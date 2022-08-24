Log in
    IEKG   SI0031100090

INTEREUROPA, D.D.

(IEKG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
1.350 EUR   +12.50%
1.350 EUR   +12.50%
Intereuropa d d : Change in Financial calendar for 2022

08/24/2022 | 10:48am EDT
INI-552/22

INTEREUROPA, d.d., Koper

Change in Financial calendar for 2022

In accordance with the provisions of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules (Ljubljanska borza d.d., Ljubljana) and the applicable legislation in force, the Company INTEREUROPA d.d., Koper is issuing this announcement:

The Managing Board of INTEREUROPA, Globalni logistični servis, delniška družba (Global Logistics Service, Ltd. Co.) is notifying the interested public that the Financial Calendar for the year 2022 has been changed. Release of the unaudited interim report for the period January - June 2022 for Intereuropa Group and the parent company Intereuropa d.d. will be on Monday, 29th August 2022. Presentation of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa d.d. Planning Document for the year 2023 will be on Thursday, 17th November 2022.

The notice to the public will be accessible on the web site of INTEREUROPA d.d. at the address www.intereuropa.si for at least 5 years from the publication.

The Management Board
Date: 24.08.2022

Disclaimer

Intereuropa dd published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 177 M - -
Net income 2021 6,51 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 22,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 361
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart INTEREUROPA, D.D.
Duration : Period :
Intereuropa, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Damijan Vajs President-Managing Board
Bernarda Kocjancic Head-Finance & Accounting
Tomaz Kokot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tjaa Bencina Member-Supervisory Board
Zlatka Cretnik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEREUROPA, D.D.-7.53%23
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-5.67%148 401
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.85%85 189
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED14.26%74 676
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-13.24%60 668
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.8.72%14 497