Interface : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced results for the second quarter ended July 4, 2021.

Quarterly Highlights:

Q2 2021 orders increased 38% compared to Q2 2020.

Net sales totaled $295 million , up 14% compared to Q2 2020.

, up 14% compared to Q2 2020. Q2 2021 GAAP earnings per share of $0.26 ; Q2 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.30 .

; Q2 2021 adjusted earnings per share of . Strong liquidity of $401 million at quarter end comprised of approximately $102 million in cash and $298 million of availability under the revolving credit facility.

at quarter end comprised of approximately in cash and of availability under the revolving credit facility. Year to date cash generated by operating activities of $35 million .

"We delivered strong second quarter results with sales growth of 14%, driven by recovering economic activity throughout North America and parts of Europe. Orders came roaring back in the second quarter, increasing 38% year over year and 21% sequentially, with momentum accelerating across all market segments as the quarter progressed," said Dan Hendrix, Chairman and CEO of Interface.

"Demand for our carbon negative backings continues to build in the marketplace, and we increasingly see these products written into customer specifications. We are encouraged by the positive momentum in this early stage of the rollout which bodes well for the second half of 2021."

"Industry-wide supply chain volatility negatively impacted our bottom line in the second quarter, but was partially offset by our extensive use of recycled raw material inputs. Continued cost control measures, along with the steady acceleration of new orders, gives us confidence to project a strong second half of 2021," added Bruce Hausmann, CFO of Interface.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Sales: Second quarter net sales were $295 million, up 14% versus $260 million in the prior year period. The strong order and sales activity was a result of pent-up demand and a strong commercial recovery.

Gross profit margin was 37.0% in the second quarter, a decrease of 50 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 37.5%, also a decrease of 50 basis points from adjusted gross margin for the prior year period.

Second quarter SG&A expenses were $79.8 million, or 27.1% of net sales, compared to $80.1 million, or 30.9% of net sales in second quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $79.4 million, or 26.9% of net sales in second quarter 2021, compared to $71.1 million, or 27.4% of net sales, in the second quarter last year.

Operating Income: Second quarter operating income was $29.2 million, compared to operating income of $17.4 million in the prior year period. Second quarter 2021 adjusted operating income ("AOI") was $31.1 million versus AOI of $27.5 million in second quarter of 2020.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $16 million in the second quarter of 2021, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2020 GAAP net income of $5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Second quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $18 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, versus second quarter 2020 adjusted net income of $16 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the second quarter of 2021, adjusted EBITDA was $43 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $38 million in the second quarter of 2020.

First Six Months 2021 Financial Summary

Sales: Net sales for the first six months of 2021 were $548 million, flat versus $548 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin was 37.4% for the first six months of 2021, a decrease of 120 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 37.9%, a decrease of 120 basis points from adjusted gross margin for the prior year period due to higher labor and raw material costs.

SG&A expenses for the first six months of 2021 were $159.1 million, or 29.0% of net sales, compared to $167.7 million, or 30.6% of net sales in the same period last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $157 million, or 28.6% of sales, for the first half of 2021 compared to $157 million, or 28.7% of net sales, in the same period last year.

Operating Income: Operating income for the first six months of 2021 was $46.1 million, compared to operating loss of $76.1 million in the prior year period. AOI was $51.0 million for the first six months of 2021 versus AOI of $56.8 million in the same period last year.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $22 million in the first half of 2021, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to first half 2020 GAAP net loss of $97 million, or a loss of $1.67 per diluted share. Six-month 2021 adjusted net income was $28 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, versus first half 2020 adjusted net income of $35 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the first six months of 2021, adjusted EBITDA was $75 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $72 million in 2020 in the prior year period.

Cash and Debt: The Company had cash on hand of $102 million and total debt of $557 million at July 4, 2021, compared to $103 million of cash and $577 million of total debt at the end of fiscal year 2020.

Second Quarter Segment Results

At the beginning of 2021, the Company expanded its financial reporting into two operating and reportable segments: 1) Americas ("AMS") and 2) Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (collectively "EAAA"). The realignment solely impacts the Company's segment reporting and there is no change to previously reported consolidated results. Segment AOI includes allocations of corporate SG&A expenses.

AMS Results:

Q2 2021 net sales of $157 million , up 3.6% versus $151 million in the prior year period primarily due to the recovering commercial market.

