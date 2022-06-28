Intereuropa d d : 38th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa, d. d.

38th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa, d. d.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange and valid legislation, Intereuropa, d. d., Koper hereby publishes the following announcement:

At today's 38th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa, d. d., shareholders were briefed on the annual report of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa, d. d. for 2021, together with the auditor's opinion. Shareholders were briefed on the written report of the Supervisory Board on the verification and approval of the annual report in accordance with Article 282 of the ZGD-1, in which the Supervisory Board notified the General Meeting of Shareholders that it approved the annual report for 2021 without comments, and that it had no comments regarding the report on relations with affiliated companies for 2021.

The General Meeting of Shareholders was briefed on the report on the remuneration of members of supervisory and management bodies, and adopted a decision leaving the full amount of distributable profit of EUR 13,606,814.64 undistributed. Shareholders approved the work of the Management Board and Supervisory Board during the 2021 financial year and conferred official approval on those two bodies. Shareholders appointed the audit firm MAZARS, d. o. o. to audit the financial statements of Intereuropa, d. d. and the Intereuropa Group for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 financial years. They also adopted the remuneration policy for members of supervisory and management bodies.

This public announcement will be published on SEOnet and on Intereuropa's website at www.intereuropa.si for a minimum of 5 (five) years from the date of publication.