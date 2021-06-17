InterDigital and Anritsu Showcase Smart Factory Use Case for 5G Network Slicing and Multi-Access Edge Computing

WILMINGTON, Del., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced a collaborative demonstration with Anritsu Corporation that showcases a smart factory use case for 5G New Radio (NR) using network slicing and multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities.

Utilizing InterDigital’s Intelligent Edge solution for smart factories alongside the Anritsu Rapid Test Designer (RTD) and MT8000A Radio Communication Test Station, which simulates a Standalone (SA) mode 5G NR network, the demonstration proves the benefit of network slicing and MEC for new business models and industry innovations.

Network slicing is a feature of 5G that creates the ability to allocate slices of a network for specific applications with specific network requirements. Each slice is built to deliver unique network performance required by each application, while using the same physical infrastructure. Network slicing provides greater flexibility to create and manage numerous virtual networks tailored to different scenarios with unique requirements. MEC shifts services otherwise hosted in a centralized cloud to the network edge, which enables the network to analyze, process and store data with reduced latency and improved performance for high-bandwidth applications.

“We are pleased to work alongside Anritsu to reveal new use cases and industry opportunities for 5G network slicing and MEC,” said Henry Tirri, CTO, InterDigital. “This demonstration helps outline the readiness of 5G and edge to support Industry 4.0 use cases and the potential for further advancements.”

“Our collaboration with InterDigital enables the industry to visualize the true potential of emerging technologies like 5G NR Network slicing for real world applications,” said Mr. Jonathan Borrill, Anritsu’s Head of Global Market Technology.

Demonstration Outline

InterDigital’s solution demonstrates the feasibility and readiness of 5G and edge to support Industry 4.0 use cases and establishes a benchmark of high performance to pave the way for further advancements. The solution addresses the challenge in enabling near-real time remote control of factory-side devices based upon instantaneous analytics and decision-making in the digital world at the edge. To support the multiple high bandwidth and low latency data flows streaming from the physical factory to the digital edge, InterDigital’s solution uses multiple slices simultaneously provided by the 5G network and leverages an edge platform integrated within the 5G network to enable ultra-fast computing and reduce transport latency between the network and applications.

The Anritsu Rapid Test Designer (RTD) is an integrated test environment for the company’s range of signaling testers for 5G NR, LTE, WCDMA, and GSM radio technologies. It enables mobile device engineers to rapidly create tests and troubleshoot device and modem issues early in the development cycle to save costs and reduce time to market.

The Smart Factory Use Case for 5G Network Slicing and MEC demo will be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2021 as part of Anritsu’s virtual booth. When available, you may view the demo here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P SmallCap 600® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation (www.anritsu.com), a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 125 years. Anritsu’s philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 3,800 employees in over 90 countries.

