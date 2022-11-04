Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Interface, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TILE   US4586653044

INTERFACE, INC.

(TILE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
10.68 USD   -1.29%
05:40aInterface : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:36aEarnings Flash (TILE) INTERFACE Posts Q3 Revenue $327.8M, vs. Street Est of $332.2M
MT
05:35aEarnings Flash (TILE) INTERFACE Posts Q3 EPS $0.30, vs. Street Est of $0.26
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interface Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

11/04/2022 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), the global flooring solutions company where everything is certified carbon neutral, today announced results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2022.

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Net sales totaled $327.8 million, up 4.8% year-over-year. Currency neutral net sales were up 10.9% year-over-year.
  • GAAP SG&A expenses at 24.7% of net sales, down from 24.9% in Q3 2021; adjusted SG&A expenses at 24.2% of net sales, down from 24.8% in Q3 2021.
  • GAAP operating income up 13.2% year-over-year; adjusted operating income up 3.5% year-over-year.
  • GAAP earnings per share of $0.24, up 26.3% year-over-year; adjusted earnings per share of $0.30, up 3.4% year-over-year.
  • Orders were down 9.7% from Q3 2021 and down 4.3% on a currency neutral basis.

"Interface had another solid quarter with currency neutral net sales growth of 10.9% and adjusted EPS of 30 cents. Demand for our best-in-class lower carbon offerings continues across the business, with notable strength in Q3 in the office and retail sectors," commented Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface. "In the back half, we are lapping tougher comps as we saw pent up COVID demand that was released in Q3 and Q4 of 2021. Even with currency neutral orders down 4% in Q3 this year, we enter Q4 encouraged about order rates and with a strong backlog that is up 7% since the beginning of the year. I'm proud of the entire global team for consistently controlling costs and managing our SG&A to deliver strong results."

"At Interface, everything we do, every aspect of our business, is carbon neutral. We are the first and only global flooring company to be third-party certified as a Carbon Neutral Enterprise across our entire business, products, and value chain. As we radically decarbonize every aspect of our business, our customers know they can support their own sustainability goals by specifying our products, giving us an incredible competitive advantage," Hurd concluded.

"Our balance sheet remains strong, and we continue to navigate well in a persistent inflationary environment, mostly offsetting these challenges with pricing and productivity. Through our strong brand, differentiated product offering, and best-in-class sustainability story, we are well positioned to take share," added Bruce Hausmann, CFO of Interface.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Sales: Third quarter net sales were $327.8 million, up 4.8% versus $312.7 million in the prior year period on broad-based growth.

Gross profit margin was 33.2% in the third quarter, a decrease of 81 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 33.7%, a decrease of 75 basis points from adjusted gross margin for the prior year period due primarily to higher freight and raw material costs, partially offset by higher selling prices.

Third quarter SG&A expenses were $80.8 million, or 24.7% of net sales, compared to $77.7 million, or 24.9% of net sales in the third quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $79.2 million, or 24.2% of net sales in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $77.5 million, or 24.8% of net sales, in the third quarter last year.

Operating Income: Third quarter operating income was $28.0 million, compared to operating income of $24.8 million in the prior year period. Third quarter 2022 adjusted operating income ("AOI") was $31.2 million versus AOI of $30.2 million in third quarter of 2021.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2021 GAAP net income of $11.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $17.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, versus third quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $16.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the third quarter of 2022, adjusted EBITDA was $42.9 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $42.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

First Nine Months of 2022 Summary

Sales: Net sales for the first nine months of 2022 were $962.4 million, up 11.8% versus $860.8 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin was 34.5% for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of 164 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 35.2%, a decrease of 148 basis points from adjusted gross margin for the prior year period due to higher labor and raw material costs, partially offset by higher selling prices.

SG&A expenses for the first nine months of 2022 were $240.7 million, or 25.0% of net sales, compared to $236.9 million, or 27.5% of net sales in the same period last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $238.2 million, or 24.8% of sales, for the first nine months of 2022 compared to $234.5 million, or 27.2% of net sales, in the same period last year.