, up 3.6% versus in the prior year period primarily due to the recovering commercial market. Q2 2021 orders were up 35% compared to the prior year period.

Q2 2021 operating income was $21.1 million compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Q2 2021 AOI was $21.1 million versus AOI of $23.9 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

Q2 2021 net sales of $138 million , up 27.6% versus $108 million in the prior year period primarily due to the recovering commercial market.

, up 27.6% versus in the prior year period primarily due to the recovering commercial market. Currency fluctuations had an approximately $12 million positive impact on Q2 2021 sales as compared to Q2 2020 sales due to strengthening of the Euro, British pound sterling, Chinese Renminbi and Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

positive impact on Q2 2021 sales as compared to Q2 2020 sales due to strengthening of the Euro, British pound sterling, Chinese Renminbi and Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar. Q2 2021 orders were up 43% compared to the prior year period.

Q2 2021 operating income of $8.1 million compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Q2 2021 AOI was $10.0 million versus AOI of $3.5 million in the prior year period.

First Six Months Segment Results

AMS Results:

Net sales for the first six months of 2021 were $284 million , down 8.3% versus $309 million in the prior year period primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19.

, down 8.3% versus in the prior year period primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19. Operating income for the first six months of 2021 was $32.7 million compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. AOI for the first six months of 2021 was $33.0 million versus AOI of $47.5 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

Net sales for the first six months of 2021 were $264 million , up 10.9% versus $238 million in the prior year period primarily due to the recovering commercial market and favorable currency fluctuations.

, up 10.9% versus in the prior year period primarily due to the recovering commercial market and favorable currency fluctuations. Currency fluctuations had an approximately $24 million positive impact on net sales in the first six months of 2021 as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the strengthening of the Euro, British pound sterling, Chinese Renminbi and Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

positive impact on net sales in the first six months of 2021 as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the strengthening of the Euro, British pound sterling, Chinese Renminbi and Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar. Operating income for the first six months of 2021 was $13.3 million compared to an operating loss of $113.4 million in the prior year period. The six-month period of 2020 includes a goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge of $118.6 million .

compared to an operating loss of in the prior year period. The six-month period of 2020 includes a goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge of . AOI for the first six months of 2021 was $18.0 million versus AOI of $9.3 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

There continues to be disruption in the global economy due to COVID-19, and a significant level of uncertainty created by the global pandemic. As the Company continues to monitor this situation, it is anticipating:

Net sales in the third quarter of 2021 of approximately $310 million to $320 million .

to . Adjusted gross profit percentage in the second half of 2021 of approximately 36% to 37%.

Adjusted SG&A expense for the full year of 2021 of approximately $325 million , with the remaining portion spread fairly evenly across the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

, with the remaining portion spread fairly evenly across the third and fourth quarters of 2021. Interest & Other expense for the full year of 2021 of approximately $31 million .

. The adjusted effective tax rate for the full year of 2021 is anticipated to be approximately 27%.

Capital expenditures of approximately $30 million for full year of 2021.

Fully diluted share count at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was 59.1 million shares.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Interface provides adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income ("AOI"), adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A expenses, organic sales and organic sales growth, net debt, and adjusted EBITDA as additional information regarding its operating results in this press release. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with – or alternatives to – GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, and AOI exclude nora purchase accounting amortization, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, changes in equity award forfeiture accounting, restructuring charges, asset impairment, and severance and other charges. AOI also excludes an SEC settlement fine. Adjusted EPS and adjusted net income also exclude the loss associated with a warehouse fire and loss on the discontinuance of interest rate swaps. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin exclude nora purchase accounting amortization. Adjusted SG&A expenses exclude changes in equity award forfeiture accounting, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance, and other charges. Organic sales and organic sales growth exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Net debt is total debt less cash on hand. Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation amortization, goodwill and intangible asset impairment, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance and other charges, nora purchase accounting amortization, an SEC settlement fine, and the loss associated with a warehouse fire. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which explains why Interface believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors, as well as any additional material purposes for which Interface uses these non-GAAP measures.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral. Learn more about our carbon negative products at interface.com/carbonnegative.

