    IDCC   US45867G1013

INTERDIGITAL, INC.

(IDCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
60.55 USD   -0.41%
04:13pINTERDIGITAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/30InterDigital's Ravikumar Pragada Bestowed the IEEE Benjamin Franklin Key Award for Critical Contributions to 5G
AQ
06/28InterDigital Updates Q2 Guidance Following New License Agreements
MT
InterDigital : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Hakoranta Eeva K.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
InterDigital, Inc. [IDCC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Licensing Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
200 BELLEVUE PARKWAY , SUITE 300
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
WILMINGTON DE 19809
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Hakoranta Eeva K.
200 BELLEVUE PARKWAY
SUITE 300
WILMINGTON, DE19809

Chief Licensing Officer
Signatures
/s/ Ariel E. Greenstein, Attorney-in-Fact for Eeva K. Hakoranta 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

InterDigital Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 431 M - -
Net income 2022 78,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 877 M 1 877 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
InterDigital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 60,80 $
Average target price 104,00 $
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liren Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard John Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Henry Tirri Chief Technology Officer
Alain Mourad Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERDIGITAL, INC.-15.12%1 877
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-32.71%176 571
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-22.86%35 065
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.45%29 178
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-34.79%28 897
NOKIA OYJ-20.35%26 111