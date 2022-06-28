Log in
    IEKG   SI0031100090

INTEREUROPA, D.D.

(IEKG)
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
1.270 EUR   -0.78%
12:01pINTEREUROPA D D : Publication of Resolutions adopted by 38th Annual General Meeting
PU
12:01pINTEREUROPA D D : 38th General Meeting of Shareholders of Intereuropa, d. d.
PU
05/30INTEREUROPA D D : Change in Financial Calendar for 2022
PU
Intereuropa d d : Publication of Resolutions adopted by 38th Annual General Meeting

06/28/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Pursuant to the provisions of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules and Securities Market Act, the Managing Board of the Company is publishing the Resolutions adopted by the 38th General Meeting of INTEREUROPA, Global Logistics Service Ltd. Co., held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022, at 13:00 in the Conference Hall of INTEREUROPA d.d. in Koper, Vojkovo nabrežje 32, IX Floor.

Attached is the Publication of Resolutions adopted by Annual General Meeting.

The Public Annonuncement will be published at the SEO-net and on the web site of INTEREUROPA d.d., at www.intereuropa.si for no less than 5 (five) years.

Intereuropa dd published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 177 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 6,51 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
Net Debt 2021 35,8 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 361
Free-Float 61,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Damijan Vajs President-Managing Board
Bernarda Kocjancic Head-Finance & Accounting
Tomaz Kokot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tjaa Bencina Member-Supervisory Board
Zlatka Cretnik Member-Supervisory Board