Operating Income: Operating income for the first nine months of 2022 was $90.0 million, compared to operating income of $70.9 million in the prior year period. AOI was $100.4 million for the first nine months of 2022 versus AOI of $81.2 million in the same period last year.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $44.2 million in the first nine months of 2022, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to the first nine months of 2021 net income of $33.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. Nine-month 2022 adjusted net income was $55.3 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, versus the first nine months of 2021 adjusted net income of $44.5 million, or $0.75 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the first nine months of 2022, adjusted EBITDA was $134.8 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $116.6 million in the prior year period.

Cash and Debt: The Company had cash on hand of $79.4 million and total debt of $521.5 million at the end of the third quarter 2022, compared to $97.3 million of cash and $518.1 million of total debt at the end of fiscal year 2021.

Share Count: Fully diluted share count at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was 58.4 million shares.

Third Quarter Segment Results

AMS Results:

  • Q3 2022 net sales of $194.4 million, up 10.0% versus $176.8 million in the prior year period primarily due to the strength in the corporate office and retail markets.
  • Q3 2022 orders were down 5.7% compared to the prior year period.
  • Q3 2022 operating income was $25.0 million compared to $21.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Q3 2022 AOI was $25.0 million versus AOI of $21.6 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

  • Q3 2022 net sales of $133.3 million, down 1.9% versus $135.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Currency fluctuations negatively impacted Q3 2022 net sales by approximately $18.5 million as compared to Q3 2021 net sales due to weakening of the Euro, Australian dollar and British pound sterling against the U.S. dollar. Excluding negative foreign currency impacts, EAAA's Q3 2022 net sales were up 11.7% year-over-year.
  • Q3 2022 orders were down 15.1% compared to the prior year period and down 3.0% on a currency neutral basis. Order growth was negatively impacted by the Russia/Ukraine war and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
  • Q3 2022 operating income of $3.1 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Q3 2022 AOI was $6.3 million versus AOI of $8.6 million in the prior year period.

First Nine Months Segment Results

AMS Results:

  • Net sales for the first nine months of 2022 were $557.8 million, up 21.1% versus $460.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Operating income for the first nine months of 2022 was $74.6 million compared to $54.4 million in the prior year period.
  • AOI for the first nine months of 2022 was $74.5 million versus AOI of $54.6 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

  • Net sales for the first nine months of 2022 were $404.6 million, up 1.1% versus $400.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Currency fluctuations had an approximately $41.4 million negative impact on net sales in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the weakening of the Euro, British pound sterling and Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar. Excluding negative foreign currency impacts, for the first nine months of 2022, EAAA's net sales were up 11.4% year-over-year.
  • Operating income for the first nine months of 2022 was $15.4 million compared to $16.4 million in the prior year period.
  • AOI for the first nine months of 2022 was $25.9 million versus AOI of $26.6 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

The Company continues to be challenged by high inflation and a dynamic geopolitical environment. As the Company monitors this situation, it is anticipating for the full fiscal year 2022:

  • Net sales of $1.285 billion to $1.305 billion.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 34.5%
  • Adjusted SG&A expenses of approximately $319 million.
  • Adjusted Interest & Other expenses of approximately $31 million.
  • An adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 28%.
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $25 million.
  • Fully diluted weighted average share count for the fourth quarter of approximately 58.4 million shares and for the full fiscal year 2022 of approximately 58.9 million shares.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Interface will host a conference call on November 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its third quarter 2022 results. The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet.

Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/719427866, or through the Company's website at: https://investors.interface.com.

