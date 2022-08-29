Log in
    IEKG   SI0031100090

INTEREUROPA, D.D.

(IEKG)
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
1.450 EUR   +7.41%
11:01aINTEREUROPA D D : Unaudited business report of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa d.d. for the period January–June 2022
11:01aINTEREUROPA D D : Group records growth in key performance indicators during the first half of 2022
08/24INTEREUROPA D D : Change in Financial calendar for 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intereuropa d d : Unaudited business report of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa d.d. for the period January–June 2022

08/29/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Unaudited business report of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa d.d. for the period January-June 2022

In accordance with the provisions of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules (Ljubljanska borza d.d., Ljubljana) and the applicable legislation in force, the Company INTEREUROPA d.d., Koper is publishing Unaudited business report of the Intereuropa Group and Intereuropa d.d. for the period January-June 2022.

The Press Release will be published at the SEO-net and on the web site of INTEREUROPA d.d. at www.intereuropa.si for no less than 10 (ten) years.

Disclaimer

Intereuropa dd published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 15:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