Consolidated Condensed Statements

of Operations Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) 7/4/2021

7/5/2020

7/4/2021

7/5/2020















Net Sales $ 294,785



$ 259,504



$ 548,045



$ 547,673

Cost of Sales 185,793



162,210



343,015



336,068

Gross Profit 108,992



97,294



205,030



211,605

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 79,830



80,058



159,132



167,741

Restructuring Charges (62)



(157)



(192)



(1,275)

Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment

Charge —



—



—



121,258

Operating Income (Loss) 29,224



17,393



46,090



(76,119)

Interest Expense 7,289



4,965



14,545



10,595

Other Expense 617



5,139



1,332



6,630

Income (Loss) Before Taxes 21,318



7,289



30,213



(93,344)

Income Tax Expense 5,807



2,580



7,764



4,114

Net Income (Loss) $ 15,511



$ 4,709



$ 22,449



$ (97,458)

















Earnings (Loss) Per Share – Basic $ 0.26



$ 0.08



$ 0.38



$ (1.67)

















Earnings (Loss) Per Share – Diluted $ 0.26



$ 0.08



$ 0.38



$ (1.67)

















Common Shares Outstanding – Basic 59,041



58,484



58,885



58,466

Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted 59,041



58,484



58,885



58,466



















Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets





(In thousands) 7/4/2021

1/3/2021 Assets





Cash $ 102,372



$ 103,053

Accounts Receivable 146,938



139,869

Inventory 258,215



228,725

Other Current Assets 39,134



23,747

Total Current Assets 546,659



495,394

Property, Plant & Equipment 345,322



359,036

Operating Lease Right-of Use Asset 94,316



98,013

Goodwill and Intangible Assets 240,332



253,536

Other Assets 95,585



100,032

Total Assets $ 1,322,214



$ 1,306,011









Liabilities





Accounts Payable $ 82,393



$ 58,687

Accrued Liabilities 118,900



105,739

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 13,116



13,555

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 15,189



15,319

Total Current Liabilities 229,598



193,300

Long-Term Debt 541,395



561,251

Operating Lease Liabilities 83,034



86,468

Other Long-Term Liabilities 132,601



138,454

Total Liabilities 986,628



979,473

Shareholders' Equity 335,586



326,538

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,322,214



$ 1,306,011



Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands)

7/4/2021

7/5/2020

7/4/2021

7/5/2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash Provided

by Operating Activities:















Net Income/(Loss)

$ 15,511



$ 4,709



$ 22,449



$ (97,458)

Depreciation and Amortization

11,736



10,808



23,670



21,748

Stock Compensation Amortization/(Benefit)

1,548



716



2,472



(2,216)

Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment Charge

—



—



—



121,258

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

1,441



1,316



2,862



2,631

Deferred Income Taxes and Other Non-Cash Items

827



(1,632)



1,057



(17,364)

Change in Working Capital















Accounts Receivable

(18,610)



9,025



(8,816)



37,660

Inventories

(14,809)



13,722



(33,855)



(8,792)

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

1,022



8,469



(14,830)



1,005

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

11,597



1,011



40,109



(26,045)

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

10,263



48,144



35,118



32,427

INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Capital Expenditures

(6,898)



(13,461)



(12,112)



(35,665)

Other

—



61



—



(29)

Cash Used in Investing Activities

(6,898)



(13,400)



(12,112)



(35,694)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Repayments of long-term debt

(26,557)



(27,904)



(56,796)



(47,779)

Borrowing of long-term debt

20,000



16,000



38,000



70,000

Tax Withholding Payments for Share-Based Compensation

(14)



(144)



(193)



(1,488)

Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock

—



—



—



93

Debt issuance costs

—



—



(36)



—

Dividends Paid

(1,178)



(4,392)



(1,178)



(4,392)

Finance Lease Payments

(589)



(411)



(1,116)



(810)

Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(8,338)



(16,851)



(21,319)



15,624

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating, Investing and

Financing Activities

(4,973)



17,893



1,687



12,357

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

422



1,300



(2,368)



(1,814)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS















Net Change During the Period

(4,551)



19,193



(681)