The archived version of the webcast will be available at these sites for one year beginning approximately one hour after the call ends.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Interface provides adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income ("AOI"), adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A expenses, currency neutral sales and currency neutral sales growth, net debt, and adjusted EBITDA as additional information regarding its operating results in this press release. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with – or alternatives to – GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, and AOI exclude nora purchase accounting amortization, the Thailand plant closure inventory write-down, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance and other charges. Adjusted EPS and adjusted net income also excludes the discontinuance of interest rate swaps and the loss associated with a warehouse fire. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin exclude nora purchase accounting amortization and the Thailand plant closure inventory write-down. Adjusted SG&A expenses exclude asset impairment, severance, and other charges. Currency neutral sales and currency neutral sales growth exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Net debt is total debt less cash on hand. Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation amortization, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance and other charges, nora purchase accounting amortization, the Thailand plant closure inventory write-down, and the loss associated with a warehouse fire. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which explains why Interface believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors, as well as any additional material purposes for which Interface uses these non-GAAP measures.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions enterprise with an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products, where everything is third-party certified carbon neutral. With our design approach to flooring systems, we help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the planet. Our range includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® by Interface rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces.

Interface is third-party certified as a Carbon Neutral Enterprise. We neutralized our carbon impact across our entire business, including all operations and our full value chain, marking an important milestone toward our objective to become a restorative and carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and our sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability, and our Carbon Neutral Enterprise certification at https://www.interface.com/US/en-US/sustainability/carbon-neutral-enterprise.html.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Pinterest.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Except for historical information contained herein, the other matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” "should," "goal," "aim," "objective," “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” “target,” “will” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, any projections we make regarding the Company’s 2022 fourth quarter and full year 2022 under “Outlook” above. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including but not limited to the risks under the following subheadings in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, as supplemented in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 3, 2022: “The COVID-19 pandemic could have a material adverse effect on our ability to operate, our ability to keep employees safe from the pandemic, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, capital investments, our near term and long term ability to stay in compliance with debt covenants under our Syndicated Credit Facility and Senior Notes, our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness, and our ability to obtain financing in capital markets”; "Sales of our principal products have been and may continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse economic cycles, and effects in the new construction market and renovation market"; "Our earnings could be adversely affected by non-cash adjustments to goodwill, when a test of goodwill assets indicates a material impairment of those assets"; "Our substantial international operations are subject to various political, economic and other uncertainties that could adversely affect our business results, including foreign currency fluctuations, restrictive taxation, custom duties, border closing or other adverse government regulations"; "The uncertainty surrounding the ongoing implementation and effect of the U.K.’s exit from the European Union, and related negative developments in the European Union could adversely affect our business, results of operations or financial condition"; "We have a substantial amount of debt, which could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to meet our payment obligations under our debt"; “Servicing our debt requires a significant amount of cash, and we may not have sufficient cash flow from our operations to pay our indebtedness”; “We may incur substantial additional indebtedness, which could further exacerbate the risks associated with our substantial indebtedness"; "We compete with a large number of manufacturers in the highly competitive floorcovering products market, and some of these competitors have greater financial resources than we do. We may face challenges competing on price, making investments in our business, or competing on product design"; "Our success depends significantly upon the efforts, abilities and continued service of our senior management executives, our principal design consultant and other key personnel (including experienced sales and manufacturing personnel), and our loss of any of them could affect us adversely"; "Large increases in the cost of our raw materials, shipping costs, duties or tariffs could adversely affect us if we are unable to pass these cost increases through to our customers"; "Unanticipated termination or interruption of any of our arrangements with our primary third-party suppliers of synthetic fiber or our primary third-party supplier for luxury vinyl tile (“LVT”) or other key raw materials could have a material adverse effect on us"; "The market price of our common stock has been volatile and the value of your investment may decline"; "Changes to our facilities, manufacturing processes, product construction, and product composition could disrupt our operations, increase our manufacturing costs, increase customer complaints, increase warranty claims, negatively affect our reputation, and have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations"; "Our business operations could suffer significant losses from natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism, catastrophes, fire, adverse weather conditions, pandemics, endemics or other unexpected events"; "Disruptions to or failures of our information technology systems could adversely affect our business"; “We face risks associated with litigation and claims"; and "The conflict between Russia and Ukraine could adversely affect our business, results of our operations and financial position". You should consider any additional or updated information we include under the heading “Risk Factors” in our subsequent quarterly and annual reports.

Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking statements made in this press release and cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

- TABLES FOLLOW -

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

10/2/2022

 

10/3/2021

 

10/2/2022

 

10/3/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

327,757

 

 

$

312,707

 

$

962,364

 

$

860,752

Cost of Sales

 

218,972

 

 

 

206,382

 

 

630,074

 

 

549,397

Gross Profit

 

108,785

 

 

 

106,325

 

 

332,290

 

 

311,355

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

 

80,848

 

 

 

77,735

 

 

240,711

 

 

236,867

Restructuring Charges

 

(105

)

 

 

3,813

 

 

1,592

 

 

3,621

Operating Income

 

28,042

 

 

 

24,777

 

 

89,987

 

 

70,867

Interest Expense

 

7,747

 

 

 

7,727

 

 

21,787

 

 

22,272

Other Expense

 

124

 

 

 

887

 

 

1,688

 

 

2,219

Income Before Taxes

 

20,171

 

 

 

16,163

 

 

66,512

 

 

46,376

Income Tax Expense

 

6,106

 

 

 

5,204

 

 

22,336

 

 

12,968

Net Income

$

14,065

 

 

$

10,959

 

$

44,176

 

$

33,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share – Basic

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.19

 

$

0.75

 

$

0.57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share – Diluted

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.19

 

$

0.75

 

$

0.57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares Outstanding – Basic

 

58,681

 

 

 

59,057

 

 

59,099

 

 

58,942

Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted

 

58,681

 

 

 

59,057

 

 

59,099

 

 

58,942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

 

 

 

(In thousands)

10/2/2022

 

1/2/2022

Assets

 

 

 

Cash

$

79,449

 

$

97,252

Accounts Receivable

 

170,436

 

 

171,676

Inventory

 

319,074

 

 

265,092

Other Current Assets

 

34,133

 

 

38,320

Total Current Assets

 

603,092

 

 

572,340

Property, Plant & Equipment

 

292,059

 

 

329,801

Operating Lease Right-of Use Asset

 

77,447

 

 

90,561

Goodwill and Intangible Assets

 

174,149

 

 

223,204

Other Assets

 

93,886

 

 

114,151

Total Assets

$

1,240,633

 

$

1,330,057

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts Payable

$

83,617

 

$

85,924

Accrued Liabilities

 

127,483

 

 

146,298

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

 

12,400

 

 

14,588

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

 

14,400

 

 

15,002

Total Current Liabilities

 

237,900

 

 

261,812

Long-Term Debt

 

507,094

 

 

503,056

Operating Lease Liabilities

 

67,021

 

 

77,905

Other Long-Term Liabilities

 

107,195

 

 

123,886

Total Liabilities

 

919,210

 

 

966,659

Shareholders’ Equity

 

321,423

 

 

363,398

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

1,240,633

 

$

1,330,057

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands)

 

10/2/2022

 

10/3/2021

 

10/2/2022

 

10/3/2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

14,065

 

 

$

10,959

 

 

$

44,176

 

 

$

33,408

 

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

9,825

 

 

 

11,417

 

 

 

30,661

 

 

 

35,087

 

Stock Compensation Amortization

 

 

2,352

 

 

 

1,678

 

 

 

6,679

 

 

 

4,150

 

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,407

 

 

 

3,817

 

 

 

4,269

 

Deferred Income Taxes and Other Non-Cash Items

 

 

4,675

 

 

 

1,507

 

 

 

13,616

 

 

 

2,564

 

Change in Working Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Receivable

 

 

(1,078

)

 

 

(8,245

)

 

 

(8,860

)

 

 

(17,061

)

Inventories

 

 

(8,261

)

 

 

(2,375

)

 

 

(71,487

)

 

 

(36,230

)

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

 

8,017

 

 

 

7,808

 

 

 

2,321

 

 

 

(7,022

)

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

 

 

(3,208

)

 

 

4,782

 

 

 

(6,040

)

 

 

44,891

 

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

 

27,591

 

 

 

28,938

 

 

 

14,883

 

 

 

64,056

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures

 

 

(4,187

)

 

 

(5,294

)

 

 

(13,314

)

 

 

(17,406

)

Cash Used in Investing Activities

 

 

(4,187

)

 

