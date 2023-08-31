Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, today released its 2022 Impact Report, outlining the company’s annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, progress, and achievements. The report illustrates the company’s continued efforts to operate in an ethical and more sustainable manner that benefits all stakeholders – employees, customers, shareholders, and the environment.

“Guided by our 50-year history of challenging the status quo, we’ve demonstrated that doing what’s right for people and the planet can deliver positive benefits to all stakeholders,” said Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface. “The 2022 Impact Report highlights our progress to reduce our environmental impacts, cultivate social responsibility, and maintain robust governance practices. We also take this opportunity to celebrate our 50th anniversary and look ahead to the next 50 years as we continue to build on our legacy as leaders in design, sustainability, and innovation.”

The Interface 2022 Impact Report highlights notable achievements, including:

Transitioned 100% of its carpet tile production in EMEA to its differentiated cradle-to-gate carbon negative CQuest™ backing.

Adopted the Commitment to Human Rights, a global statement that outlines how the company supports human rights for all people.

Introduced new benefits to U.S.-based employees based on employee feedback, upholding the company’s commitment to providing high-quality care for its people and supporting physical and mental well-being.

The 2022 Impact Report also provides transparency into the company’s environmental footprint including, global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, carbon footprint by product type, use of recycled and biobased materials, and use of renewable energy, along with enhanced employee metrics and demographics. The report follows traditional disclosure practices and aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

“By setting aggressive targets across environmental, social, and economic aspects of our global business, we can positively impact the world and support a sustainable future for generations to come,” continued Hurd. “The progress documented in our 2022 Impact Report is made possible by our talented and passionate team that makes up our purpose-driven community. As we look back on the last five decades, we are excited for what is to come. Our best days are ahead.”

The Interface 2022 Impact Report, and other ESG-related materials and documents, can be found at: https://investors.interface.com/corporate-responsibility-esg/default.aspx

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral. Learn more about our carbon negative products at interface.com/carbonnegative.

