Intereuropa d d : Group records growth in key performance indicators during the first half of 2022

Intereuropa Group records growth in key performance indicators during the first half of 2022

The Supervisory Board of Intereuropa, d. d. discussed the Unaudited business report of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa, d. d. for the period January-June 2022 at its session on 29 August 2022.

On the basis of unaudited data, the Intereuropa Group generated EUR 98.3 million in sales revenue during the first half of 2022, an increase of 16% relative to the same period last year and 13% above planned revenues.

During the first half of this year, the Intereuropa Group generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of EUR 7.4 million, which was 13% higher than planned and an increase of 6% relative to the first half of last year. Profit from ordinary operations (EBIT) in the amount of EUR 4.2 million was 29% higher than planned and up by 13% relative to the same period last year. The Intereuropa Group ended the first half of 2022 with a net profit of EUR 3.2 million, which was 29% higher than planned and up by 15% relative to the same period last year.

The Group's net debt amounted to EUR 39.7 million at the end of the first half of this year, a decrease of EUR 1.6 million relative to the end of last year.

The Intereuropa Group recorded growth in key performance indicators during the first half of this year. In accordance with its strategic objectives, the Group will ensure the unhindered flow of goods in the future as a key link throughout the entire supply chain, and provide logistics support to customers along the entire supply chain, both in Slovenia and the countries of Southeast Europe.