10,543

Balance at Beginning of Period

106,923



72,651



103,053



81,301

Balance at End of Period

$ 102,372



$ 91,844



$ 102,372



$ 91,844



Segment Results

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) 7/4/21

7/5/20

7/4/21

7/5/20 Net Sales













AMS $ 156,665



$ 151,222



$ 283,632



$ 309,313

EAAA 138,120



108,282



264,413



238,360

Consolidated Net Sales $ 294,785



$ 259,504



$ 548,045



$ 547,673

















Segment AOI













AMS $ 21,098



$ 23,942



$ 33,011



$ 47,492

EAAA 9,960



3,530



17,971



9,330

Consolidated AOI $ 31,058



$ 27,472



$ 50,982



$ 56,822

















* Note: Segment AOI includes allocation of corporate SG&A expenses









Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share amounts)



Second Quarter

2021

Second Quarter

2020





First Six

Months 2021

First Six

Months 2020



Net Sales as Reported

(GAAP) $ 294.8



$ 259.5







$ 548.0



$ 547.7





Impact of Changes in

Currency (13.1)











(25.0)









Organic Sales * $ 281.7



$ 259.5







$ 523.0



$ 547.7







































Second Quarter 2021

Second Quarter 2020







Adjustments













Adjustments







Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS

Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS GAAP As Reported $ 109.0

$ 79.8

$ 29.2





$ 15.5

$ 0.26



$ 97.3

$ 80.1

$ 17.4





$ 4.7

$ 0.08

Non-GAAP Adjustments





























Purchase Accounting

Amortization 1.4

—

1.4

1.4

(0.4)

1.0

0.02



1.3

—

1.3

1.3

(0.4)

0.9

0.02

Restructuring, Asset

Impairment, Severance

and Other Charges —

(0.5)

0.4

0.4

(0.1)

0.3

0.01



—

(8.9)

8.8

8.8

(1.7)

7.1

0.12

Warehouse Fire Loss —

—

—

(0.04)

0.01

(0.03)

—



—

—

—

4.2

(1.0)

3.2

0.05

Loss on Discontinuance

of Interest Rate Swaps —

—

—

1.0

(0.2)

0.8

0.01



—

—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjustments Subtotal * 1.4

(0.5)

1.8

2.8

(0.7)

2.1

0.04



1.3

(8.9)

10.1

14.3

(3.1)

11.2

0.19

Adjusted (non-GAAP) * $ 110.4

$ 79.4

$ 31.1





$ 17.6

$ 0.30



$ 98.6

$ 71.1

$ 27.5





$ 15.9

$ 0.27

































* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components



























First Six Months 2021

First Six Months 2020







Adjustments











Adjustments





Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS

Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income

/(Loss) Diluted

EPS GAAP As Reported $ 205.0

$ 159.1

$ 46.1





$ 22.4

$ 0.38



$ 211.6

$ 167.7

$ (76.1)





$ (97.5)

$ (1.67)

Non-GAAP Adjustments





























Purchase Accounting

Amortization 2.9

—

2.9

2.9

(0.8)

2.0

0.03



2.6

—

2.6

2.6

(0.8)

1.9

0.03

Goodwill and Intangible

Asset Impairment —

—

—

—

—

—

—



—

—

121.3

121.3

(1.5)

119.8

2.05

Restructuring, Asset

Impairment, Severance

and Other Charges —

(2.2)

2.0

2.0

(0.4)

1.6

0.03



—

(8.9)

7.7

7.7

(1.5)

6.2

0.11

Change in Equity Award

Forfeiture Accounting —

—

—

—

—

—

—



—

(1.4)

1.4

1.4

(0.3)

1.1

0.02

Warehouse Fire Loss —

—

—

(0.2)

0.04

(0.1)

—



—

—

—

4.2

(1.0)

3.2

0.06

Loss on Discontinuance

of Interest Rate Swaps —

—

—

2.1

(0.5)

1.6

0.03



—

—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjustments Subtotal * 2.9

(2.2)

4.9

6.8

(1.7)

5.1

0.09



2.6

(10.3)

133.0

137.1

(5.1)

132.1

2.26

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

* $ 207.9

$ 156.9

$ 51.0





$ 27.6

$ 0.47



$ 214.2

$ 157.4

$ 56.8





$ 34.7

$ 0.59

































* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income ("AOI") (In millions)



Second Quarter 2021

First Six Months 2021

First Six Months 2020

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated * GAAP Operating Income / (Loss) $ 21.1

$ 8.1

$ 29.2



$ 32.7

$ 13.3

$ 46.1



$ 37.3

$ (113.4)

