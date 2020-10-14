Log in
InterDigital and Blacknut Announce Joint Research to Drive Cloud Gaming Innovation

10/14/2020 | 04:02am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced a new initiative with cloud-gaming specialist Blacknut dedicated to developing technologies that improve and enhance the performance of existing gaming technology, including new features that will augment and expand the cloud gaming experience in the future.

The new collaboration will leverage InterDigital’s extensive technology expertise, including decades of leadership in advanced video and streaming media delivery and communications technology, alongside Blacknut’s unique knowledge of cloud gaming services. The company’s state-of-the-art cloud gaming platform already serves millions of game sessions to thousands of gamers worldwide.

Working together, InterDigital and Blacknut will tackle emerging challenges in cloud gaming experiences while testing InterDigital’s innovative concepts for new interactive experiences using Blacknut’s established gaming platform. The collaborative research will focus on improving the media delivery aspects of the gaming ecosystem and targeting solutions to lower latency and reduce jitters, while enabling increasingly immersive and interactive multi-player gaming experiences. The new research will draw upon InterDigital’s track record in streaming media and communications technologies, AI and Machine Learning, and expertise acquired by developing standards essential patents.

“With the potential to grow to more than 3.5 billion gamers by 2024, InterDigital aims to stay at the forefront of leading research organizations in the world of next-gen gaming. The key drivers of cloud gaming growth – network architecture, video streaming and content delivery – all reflect our areas of expertise,” said Henry Tirri, Chief Technology Officer at InterDigital. “Collaborations with gaming companies like Blacknut provide a meaningful opportunity to shape the development of future cloud gaming technologies, solutions, and experiences.”

“The rapid adoption of cloud gaming after many years of hype is a testament to the many innovations from companies like InterDigital that have made streaming something as complex as a video game possible,” said Olivier Avaro, CEO and founder of Blacknut. “I’m sure that our collaboration will lead to some exciting new developments, creating new technologies which will benefit gamers everywhere.”

InterDigital and Blacknut’s three-year collaboration commitment complements the companies’ existing work to develop and introduce the world’s first cloud gaming solution with an AI and machine learning-enabled user interface. The collaboration represented the first time an AI-driven user interface was utilized, without the need for a wearable device, with a live cloud gaming solution. The solution demonstrated the far-reaching potential of integrating localized and far-Edge enabled AI capabilities into gaming experiences. Learn more here.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

About Blacknut

Blacknut is the world’s leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalogue of premium games with 400+ titles carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco.

For additional information, please contact:

For InterDigital:
Roya Stephens
Tel : +1 (202) 349-1714
Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com

For Blacknut:
Olivia Baker
Tel: 07805166798
Email: olivia@bigideasmachine.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

INTERDIGITAL, INC.9.62%1 904
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-16.99%170 861
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.75%41 303
ERICSSON AB17.61%36 487
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.16%28 580
NOKIA OYJ3.64%22 869
