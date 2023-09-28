Global Flooring Manufacturer Recognized as Pioneer for Innovation and Sustainability Leadership

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and sustainability leader, celebrates its inclusion in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2023 list, which highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Interface is the only flooring manufacturer recognized in the TIME100.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from its global network of contributors, correspondents, and outside experts. TIME editors then evaluated each on key factors: impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

The 'Pioneer' category featured Interface for its "climate-friendly flooring" and innovative product design approach, including carbon-storing, bio-based raw materials, recycled content, and groundbreaking manufacturing processes. The company's premium design brand, FLOR®, is specifically highlighted for its carbon negative area rugs, available to consumers nationwide.

“We’ve established ourselves as a leader in the flooring industry and beyond, challenging the norms and pushing the limits of what is possible across design, innovation, and sustainability,” said Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface. “We are honored to be recognized as a Pioneer by TIME alongside an incredible collection of impressive companies and individuals.”

Interface has achieved many firsts as it has worked over the last three decades to address carbon impacts across its business. The company's sustainability journey began in 1994, setting Interface on the path to becoming a restorative enterprise. Major milestones along the way include:

Developing the world's first cradle-to-gate carbon negative commercial carpet tile.

Expanding these offerings to FLOR in 2022.

Setting science-based targets to significantly reduce absolute emissions by 2030.

Interface will continue to transform its factories, products, and supply chain as it works to become a restorative and carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

For more information about the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, click here.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions enterprise with an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products. With our design approach to flooring systems, we help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the planet. Our range includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® by Interface rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces.

Interface is third-party certified as a Carbon Neutral Enterprise. We neutralized our carbon impact across our entire business, including all operations and our full value chain, marking an important milestone toward our objective to become a restorative and carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and our sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