$ (76.1)

Non-GAAP Adjustments





















Purchase Accounting Amortization —

1.4

1.4



—

2.9

2.9



—

2.6

2.6

Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment

Charge















2.7

118.6

121.3

Impact of Change in Equity Award Forfeiture

Accounting















0.8

0.7

1.4

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and

Other Charges —

0.4

0.4



0.3

1.8

2.0



6.8

0.9

7.6

Adjustments Subtotal * —

1.8

1.8



0.3

4.6

4.9



10.2

122.7

132.9

AOI * $ 21.1

$ 10.0

$ 31.1



$ 33.0

$ 18.0

$ 51.0



$ 47.5

$ 9.3

$ 56.8

























* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components





First Quarter 2020

Second Quarter 2020

Third Quarter 2020

Fourth Quarter 2020

Fiscal Year 2020

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated

*

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated

*

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated * GAAP Operating Income $ 20.1

$ (113.6)

$ (93.5)



$ 17.2

$ 0.2

$ 17.4



$ 14.9

$ 1.0

$ 15.9



$ 21.1

$ (0.2)

$ 20.9



$ 73.3

$ (112.6)

$ (39.3)

Non-GAAP Adjustments





































Purchase Accounting Amortization —

1.3

1.3



—

1.3

1.3



—

1.4

1.4



—

1.4

1.4



—

5.5

5.5

Goodwill and Intangible Asset

Impairment Charge 2.7

118.6

121.3



—

—

—



—

—

—



—

—

—



2.7

118.6

121.3

Impact of Change in Equity Award

Forfeiture Accounting 0.8

0.7

1.4



—

—

—



—

—

—



—

—

—



0.8

0.7

1.4

Restructuring, Asset Impairment,

Severance and Other Charges —

(1.1)

(1.1)



6.8

2.0

8.8



2.7

3.1

5.8



0.2

3.0

3.2



9.7

6.9

16.7

SEC Fine —

—

—



—

—

—



2.7

2.3

5.0



—

—

—



2.7

2.3

5.0

Adjustments Subtotal * 3.5

119.4

122.9



6.8

3.3

10.1



5.4

6.8

12.2



0.2

4.4

4.6



15.9

133.9

149.8

AOI * $ 23.6

$ 5.8

$ 29.4



$ 23.9

$ 3.5

$ 27.5



$ 20.3

$ 7.8

$ 28.1



$ 21.3

$ 4.2

$ 25.6



$ 89.1

$ 21.4

$ 110.5









































* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components











Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

First Six

Months 2021

First Six

Months 2020

Fiscal Year

2020

Net Income (Loss) as Reported (GAAP) $ 15.5



$ 4.7



$ 22.4



$ (97.5)



$ (71.9)



Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 5.8



2.6



7.8



4.1



(7.5)



Interest Expense (including debt issuance cost

amortization) 7.3



5.0



14.5



10.6



29.2



Depreciation and Amortization (excluding debt

issuance cost amortization) 11.3



10.4



22.7



20.9



43.8



Stock Compensation Amortization (Benefit) 1.5



0.7



2.5



(2.2)



(0.5)



Purchase Accounting Amortization 1.4



1.3



2.9



2.6



5.5



Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment —



—



—



121.3



121.3



Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and

Other Charges 0.4



8.8



2.0



7.6



16.7



Warehouse Fire Loss —



4.2



(0.2)



4.2



4.2



SEC Fine —



—







—



5.0



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization (AEBITDA)* $ 43.2



$ 37.6



$ 74.7



$ 71.6



$ 145.7





























































































As of 7/4/21

















Total Debt $ 556.6



















Total Cash on Hand (102.4)



















Total Debt, Net of Cash on Hand (Net Debt) $ 454.2

































































7/4/2021

















Total Debt / LTM Net Income (Loss) 11.6x

















Net Debt / LTM AEBITDA 3.1x





























































Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components













* Historical AEBITDA figures have been updated to reflect a change in depreciation and amortization values used to calculate AEBITDA.

The impacts of changes in foreign currency presented in the tables are calculated based on applying the prior year period's average foreign currency exchange rates to the current year period.

The Company believes that the above non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful basis for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non–GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Tax effects identified above (when applicable) are calculated using the statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charge or income occurred.

