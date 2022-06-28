Intereuropa d d : Publication of Resolutions adopted by 38th Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules and Securities Market Act, the Managing Board of the Company is publishing the Resolutions adopted by the 38th General Meeting of INTEREUROPA, Global Logistics Service Ltd. Co., held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022, at 13:00 in the Conference Hall of INTEREUROPA d.d. in Koper, Vojkovo nabrežje 32, IX Floor.

Attached is the Publication of Resolutions adopted by Annual General Meeting.

The Public Annonuncement will be published at the SEO-net and on the web site of INTEREUROPA d.d., at www.intereuropa.si for no less than 5 (five) years.