan; Patent No. 1,475,074), refrigerated trucks (Frederic McKinley Jones, U.S. Patent 2,780,923), automatic elevator doors (Alexander Miles; U.S. Patent 371,207), the home security system (Mary Van Britten Brown, U.S. Patent 3,482,037), and more. Born enslaved, Sarah Boone was the first Black woman to receive a patent (U.S. Patent 473,563) in 1892 for creating the 'improved' ironing boards we use today. (The original ironing board design was patented by Elijah McCoy, a prolific Black innovator and rumored namesake of the phrase 'the real McCoy'.) In the centuries since, Black women and men have developed countless solutions that improve our lives, often while facing racism and societal prejudices in their own.

At InterDigital, we are committed to supporting innovation and excellence in all communities. It is this spirit that moves us forward and makes our lives boundless. That's why we are so proud of our partnership with Delaware State University, a historically black college and university (HBCU) centering STEM education and fostering the next generation of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPoC) engineers, scientists, and innovators.

Leveraging funds from InterDigital's $300,000 grant to the College of Mathematics, Natural Sciences and Technology in 2015, Delaware State University has established a cutting edge wireless communications training lab in InterDigital's honor, and to-date has trained more than 300 undergraduate and graduate engineering and computer science students and provided vital infrastructure for teaching professors and faculty. What began as a grant to equip young people with resources to become engineers and business leaders has produced a valuable training lab serving the Black and brown creators and innovators of tomorrow.

Please stay tuned for more information about InterDigital's partnership with Delaware State University, and other expressions of our commitments to make life boundless. We hope you had a happy Black History Month and celebrate with us these accolades and innovations every day.

Disclaimer

InterDigital Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 17:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERDIGITAL, INC.
12:04pINTERDIGITAL : Celebrating Black History in Tangible Ways
PU
02/23InterDigital's CompareAI App Allows Comparative Testing of AI-based Image Com..
GL
02/19INTERDIGITAL : B. Riley Raises InterDigital's Price Target to $123 From $100, Ke..
MT
02/18INTERDIGITAL : Swings to Q4 Loss, Revenue Falls
MT
02/18INTERDIGITAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18INTERDIGITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
02/18INTERDIGITAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/18INTERDIGITAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
AQ
02/18INTERDIGITAL : Earnings Flash (IDCC) INTERDIGITAL Reports Q4 Revenue $90.8M, vs...
MT
02/09Awarded ETSI Specialist Task Force Contracts, InterDigital Develops Multi-Acc..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 345 M - -
Net income 2021 33,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 954 M 1 954 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 514
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
InterDigital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 100,80 $
Last Close Price 63,37 $
Spread / Highest target 94,1%
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Henry Tirri Chief Technology Officer
Alain Mourad Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERDIGITAL, INC.4.43%1 954
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.27%189 432
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.88%42 393
ERICSSON AB7.95%41 886
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.19%29 661
NOKIA OYJ4.73%22 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