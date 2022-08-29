Intereuropa d d : Unaudited business report of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa d.d. for the period January–June 2022

Unaudited business report of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa d.d. for the period January-June 2022

In accordance with the provisions of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules (Ljubljanska borza d.d., Ljubljana) and the applicable legislation in force, the Company INTEREUROPA d.d., Koper is publishing Unaudited business report of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa d.d. for the period January-June 2022.

The Press Release will be published at the SEO-net and on the web site of INTEREUROPA d.d. at www.intereuropa.si for no less than 10 (ten) years.