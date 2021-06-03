InterDigital Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 2, 2021 via the internet through an interactive webcast.



At the meeting, the company’s shareholders approved the election of Liren Chen, Joan H. Gillman, S. Douglas Hutcheson, John A. Kritzmacher, Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, John D. Markley, Jr. and Jean F. Rankin as members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term expiring at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

Shareholders also passed an advisory resolution to approve the company’s executive compensation as reported in its 2021 proxy statement and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.

An archive of the webcast of the annual meeting is available at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IDCC2021 and on the “Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.interdigital.com/event.

