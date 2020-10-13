Log in
InterDigital Joins ATIS Next G Alliance Dedicated to Wireless Standards

10/13/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it will be joining the ATIS Next G Alliance as a Founding Member.

The Next G Alliance was established by ATIS, the North American operating partner for the 3GPP, and is a group committed to ensuring that the U.S. is prepared for the next generation of wireless. The group cites growing competition around the globe in the pursuit of technology roadmaps and market dominance in some of the most critical technologies and wireless infrastructure as the key impetus to gather industry leaders around wireless standards.

As a Founding Member, InterDigital joins companies like AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, JMA Wireless, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung, TELUS, Telnyx, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon in the Next G Alliance. Additional companies from across the wireless ecosystem are also in consideration for membership. The Alliance takes shape as countries around the world have begun to dedicate pilots, research, and funding to support 6G and next generation wireless research.

“InterDigital is committed to 6G Research, and throughout our more than 40 year history we’ve been a consistent top tier contributor to wireless standards, including 3GPP, where we typically create roughly 1,000 contributions a year,” said InterDigital CTO Henry Tirri. “We are proud to serve as Founding Member of the Next G Alliance, which will be integral to driving growth of the wireless system.”

InterDigital’s new membership comes as it prepares to host the inaugural 6G Symposium with the Institute for Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University. The event will showcase InterDigital’s focus and commitment as a major contributor to the innovation of U.S.-based 5G and 6G wireless ecosystems. You may learn more here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1714

 

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

