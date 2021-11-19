Intereuropa d d : Notification following the 37th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa d.d.

Notification following the 37th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa d.d.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange and valid legislation, Intereuropa, d. d. hereby publishes the following announcement:

At today's 37th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa, d. d., shareholders made decisions regarding the proposed resolutions of the shareholder Pošta Slovenije, d. o. o. in connection with members of the Supervisory Board. Shareholders were briefed on the resignations of Supervisory Board members and shareholder representatives Mr Andrej Rihter, MSc and Mr Vinko Filipič, and recalled Supervisory Board member and shareholder representative Mr Milan Perović.

Shareholders elected the following persons to serve as members of the Supervisory Board and shareholder representatives for a period of four years beginning on 18 November 2021: Mr Sebastijan Gostenčnik, Mrs Karmen Lebe Grajf, MSc and Mr Gregor Korene.

We hereby notify all interested parties that the Works Council of Intereuropa d.d. thus appointed Mrs Tjaša Benčina and Mrs Zlatka Čretnik at its meeting of 10 November 2021 to serve as employee representatives of Intereuropa d.d.'s Supervisory Board for a term of office of four years beginning on 20 November 2021.

This announcement will be published on SEOnet and on Intereuropa's website at www.intereuropa.si for a minimum of 5 (five) years from the date of publication.