 

(5,294

)

 

 

(13,314

)

 

 

(17,406

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments of Long-term Debt

 

 

(71,980

)

 

 

(49,487

)

 

 

(151,662

)

 

 

(106,283

)

Borrowing of Long-term Debt

 

 

49,986

 

 

 

19,000

 

 

 

159,363

 

 

 

57,000

 

Tax Withholding Payments for Share-Based Compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(398

)

 

 

(193

)

Debt Issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(36

)

Repurchase of Common Stock

 

 

(8,869

)

 

 

 

 

 

(14,451

)

 

 

 

Dividends Paid

 

 

(586

)

 

 

(593

)

 

 

(1,773

)

 

 

(1,771

)

Finance Lease Payments

 

 

(525

)

 

 

(680

)

 

 

(1,535

)

 

 

(1,796

)

Cash Used in Financing Activities

 

 

(31,974

)

 

 

(31,760

)

 

 

(10,456

)

 

 

(53,079

)

Net Cash Used in Operating, Investing and Financing Activities

 

 

(8,570

)

 

 

(8,116

)

 

 

(8,887

)

 

 

(6,429

)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

 

 

(3,634

)

 

 

(1,447

)

 

 

(8,916

)

 

 

(3,815

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Change During the Period

 

 

(12,204

)

 

 

(9,563

)

 

 

(17,803

)

 

 

(10,244

)

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

 

91,653

 

 

 

102,372

 

 

 

97,252

 

 

 

103,053

 

Balance at End of Period

 

$

79,449

 

 

$

92,809

 

 

$

79,449

 

 

$

92,809

 

Segment Results

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

10/2/2022

 

10/3/2021

 

10/2/2022

 

10/3/2021

Net Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AMS

$

194,449

 

$

176,770

 

$

557,768

 

$

460,402

EAAA

 

133,308

 

 

135,937

 

 

404,596

 

 

400,350

Consolidated Net Sales

$

327,757

 

$

312,707

 

$

962,364

 

$

860,752

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment AOI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AMS

$

24,975

 

$

21,595

 

$

74,502

 

$

54,606

EAAA

 

6,273

 

 

8,586

 

 

25,908

 

 

26,557

Consolidated AOI

$

31,248

 

$

30,181

 

$

100,410

 

$

81,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Note: Segment AOI includes allocation of corporate SG&A expenses

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Third Quarter 2022

 

Third Quarter 2021

 

 

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

Gross Profit

SG&A

Operating Income

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net Income

Diluted EPS

 

Gross Profit

SG&A

Operating Income

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net Income

Diluted EPS

GAAP As Reported

$

108.8

$

80.8

 

$

28.0

 

 

$

14.1

$

0.24

 

$

106.3

$

77.7

 

$

24.8

 

 

$

11.0

$

0.19

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase Accounting Amortization

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.2

1.2

(0.4

)

 

0.9

 

0.01

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

1.4

1.4

(0.4

)

 

1.0

 

0.02

Thailand Plant Closure Inventory Write-down

 

0.5

 

 

 

0.5

0.5

 

 

0.5

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges

 

 

(1.6

)

 

1.5

1.5

 

 

1.5

 

0.03

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

4.0

4.0

(0.5

)

 

3.5

 

0.06

Loss on Discontinuance of Interest Rate Swaps

 

 

 

 

0.6

(0.2

)

 

0.5

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

1.8

(0.4

)

 

1.4

 

0.02

Adjustments Subtotal *

 

1.7

 

(1.6

)

 

3.2

3.9

(0.5

)

 

3.3

 

0.06

 

 

1.4

 

(0.2

)

 

5.4

7.3

(1.3

)

 

5.9

 

0.10

Adjusted (non-GAAP) *

$

110.5

$

79.2

 

$

31.2

 

 

$

17.4

$

0.30

 

$

107.7

$

77.5

 

$

30.2

 

 

$

16.9

$

0.29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

 

First Nine Months 2022

 

First Nine Months 2021

 

 

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

Gross Profit

SG&A

Operating Income

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net Income

Diluted EPS

 

