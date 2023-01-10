FLOR Unveils New Winter Area Rug Collection Styled for the Coziest Season

Newest Launches from Premium Design Brand Turn Up the Heat with Rich Shades, Woven Textures and Grounded Spaces

FLOR®, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, today launches its Winter Collection of new carpet tile styles and colorway expansions that bring warmth and comfort to any space. The collection emphasizes rich hues, earthy accents and textured layers to create a serene home space that merges tradition with contemporary flair.

“Our Winter Collection highlights this season’s most essential trends, from neutral shades and traditional, rustic details to layering textures, styles and color palettes for a modern take on sophistication,” said James Pope, General Manager at FLOR. “Like all FLOR area rugs, this collection includes new carpet tile styles that are durable, easy to clean, or replaceable when life gets messy. Taking inspiration from the natural world in both design and function, our Winter styles are an on-trend and environmentally responsible choice for consumers.”

The FLOR Winter Collection inspires comfort and serenity in a modern-meets-timeless style to create grounded spaces for the winter season. The launch includes:

Natural Fit™: Well-worn tradition meets contemporary style. This rug features a pattern that feels sophisticated yet natural in neutral colorways, including Mahogany, Grey and Mica.

Creating the perfect space for the winter season is all about customization. FLOR’s collection of stylish and contemporary rug styles is fully customizable and easy to install, clean and replace. Build the perfect modern rug that’s as unique as you are using FLOR’s Design Studio to easily visualize the perfect size, cut, color and patterns for your space.

Additionally, all area rugs from FLOR are, at a minimum, carbon neutral. FLOR also offers styles made with the brand’s CQuest™GB backing. This new and improved backing is made of post-consumer carpet tiles, bio-based elements and pre-consumer recycled materials that are net carbon negative. Consumers can shop with their carbon footprint in mind by looking for the CQuest or Carbon Negative symbol on FLOR’s website or in the Winter Collection catalog. This is a continuation of the brand’s commitment to lower its carbon footprint and provide rugs that are beautiful and good to the Earth.

About FLOR

FLOR®, the premium design brand of Interface®, has brought high-end area rugs to homes, offices, and every space between since 2003. FLOR carpet tiles are beautiful, easy to install, and responsibly sourced. Our customizable designs are engineered for high-traffic spaces, from family rooms to conference rooms. For more information, visit FLOR.com.

