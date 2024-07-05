Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2024 results on Friday, August 2, 2024, prior to the open of the market. Interface will host a conference call the morning of Friday, August 2, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the internet. Laurel M. Hurd, Chief Executive Officer, and Bruce A. Hausmann, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Certain information discussed on the conference call will be available on Interface’s website, at https://investors.interface.com.

Call details:

Friday, August 2, 2024

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Central Time, 6:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at the following address:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/831998575

or through the Company’s website at:

https://investors.interface.com.

Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to visit one of these sites and download and install any necessary audio software. An archived version of the conference call will be available at these sites for one year shortly after the call ends.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions company and sustainability leader, offering an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products that includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces. Made with purpose and without compromise, Interface flooring brings more sophisticated design, more performance, more innovation, and more climate progress to interior spaces. A decades-long pioneer in sustainability, Interface remains “all in” on becoming a restorative business. Today, the company is focusing on carbon reductions, not offsets, as it works toward achieving its verified science-based targets by 2030 and its goal to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and the company’s sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

