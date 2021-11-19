Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Intereuropa, d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEKG   SI0031100090

INTEREUROPA, D.D.

(IEKG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intereuropa d d : Notification following the 37th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa d.d.

11/19/2021 | 10:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification following the 37th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa d.d.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange and valid legislation, Intereuropa, d. d. hereby publishes the following announcement:

At today's 37th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa, d. d., shareholders made decisions regarding the proposed resolutions of the shareholder Pošta Slovenije, d. o. o. in connection with members of the Supervisory Board. Shareholders were briefed on the resignations of Supervisory Board members and shareholder representatives Mr Andrej Rihter, MSc and Mr Vinko Filipič, and recalled Supervisory Board member and shareholder representative Mr Milan Perović.

Shareholders elected the following persons to serve as members of the Supervisory Board and shareholder representatives for a period of four years beginning on 18 November 2021: Mr Sebastijan Gostenčnik, Mrs Karmen Lebe Grajf, MSc and Mr Gregor Korene.

We hereby notify all interested parties that the Works Council of Intereuropa d.d. thus appointed Mrs Tjaša Benčina and Mrs Zlatka Čretnik at its meeting of 10 November 2021 to serve as employee representatives of Intereuropa d.d.'s Supervisory Board for a term of office of four years beginning on 20 November 2021.

This announcement will be published on SEOnet and on Intereuropa's website at www.intereuropa.si for a minimum of 5 (five) years from the date of publication.

Disclaimer

Intereuropa dd published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 15:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTEREUROPA, D.D.
10:54aINTEREUROPA D D : Notification following the 37th General Meeting of Shareholders of Inter..
PU
11/18INTEREUROPA D D : Publication of Resolutions adopted by 37th Annual General Meeting
PU
11/15INTEREUROPA D D : Change in Financial calendar for 2021
PU
10/29Announcement regarding the signing of agreements on the sale and purchase of shares of ..
PU
10/20INTEREUROPA D D : 37th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa, d. d.
PU
10/07INTEREUROPA D D : Announcement regarding the signing of an agreement on the sale and purch..
PU
08/26INTEREUROPA D D : Unaudited business report of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa d.d. ..
PU
08/26INTEREUROPA D D : Successful performance of the Intereuropa Group during the first half of..
PU
08/19INTEREUROPA D D : receives resignations from two members of the Supervisory Board
PU
08/16INTEREUROPA, D.D. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 151 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2020 3,65 M 4,13 M 4,13 M
Net Debt 2020 44,3 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,35x
Yield 2020 20,7%
Capitalization 23,0 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 314
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart INTEREUROPA, D.D.
Duration : Period :
Intereuropa, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marko Cegnar Chairman-Management Board
Bernarda Kocjancic Head-Finance & Accounting
Tjaa Bencina Member-Supervisory Board
Zlatka Cretnik Member-Supervisory Board
Andrej Rihter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEREUROPA, D.D.18.10%26
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION15.14%154 444
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY15.09%91 002
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION15.57%67 119
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.86%50 279
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-11.61%27 879