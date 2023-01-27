Advanced search
    TILE   US4586653044

INTERFACE, INC.

(TILE)
01:00:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
11.05 USD   +0.36%
Interface, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

01/27/2023 | 09:02am EST
Results Conference Call on February 28, 2023

Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE) announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, prior to the open of the market. Interface will host a conference call the morning of Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the internet. Laurel M. Hurd, Chief Executive Officer, and Bruce A. Hausmann, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Certain information discussed on the conference call will be available on Interface’s website, at https://investors.interface.com.

Call details:
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Central Time, 6:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at the following address:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/194791085

or through the Company’s website at:
https://investors.interface.com.

Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to visit one of these sites and download and install any necessary audio software. An archived version of the conference call will be available at these sites for one year shortly after the call ends.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions enterprise with an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products, where everything is third-party certified carbon neutral. With our design approach to flooring systems, we help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the planet. Our range includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® by Interface rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces.

Interface is third-party certified as a Carbon Neutral Enterprise. We neutralized our carbon impact across our entire business, including all operations and our full value chain, marking an important milestone toward our objective to become a restorative and carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and our sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Pinterest.


© Business Wire 2023