Gross Profit

SG&A

Operating Income

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net Income

Diluted EPS

GAAP As Reported

$

332.3

$

240.7

 

$

90.0

 

 

$

44.2

$

0.75

 

$

311.4

$

236.9

 

$

70.9

 

 

$

33.4

 

$

0.57

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase Accounting Amortization

 

3.8

 

 

 

3.8

3.8

(1.1

)

 

2.7

 

0.05

 

 

4.3

 

 

 

4.3

4.3

 

(1.2

)

 

3.0

 

 

0.05

Thailand Plant Closure Inventory Write-down

 

2.5

 

 

 

2.5

2.5

 

 

2.5

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges

 

 

(2.5

)

 

4.1

4.1

0.0

 

 

4.1

 

0.07

 

 

 

(2.4

)

 

6.0

6.0

 

(0.9

)

 

5.1

 

 

0.09

Warehouse Fire

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

(0.1

)

 

Loss on Discontinuance of Interest Rate Swaps

 

 

 

 

2.4

(0.6

)

 

1.8

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

4.0

 

(0.9

)

 

3.0

 

 

0.05

Adjustments Subtotal *

 

6.3

 

(2.5

)

 

10.4

12.8

(1.7

)

 

11.1

 

0.19

 

 

4.3

 

(2.4

)

 

10.3

14.1

 

(3.0

)

 

11.0

 

 

0.19

Adjusted (non-GAAP) *

$

338.6

$

238.2

 

$

100.4

 

 

$

55.3

$

0.94

 

$

315.6

$

234.5

 

$

81.2

 

 

$

44.5

 

$

0.75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

Reconciliation of Segment GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures ("Currency Neutral Net Sales", "AOI")

(In millions)

 

 

Third Quarter 2022

 

Third Quarter 2021

 

AMS Segment

EAAA Segment

Consolidated *

 

AMS Segment

EAAA Segment

Consolidated *

Net Sales as Reported (GAAP)

$

194.4

 

$

133.3

$

327.8

 

$

176.8

 

$

135.9

$

312.7

Impact of Changes in Currency

 

0.5

 

$

18.5

$

19.0

 

 

 

 

 

Currency Neutral Net Sales *

$

194.9

 

$

151.8

$

346.7

 

$

176.8

 

$

135.9

$

312.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

 

First Nine Months 2022

 

First Nine Months 2021

 

AMS Segment

EAAA Segment

Consolidated *

 

AMS Segment

EAAA Segment

Consolidated *

Net Sales as Reported (GAAP)

$

557.8

 

$

404.6

$

962.4

 

$

460.4

 

$

400.4

$

860.8

Impact of Changes in Currency

 

1.0

 

$

41.4

$

42.4

 

 

 

 

 

Currency Neutral Net Sales *

$

558.8

 

$

446.0

$

1004.8

 

$

460.4

 

$

400.4

$

860.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

 

Third Quarter 2022

 

Third Quarter 2021

 

AMS Segment

EAAA Segment

Consolidated *

 

AMS Segment

EAAA Segment

Consolidated *

GAAP Operating Income

$

25.0

 

$

3.1

$

28.0

 

$

21.7

 

$

3.1

$

24.8

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase Accounting Amortization

 

 

 

1.2

 

1.2

 

 

 

 

1.4

 

1.4

Thailand Plant Closure Inventory Write-down

 

 

 

0.5

 

0.5

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges

 

 

 

1.5

 

1.5

 

 

(0.1

)

 

4.1

 

4.0

Adjustments Subtotal *

 

 

 

3.2

 

3.2

 

 

(0.1

)

 

5.5

 

5.4

AOI *

$

25.0

 

$

6.3

$

31.2

 

$

21.6

 

$

8.6

$

30.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

 

First Nine Months 2022

 

First Nine Months 2021

 

AMS Segment

EAAA Segment

Consolidated *

 

AMS Segment

EAAA Segment

Consolidated *

GAAP Operating Income

$

74.6

 

$

15.4

$

90.0

 

$

54.4

 

