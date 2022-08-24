Intereuropa d d : Change in Financial calendar for 2022

INTEREUROPA, d.d., Koper

Change in Financial calendar for 2022

In accordance with the provisions of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules (Ljubljanska borza d.d., Ljubljana) and the applicable legislation in force, the Company INTEREUROPA d.d., Koper is issuing this announcement:

The Managing Board of INTEREUROPA, Globalni logistični servis, delniška družba (Global Logistics Service, Ltd. Co.) is notifying the interested public that the Financial Calendar for the year 2022 has been changed. Release of the unaudited interim report for the period January - June 2022 for Intereuropa Group and the parent company Intereuropa d.d. will be on Monday, 29th August 2022. Presentation of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa d.d. Planning Document for the year 2023 will be on Thursday, 17th November 2022.

The notice to the public will be accessible on the web site of INTEREUROPA d.d. at the address www.intereuropa.si for at least 5 years from the publication.