$

16.4

$

70.9

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase Accounting Amortization

 

 

 

3.8

 

3.8

 

 

 

 

4.3

 

4.3

Thailand Plant Closure Inventory Write-down

 

 

 

2.5

 

2.5

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges

 

(0.1

)

 

4.2

 

4.1

 

 

0.2

 

 

5.9

 

6.0

Adjustments Subtotal *

 

(0.1

)

 

10.5

 

10.4

 

 

0.2

 

 

10.1

 

10.3

AOI *

$

74.5

 

$

25.9

$

100.4

 

$

54.6

 

$

26.6

$

81.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

Third Quarter 2022

 

Third Quarter 2021

 

First Nine Month 2022

 

First Nine Months 2021

 

Last Twelve Months (LTM) Ended 10/2/2022

 

Fiscal Year 2021

 

Net Income as Reported (GAAP)

$

14.1

 

 

$

11.0

 

$

44.2

 

$

33.4

 

 

$

66.0

 

$

55.2

 

 

Income Tax Expense

 

6.1

 

 

 

5.2

 

 

22.3

 

 

13.0

 

 

 

26.8

 

 

17.4

 

 

Interest Expense (including debt issuance cost amortization)

 

7.7

 

 

 

7.7

 

 

21.8

 

 

22.3

 

 

 

29.2

 

 

29.7

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization (excluding debt issuance cost amortization)

 

9.4

 

 

 

11.0

 

 

29.4

 

 

33.7

 

 

 

40.0

 

 

44.3

 

 

Stock Compensation Amortization

 

2.4

 

 

 

1.7

 

 

6.7

 

 

4.2

 

 

 

8.0

 

 

5.5

 

 

Purchase Accounting Amortization

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.4

 

 

3.8

 

 

4.3

 

 

 

5.2

 

 

5.6

 

 

Thailand Plant Closure Inventory Write-down

 

0.5

 

 

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

 

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges

 

1.5

 

 

 

4.0

 

 

4.1

 

 

6.0

 

 

 

9.9

 

 

11.8

 

 

Warehouse Fire Loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (AEBITDA)*

$

42.9

 

 

$

42.0

 

$

134.8

 

$

116.6

 

 

$

187.6

 

$

169.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of 10/2/22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Debt

$

521.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Cash on Hand

 

(79.4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Debt, Net of Cash on Hand (Net Debt)

$

442.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10/2/2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Debt / LTM Net Income

7.9x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Debt / LTM AEBITDA

2.4x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

 

The impacts of changes in foreign currency presented in the tables are calculated based on applying the prior year period's average foreign currency exchange rates to the current year period.

The Company believes that the above non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company’s business, may provide users of the Company’s financial information with additional meaningful basis for comparing the Company’s current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non‑GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Tax effects identified above (when applicable) are calculated using the statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charge or income occurred.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTERFACE, INC.
05:40aInterface : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:36aEarnings Flash (TILE) INTERFACE Posts Q3 Revenue $327.8M, vs. Street Est of $332.2M
MT
05:35aEarnings Flash (TILE) INTERFACE Posts Q3 EPS $0.30, vs. Street Est of $0.26
MT
05:31aInterface Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/22Finding Art In Industry : An Interview with Chris Payne
PU
10/17Interface Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial..
AQ
10/06Interface, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on November 4, 2022
BU
09/21Interface Is a Carbon Neutral Enterprise
BU
09/07Interface, Inc. Introduces SuperSC S-Type Miniature Load Cell
CI
09/01INTERFACE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERFACE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 321 M - -
Net income 2022 71,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,90x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 628 M 628 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 646
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart INTERFACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Interface, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERFACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,68 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 77,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurel M. Hurd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce A. Hausmann Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Daniel T. Hendrix Non-Executive Chairman
Jake Elson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John Bradford Vice President, Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERFACE, INC.-32.16%628
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-51.71%5 590
NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-40.85%2 217
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)-14.27%204
BELYSSE GROUP NV-54.92%47
RADICI PIETRO INDUSTRIES & BRANDS S.P.A.-34.67%8